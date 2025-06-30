Princess Anne reveals 'biggest row at home' - and it's quite the garden dilemma

Princess Anne has long been championed as one of the hardest-working members of the Royal Family. She's Patron to over 300 charities and regularly exceeds over 200 public engagements per year, but all these duties don’t stop her from spending time carefully considering her garden back home.

Sharing a rare - and relatable - insight into her life at home at Gatcombe Park in Gloucestershire, the Princess Royal previously opened up on the “biggest row” she faces and how she's not necessarily a fan of "rewilding at scale".

Speaking to The Telegraph, she declared, "My biggest row at home is ragwort. Lots of people think that ragwort is absolutely brilliant because butterflies love it, but it’s not good for the horses."

Sadly, ragwort is toxic to horses and the King's sister went on to explain how she appeases all sides - something she calls a "delicate balance". Her Royal Highness decides not "take all the ragwort out, just where the horses are".

Reflecting upon her response, woman&home's Digital Royal Editor, Emma Shacklock, wouldn't have expected anything less from Princess Anne.

"This is such a quintessential Princess Anne remark. She's always been incredibly pragmatic and no-nonsense, as well as being a lover of all things equestrian and wildlife. Striking a balance between butterfly habitat and protecting her beloved horses likely isn't easy, but Anne has never been afraid of hard work."

Elsewhere in the interview, Princess Anne mentioned the importance of reminding her family - which includes granddaughters Savannah and Isla Phillips, Mia and Lena Tindall and grandson Lucas Tindall - "they live in an area which they shouldn’t take for granted.”

Gatcombe Park, the 18th century manor set amongst 730 acres of beautiful parkland, sounds like an idyllic slice of English countryside charm, and indeed, the Princess Royal sounds like she very much appreciates it, sharing, "It’s a very good place to observe nature from."

Conservation is, of course, a cause or a passion that the Princess Royal shares with several of her family members. Her brother, King Charles, has been an advocate for sustainability and protecting the environment arguably before it became mainstream.

His first major speech on the matter dates back to 1970, when the then-Prince gave an impassioned speech raising concerns about oil pollution and plastic waste. And Princess Anne’s nephew, Prince William, has carried on his father’s legacy, going one step further and initiating the Earthshot Prize.

Launched in 2020, the initiative awards those who are working on solutions to the world's biggest environmental problems. Still, with all that being said, that doesn’t mean the Princess Royal has to love *all* plants. Least of all ragwort…