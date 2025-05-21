We'll never ditch white summer suits, but Duchess Sophie's blush pink tailoring is the alternative to try - and it's Kate Middleton-esque
When you think of summer tailoring you might imagine breezy linen blazers and flowy trousers, but there’s a new go-to shade in town.
The Duchess of Edinburgh might have been reaching for powder blue pieces a lot but I don’t believe pink will be replaced as her favourite shade to wear.
Duchess Sophie stepped out in a particularly fabulous pink outfit in Liverpool on 19th May when she visited the Royal School for the Blind. Women’s trouser suits are a smart alternative to dresses and she wore one from Theory in a blush shade.
The co-ord was such a delicate tone of pink and this made it feel quite understated. If you’re not confident with styling pink, opting for a paler or more muted hue like that of Duchess Sophie’s suit can help to make it less intimidating.
The colour of this Phase Eight Ulrica suit is described as 'antique pink' and it has such a gorgeous softness to it. The jacket is single-breasted and there are delicate pleats at the front and back. You can currently snap this up with a 20% discount and it would be great for throwing over a wedding guest outfit.
Like the matching blazer, the Ulrica trousers come in regular and petite versions and are 20% off right now. They feature a tapered leg and the waistband is elasticated for extra comfort. To get maximum wear out of them, why not swap them into neutral outfits when you'd normally wear jeans.
This fitted jacket has already sold out in grey and I have a feeling it might do so in this warm-toned pink colour too. It has a V-neck lapel collar with a notch, long sleeves and contrasting buttons. The vent at the back is a traditional detail and even without the matching trousers this is a stunning outerwear piece.
Unlike Duchess Sophie's trousers, these are straight-leg but they're equally pretty with their pink hue. They are full-length, with two side pockets and a mid-rise waist. Make them feel a little more casual by wearing them with white trainers, a T-shirt and a denim jacket instead of a blazer.
Warm neutrals like tan, brown, cream and ecru complement these kinds of pinks and the Duchess of Edinburgh kept to this colour palette with the rest of her outfit in Liverpool. She tucked an ivory floral shirt into her trousers and went for matching accessories.
Her belt was a Mulberry Logo Plate belt in white leather and her Jimmy Choo kitten heels were a similar colour. I love how these pieces subtly contrasted against the pink and the suit balanced the feminine colour with crisp design.
Duchess Sophie’s blazer was single breasted and structured to perfection. Her trousers were straight-leg and had a sharp crease down the front for added definition.
Both the shape and colour of this set reminded me instantly of the Princess of Wales’s blossom pink Alexander McQueen co-ord. Like her aunt-in-law, Kate tends to pair her suit with white accessories and staples.
Hers is a slightly brighter shade of pink, but the same styling principles apply to both. When you’re investing in a suit you want to get a lot of wear out of it and although they make great formal and smart-casual outfits, they’re not limited to this.
Blazers can be thrown over day frocks or worn with jeans and white trainers and sporty footwear also works with tailored trousers. Their casualness dresses down a suit, but Duchess Sophie went for something more polished for her visit.
She was there in her role as Patron of the Royal School for the Blind Charity and got to spend an afternoon with members of staff and students. She learnt more about how they’re helping to re-frame people’s perceptions of visual impairment.
Her suit was clearly comfortable as well as looking stunning as she threw herself into several fun activities like table cricket. She also wrote in braille and heard how the charity is supporting the next generation of teachers and carers.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
