Duchess Sophie just showed why a chocolate brown blazer is a transitional style staple we can always rely on

Forget trenches or denim jackets, this piece will work with even more outfits and she's got so much wear out of hers

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh smiles during a visit to the Bloomfield Walkways Community Centre
(Image credit: Liam McBurney/PA Images via Alamy)
The Duchess of Edinburgh has so many jackets and coats to choose from that we know she really loves something when it becomes a go-to. This is what’s happened with her chocolate brown Gabriela Hearst blazer and as we start to re-assess our spring capsule wardrobes, I can’t help feeling she’s on to something with this staple.

After all, a denim jacket or trench coat isn’t going to suit every outfit and a blazer works wonderfully with both flowy dresses and skirts and jeans or trousers. Duchess Sophie’s choice of a brown blazer is particularly clever as she’s been pairing it with wintery tones like burgundy but it would also work with lighter spring/summer fashion colour trends like blush pink.

The Duchess of Edinburgh walks during a visit to the Bloomfield Walkways Community Centre in Belfast

(Image credit: Liam McBurney/PA Images via Alamy)

Shop Blazers Like Sophie's

Style Pairings For Brown Blazers

She went to Bloomfield Walkways Community Centre in Belfast where she watched a dance performance, chatted with members of the Walkways Women’s Group and met with representatives from Guide Dogs.

It was a busy day for the Duchess and her blazer brought a level of sophistication and polish to her ensemble without being too formal. If you’ve ever been unsure of how to style a blazer, I’d recommend a casual outfit underneath to balance out the structure.

Jeans and a blazer outfits are the perfect mix of elegance and wearability, though Duchess Sophie also showcased how lovely they look with a midi skirt and jumper. She opted for an A-line burgundy skirt and matching crew-neck knit, as well as dark red heeled ankle boots from Jimmy Choo.

Duchess of Edinburgh smiles, surrounded by members of staff, during a visit to the Bloomfield Walkways Community Centre

(Image credit: Liam McBurney/PA Images via Alamy)

Keeping the rest of her look to one colour made the jacket really stand out and the long-line shape of her blazer meant it draped beautifully over the top. Burgundy looks great against dark brown, though because it’s so neutral, there’s so many other possibilities open to you with a blazer like Duchess Sophie’s.

To really complement it, go for other warm-toned colours like cream, blush pink, tan, red or orange, though you can pretty much pair anything with a brown jacket. Chocolate Brown has surged in popularity in recent years and Digital Fashion Ecommerce Editor at woman&home, Caroline Parr, believes it’s "much softer and more contemporary than black or navy".

As we go into spring/summer and naturally begin to gravitate towards brighter and lighter hues, a brown jacket is a versatile piece to own as it’s a soft contrast against them.

The Duchess of Edinburgh (centre left) presents Judith Martin (right) and her guide dog Brooke with a certificate for being the 1000th active volunteer for Guide Dogs Northern Ireland

(Image credit: Liam McBurney/PA Images via Alamy)

The Duchess of Edinburgh has worn her Gabriela Hearst blazer a lot since she debuted it in Canada back in 2023 and although she has styled it with matching tailored trousers, she also likes wearing it with lighter brown trousers or this burgundy skirt.

She struck the right balance between sophistication and approachability during her day of engagements. As well as visiting Walkways Community Centre, the Duchess of Edinburgh opened the new National Autistic Society Northern Ireland’s centre and learnt from families about the support it will provide.

Then, at Randalstown Library, Duchess Sophie met community groups and those who have taken part in a Women in Leadership Programme and later she spoke with Guide Dogs volunteers who are celebrating 40 years of the charity in Northern Ireland.

Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Royal Editor with nine years of experience in publishing. She specialises in writing about the British Royal Family, covering everything from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her extensive royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!

