Duchess Sophie just showed why a chocolate brown blazer is a transitional style staple we can always rely on

The Duchess of Edinburgh has so many jackets and coats to choose from that we know she really loves something when it becomes a go-to. This is what’s happened with her chocolate brown Gabriela Hearst blazer and as we start to re-assess our spring capsule wardrobes, I can’t help feeling she’s on to something with this staple.

After all, a denim jacket or trench coat isn’t going to suit every outfit and a blazer works wonderfully with both flowy dresses and skirts and jeans or trousers. Duchess Sophie’s choice of a brown blazer is particularly clever as she’s been pairing it with wintery tones like burgundy but it would also work with lighter spring/summer fashion colour trends like blush pink.

Her latest appearance wearing the Gabriela Hearst design came on 3rd March during a visit to Northern Ireland.

(Image credit: Liam McBurney/PA Images via Alamy)

Nobody's Child Chocolate Brown Blazer £139 at Nobody's Child Available in regular and petite versions, this double-breasted blazer is made from smooth twill fabric and has a notched lapel collar. The striped lining is a fun addition and it's cut to a relaxed fit which is great for layering pieces underneath. Throw on with everything from jeans and a Tee-shirt to a dress. Mango Straight-Fit Lyocell Suit Jacket £99.99 at Mango You can also get this suit jacket from Mango in a slate blue, though this deep brown shade is similar to Sophie's blazer and is so versatile. The shape is double-breasted and straight-fit, and there are two handy flap pockets at the front. H&M Double-Breasted Brown Blazer £37.99 at H&M This blazer from H&M is very affordable and is a piece you can rely on to complete your spring outfits in style. The design comes in various other colours too and it's long-line, with a double-breasted fit and shoulder pads give extra structure.

M&S Light Indigo Magic Shaping Straight-Leg Jeans £46 at M&S Straight-leg jeans are a great everyday option and these ones from M&S are high-waisted and come in three different lengths. They have the brand's clever Magic Shaping technology for a streamlined silhouette and the flattering back darts enhance this. Mint Velvet Khaki Striped A-Line Midi Skirt £99 at Mint Velvet Featuring light brown and khaki stripes, this midi-skirt would look gorgeous with a chocolate brown blazer. It's got an A-line shape and fastens with a discreet zip at the side. If you love a bit more of a pop of colour, it also comes in an orange striped version. ME+EM Soft White Cheesecloth Blouse £75 at ME+EM You can't go wrong with a white blouse for the warmer months and this one from ME+EM is utterly timeless. It's crafted from breathable cotton cheesecloth that is naturally textured and iron-free. It has cap sleeves and a delicate trimmed collar too.

She went to Bloomfield Walkways Community Centre in Belfast where she watched a dance performance, chatted with members of the Walkways Women’s Group and met with representatives from Guide Dogs.

It was a busy day for the Duchess and her blazer brought a level of sophistication and polish to her ensemble without being too formal. If you’ve ever been unsure of how to style a blazer, I’d recommend a casual outfit underneath to balance out the structure.

Jeans and a blazer outfits are the perfect mix of elegance and wearability, though Duchess Sophie also showcased how lovely they look with a midi skirt and jumper. She opted for an A-line burgundy skirt and matching crew-neck knit, as well as dark red heeled ankle boots from Jimmy Choo.

(Image credit: Liam McBurney/PA Images via Alamy)

Keeping the rest of her look to one colour made the jacket really stand out and the long-line shape of her blazer meant it draped beautifully over the top. Burgundy looks great against dark brown, though because it’s so neutral, there’s so many other possibilities open to you with a blazer like Duchess Sophie’s.

To really complement it, go for other warm-toned colours like cream, blush pink, tan, red or orange, though you can pretty much pair anything with a brown jacket. Chocolate Brown has surged in popularity in recent years and Digital Fashion Ecommerce Editor at woman&home, Caroline Parr, believes it’s "much softer and more contemporary than black or navy".

As we go into spring/summer and naturally begin to gravitate towards brighter and lighter hues, a brown jacket is a versatile piece to own as it’s a soft contrast against them.

(Image credit: Liam McBurney/PA Images via Alamy)

The Duchess of Edinburgh has worn her Gabriela Hearst blazer a lot since she debuted it in Canada back in 2023 and although she has styled it with matching tailored trousers, she also likes wearing it with lighter brown trousers or this burgundy skirt.

She struck the right balance between sophistication and approachability during her day of engagements. As well as visiting Walkways Community Centre, the Duchess of Edinburgh opened the new National Autistic Society Northern Ireland’s centre and learnt from families about the support it will provide.

Then, at Randalstown Library, Duchess Sophie met community groups and those who have taken part in a Women in Leadership Programme and later she spoke with Guide Dogs volunteers who are celebrating 40 years of the charity in Northern Ireland.