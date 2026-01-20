Duchess Sophie's 30th birthday blazer is so timeless she could bring it back on her 61st today
She's always been a fan of tailoring and this 1995 look would only need a few tweaks to fit in with her 2026 style
We often admire the Princess of Wales for having an ageless style but Duchess Sophie is another royal whose fashion staples are as classic as it gets. Both women love tailoring and the Duchess of Edinburgh marked her 30th birthday back in 1995 in a checked blazer that she could easily re-wear to this day.
As she celebrates her 61st birthday on 20th January, we couldn't help looking back at this original grey blazer, which she styled with straight-leg black trousers and a cosy white knit. Sophie wasn't a working royal then and so she spent her birthday at her PR job, though the addition of chunky gold necklaces brought some birthday glamour to her ensemble.
The jacket was undeniably the star of the show and was oversized and double-breasted, with structured shoulders. Coincidentally the pale grey colour is a big fashion colour trend for 2026 and this is a testament to how timeless her style is.
It might have a reputation for being boring, but grey is an underrated neutral as it can be warm or cool-toned and is a softer alternative to black and works with light colours too. The Duchess of Edinburgh still wears a lot of grey when she wants a pared-back look and this blazer had a subtle checked pattern for a touch of detail.
The boxy shape added to the power suit feel and Sophie wore the blazer done up which accentuated this. If the Duchess was going to bring back this jacket - or one of her similar styles - for her 61st birthday I would expect her to go for similar or matching trousers instead of the contrasting black pair she wore back then.
This is a small way her tailoring has shifted over the years, and it's easy to see why. A full co-ord instantly looks polished because of the cohesion and they take little effort to style as you already know the basis of your outfit.
If you don't have any blazers in your winter capsule wardrobe, it's worth considering adding a thicker option that will keep you warm as well as looking chic.
Underneath her jacket Sophie wore a high-neck white ribbed jumper and a tan crossbody bag and black leather boots completed her 30th birthday ensemble. She dressed on the smarter side as she was going to work, though jeans and blazer outfits can also be given a cold weather twist with knitwear and different fabrics and they're a bit more casual.
We can't help hoping to see a similar (dare we say, the same) jacket worn by the Duchess of Edinburgh for her 61st birthday if she's spotted out and about.
She owns another grey checked blazer by Vince which she wore in 2024 for a visit to the opening of the Domaine Evremond Winery and this would look equally lovely with a roll neck jumper and boots. Since becoming a senior royal, clutch bags and daintier jewellery have been her go-tos and she tends to favour sleek heeled boots too.
In the past, Duchess Sophie has undertaken engagements on her birthday, but otherwise she marks the occasion privately with her birthday outfit left unknown and unseen by fans.
