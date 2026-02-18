Elegant and effortless, Pippa Middleton's navy trench from London Fashion Week is a staple that will never date

Pippa Middleton’s days of attending London Fashion Week are behind her, but the navy trench she wore to Issa’s 2010 show remains as stunning as ever. She had a front-row seat to see the Brazilian brand’s Autumn/Winter collection and this belted coat was the main focus of her elegant outfit.

If you’ve been umming and ahhing over whether or not to invest in one of the best trench coats for your spring capsule wardrobe, this ensemble is proof of how timeless they are. Pippa might not style her navy coat in quite the same way now as she did back then, but the piece itself wouldn’t look out of place in 2026.

(Image credit: Photo by Danny Martindale/WireImage via Getty)

Shop Timeless Trenches

Her trench was double-breasted, with a notched lapel collar, neat cuffs and a matching belt. Belted designs accentuate the waist and give more definition, which works especially well if you’re styling a trench coat with dresses or skirts that flare out.

The Princess of Wales and her sister are much more into midis these days, but back then Pippa loved knee-length hemlines and she went for a trench that was slightly shorter to coordinate with this. The beauty of a trench coat over other outerwear like denim jackets and blazers is that they go with everything, though I think they can be especially flattering if you stick to lengths that go with your most-worn pieces.

If you love midis then a longer trench will mirror the shape and be very leg-elongating, whilst shorter trenches look great with shorter skirts and dresses as they don’t cut off at an inconvenient point. Of course, jeans and trousers go with any length of trench universally and are another brilliant and easy option.

(Image credit: Photo by Stuart Wilson/Getty Images)

Another way to ensure you get maximum wear out of your trench coats is sticking to neutral colours. Beige and black are always popular and Pippa Middleton’s navy option is also very versatile whilst being a little bit different.

As we move into spring and start to gravitate towards lighter spring/summer fashion colour trends, navy is a lovely alternative to black that isn’t as much of a stark contrast. As the first London Fashion Week of the year always takes place in February, the Princess of Wales’s sister stuck to a darker colour palette with her ensemble.

She wore a simple black roll neck jumper with a navy satin skirt and black knee-high boots. Her footwear had a rounded toe and block heel for comfort and tied in with her knitwear, tying the whole look navy and black together.

(Image credit: Photo by Stuart Wilson/Getty Images)

The mix of different textures also brought added dimension to Pippa’s outfit, as there was the softness of her jumper, the sheen of the skirt and suede boots. When you’re wearing a lot of layers in winter and early spring, this is a clever approach to take.

Pippa Middleton finished things off at LFW with a roomy black handbag and left her brunette hair loose. Her public appearances have been few and far between in recent years, and when she has stepped out it’s usually been either in the depths or winter or high summer when a trench coat wasn’t required. Even so, I suspect that this is one classic item she still owns - whether or not this exact navy one remains in her collection.