Kate Middleton has carried this timeless bag since 2005 – and it’s surprisingly affordable

Elegant handbags play a key part in Princess Catherine’s capsule wardrobe, with us regularly left wondering where to buy Kate Middleton's best handbags.

Since her marriage to Prince William, we’ve watched Kate’s style evolve into that of a future Queen. But while she's regularly seen carrying pieces from high-end labels like Chanel and Hermes, there are still a handful of more affordable wardrobe staples, including her beloved Longchamp Large Le Pliage Tote.

It's timeless design has worked with Kate's wardrobe since 2005. She’s been photographed using the small, medium and large sizes of the sleek style on multiple different occasions, including as hand luggage on flights and as a practical and roomy everyday bag while out shopping.

Made from a sturdy and durable recycled canvas fabric, the design of Longchamp’s Le Pilage tote is all about practical simplicity, with the sleek look of its water-resistant fabric and leather accents pairing effortlessly with jeans, tailored trousers, maxi gowns and faux-fur coats alike.

Long shoulder straps offer a comfortable way to carry around your essentials, while also giving the bag a stylish and timeless look. Its practicality doesn’t end there, as thanks to the lightweight fabric, the bag can be folded down into the size of a paperback book, hence the name ‘Pilage’ that comes from the French word for 'folding'.

The tote is available in a variety of colours and sizes and Kate has been spotted using many of them, though she usually favours the brand's more muted, neutral tones such as brown and black to increase their versatility for everyday and occasion wear. For everyday wear, the medium or small styles offer more than enough space for her to carry all the essentials and, when travelling, she’s been spotted carrying their large, black tote.

Kate is not the only Royal to rely on the brand when taking off on a flight. Like her, Princess Anne is a longtime fan of Longchamp’s Pilage tote and has been spotted using it on numerous occasions as her inflight luggage.

She too has the bag in a variety of colours, though the navy shade seems to be a favourite for her and she was spotted carrying it down from the plane as she landed in Sri Lanka for a royal tour back in 2024.

It’s not just Royals who know how perfect the bag is for travelling with, with many shoppers still raving about the practical style, the design of which hasn't changed since it was first released back in 1993.

“Used as my work bag, fits my laptop and a whole load of daily stuff,” one shopper said of the style, before adding that it’s, “really very useful.” While another said, “It has the ideal dimensions for hand luggage, is comfortably roomy and can fold up into a purse when not in use. I’m now very tempted to buy several of different colours and sizes.”