Lily Allen's high street handbag looks like it should cost thousands, but it's only £129

Lily Allen certainly does like to keep us on our toes. For recent red carpet appearances at events such as the Fashion Awards, she's been wearing super high-end designer labels like Valentino and Dior, but she's been mixing some more affordable high street pieces into her wardrobe, too.

We recently spotted her wearing a faux fur coat and leather midi skirt by Hush in New York, and now here she is, back home in London, carrying the affordable bag we've all been talking about for months here at woman&home.

Katie Holmes, Bella Hadid and Daisy Edgar-Jones have all got versions of the Dune Deliberate bag, which at one point had 1,300 people on the waiting list. With its woven fabric and slouchy design, it's got a very Bottega Veneta-esque vibe to it, and it's roomy enough for all your everyday essentials.

(Image credit: Virginia & Partners)

Exact match Dune London Deliberate L - Green £129 at Dune London Lily chose to add a pop of colour to her black and white outfit with the green version of the bag, which is currently out of stock. You can sign up to be notified when it's restocked, or you can take your pick from eight other colours, including rich burgundy or classic black. It's not real leather, but I, for one, couldn't tell. The popper fastening makes sure the contents of your bags is all safely tucked away, and you'll be in good company, since Jennifer Aniston and Scarlett Johansson are both Dune fans.

The Deliberate bag by Dune is available in several different colourways (Image credit: Dune London)

Don't just take Lily's word for it. There are loads of positive customer reviews of this bag to help you decide whether or not to buy it. One wrote: "love the rich chocolate brown colour and soft, slightly stretchy feel. Had lots of compliments since buying."

Another said: "Stylish design (I chose the green and it goes with everything). Plenty of room for all my things and a handy wallet that I’ve attached to the rings for the long handle. The strap is thick and padded, so it stays on my shoulder and is comfortable. Great quality - highly recommended!"

Shop more Dune Deliberate bags

Dune London Deliberate XL Extra Large Woven Shoulder Bag in Dark Brown £149 at Dune London If you're carrying around a laptop, or frankly you just find it tough to leave the house with everything but the kitchen sink, the XL version of the Deliberate bag is for you. Suede is a huge trend right now, so this one is a winner in my eyes. Dune London Dinideliberate Mini Woven Grab Bag in Black £109 at Dune London Need a bag you can just check your lipstick and keys in? This will work with any Christmas party LBD. The brand does free returns within 28 days if you change your mind or it's not quite right. Dune London Encourage Woven Clutch With Cross Body Strap in Bronze £109 at Dune London Be prepared for all the compliments you're going to get for this little clutch bag. It's dreamy, and looks way more expensive than it is.

If you'd rather stick to green like Lily and can't wait for a Dune restock, there are plenty of options out there. I already have a brown version of this Rixo x Dragon Diffusion bag, and it was one of my best purchases of 2025, but this Accessorize option has stolen my heart...

Shop more green woven bags