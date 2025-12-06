Jump to category:
Lily Allen's high street handbag looks like it should cost thousands, but it's only £129

It's the affordable bag we've been talking about for months here at woman&home

Lily Allen in London carrying a Dune bag
(Image credit: Virginia & Partners)
Lily Allen certainly does like to keep us on our toes. For recent red carpet appearances at events such as the Fashion Awards, she's been wearing super high-end designer labels like Valentino and Dior, but she's been mixing some more affordable high street pieces into her wardrobe, too.

We recently spotted her wearing a faux fur coat and leather midi skirt by Hush in New York, and now here she is, back home in London, carrying the affordable bag we've all been talking about for months here at woman&home.

Lily Allen pictured in London carrying a Dune London bag

(Image credit: Virginia & Partners)

Three images of the Dune London Deliberate bag

The Deliberate bag by Dune is available in several different colourways

(Image credit: Dune London)

Don't just take Lily's word for it. There are loads of positive customer reviews of this bag to help you decide whether or not to buy it. One wrote: "love the rich chocolate brown colour and soft, slightly stretchy feel. Had lots of compliments since buying."

Another said: "Stylish design (I chose the green and it goes with everything). Plenty of room for all my things and a handy wallet that I’ve attached to the rings for the long handle. The strap is thick and padded, so it stays on my shoulder and is comfortable. Great quality - highly recommended!"

Shop more Dune Deliberate bags

If you'd rather stick to green like Lily and can't wait for a Dune restock, there are plenty of options out there. I already have a brown version of this Rixo x Dragon Diffusion bag, and it was one of my best purchases of 2025, but this Accessorize option has stolen my heart...

Shop more green woven bags

Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

