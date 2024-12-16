The sold out high street handbag with a celebrity fan club and a huge waiting list is back in time for Christmas

The Deliberate bag by Dune London is a favourite of Katie Holmes and Olivia Wilde

Two women carrying the Dune Deliberate bag in burgundy
(Image credit: Dune)
Caroline Parr
By
published
in News

If you've finished all your Christmas shopping, it's time for a treat. Frankly if you haven't even started yet, in amongst all the chaos that December brings you have to be kind to yourself as well as others!

British brand Dune London's hugely popular 'Deliberate' handbag has been spotted in various sizes and colour combinations on celebrities like Katie Holmes, Olivia Wilde and Emilia Clarke, as well as influencers such as Zoe Sugg.

The hugely popular burgundy version has sold out twice already, and had over 1,300 customers on the waiting list at one point. And the good news is, this £120 design is finally back in stock!

The woven fabric has definitely got a distinct Bottega Veneta-esque feel to it, so it's an easy way to get the look of the best designer bags without the matching price tag. And if you're looking for a Christmas present, you can't go wrong with this beloved bag.

One reviewer wrote: "Beautiful bag. Definitely a statement piece. Well made and an excellent finish", while another happy customer commented: "the bag looked even more stunning in person than in the picture and was worth more than its price."

Dune Burgundy Bag

Deliberate bag in burgundy cut out

Dune London Deliberate Bag in Burgundy

We all know that burgundy is the colour of the season, and this roomy style is big enough for all your everyday essentials, without being so ludicrously capacious that you can't really carry it.

It's available in other colourways, including festive gold and classic black. There's also the Deliberate XL and the mini DinkyDeliberate to choose from too, with prices ranging from £95 up to £150.

Use the shoulder strap, or the detachable longer chain strap to mix things up a bit. There's a zip compartment on the inside and a snap closure to keep the contents safe.

Katie Holmes is seen on her way to the theatre in jeans and a Dune London bag on October 10, 2024 in New York City

Katie Holmes has been spotted carrying the XL version of the Deliberate bag

(Image credit: Getty)

Dune's Design Manager, Joanne Davis said: “The hero bag of the season, Deliberate has become an icon embodying the fashion colour of the year in the rich burgundy tone, a colour that transcends day to evening and so offering maximum wearability.

"The relaxed shape is understated, but what elevates this bag to the next level is the unique woven craftmanship that shouts designer chic!”

Shop more colours

DinkyDeliberate in black cut out

Dune London DinkyDeliberate Bag

If you're more of a minimalist, the DinkyDeliberate in classic black is everything you need to look chic this winter. Wear it with jeans, a jumper and your best knee high boots .

Deliberate XL - Brown
Dune London Deliberate XL Bag

This is the style that Katie Holmes and Olivia Wilde both have in their wardrobes, and for an A-list-approved bag, £150 is pretty incredible. The slouchy, boho vibe is very on trend right now.

Dune London Deliberate bag in gold

Dune London Deliberate L Bag in Metallic

The dimensions of this option are height 16cm x width 46cm x depth 12cm, and it's undeniably festive. Dune offers free standard delivery for orders over £120, free collection from Dune London stores and free returns within 28 days.

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Digital Fashion Editor

Caroline is Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, and has been a fashion writer and editor for ten years.

After graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent the last decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.

