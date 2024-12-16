The sold out high street handbag with a celebrity fan club and a huge waiting list is back in time for Christmas
The Deliberate bag by Dune London is a favourite of Katie Holmes and Olivia Wilde
If you've finished all your Christmas shopping, it's time for a treat. Frankly if you haven't even started yet, in amongst all the chaos that December brings you have to be kind to yourself as well as others!
British brand Dune London's hugely popular 'Deliberate' handbag has been spotted in various sizes and colour combinations on celebrities like Katie Holmes, Olivia Wilde and Emilia Clarke, as well as influencers such as Zoe Sugg.
The hugely popular burgundy version has sold out twice already, and had over 1,300 customers on the waiting list at one point. And the good news is, this £120 design is finally back in stock!
The woven fabric has definitely got a distinct Bottega Veneta-esque feel to it, so it's an easy way to get the look of the best designer bags without the matching price tag. And if you're looking for a Christmas present, you can't go wrong with this beloved bag.
One reviewer wrote: "Beautiful bag. Definitely a statement piece. Well made and an excellent finish", while another happy customer commented: "the bag looked even more stunning in person than in the picture and was worth more than its price."
Dune Burgundy Bag
We all know that burgundy is the colour of the season, and this roomy style is big enough for all your everyday essentials, without being so ludicrously capacious that you can't really carry it.
It's available in other colourways, including festive gold and classic black. There's also the Deliberate XL and the mini DinkyDeliberate to choose from too, with prices ranging from £95 up to £150.
Use the shoulder strap, or the detachable longer chain strap to mix things up a bit. There's a zip compartment on the inside and a snap closure to keep the contents safe.
Dune's Design Manager, Joanne Davis said: “The hero bag of the season, Deliberate has become an icon embodying the fashion colour of the year in the rich burgundy tone, a colour that transcends day to evening and so offering maximum wearability.
"The relaxed shape is understated, but what elevates this bag to the next level is the unique woven craftmanship that shouts designer chic!”
Shop more colours
If you're more of a minimalist, the DinkyDeliberate in classic black is everything you need to look chic this winter. Wear it with jeans, a jumper and your best knee high boots .
This is the style that Katie Holmes and Olivia Wilde both have in their wardrobes, and for an A-list-approved bag, £150 is pretty incredible. The slouchy, boho vibe is very on trend right now.
