Katie Holmes' luxury caramel tan tote bag is from a high street favourite – the oversized accessory is the 'perfect work bag contender'

Katie Holmes' looked stunning on the streets of London, styling a cool pair of light-wash denim jeans with a cosy knitted cardigan for a casual chic look. But it's her beautiful woven bag that's really captured our attention, the high street piece giving a designer look for a surprisingly affordable price.

The perfect designer handbag can finish off any outfit. And while there are plenty we'd love to get our hands on, Katie Holmes' latest high street find has reminded us you don't always need to spend a fortune to get that designer look.

Stepping out in London, Katie accessorised her laid-back look of wide leg denim jeans and a relaxed-fit knitted cardigan with the stunning and unique Deliberate XL Woven Shoulder Bag from Dune London.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Katie Holmes' Look

EXACT MATCH Dune London Deliberate XL Woven Shoulder Bag £150 at John Lewis The extra large size of this Dune London handbag makes it a great practical accessory. We love the woven fabric which is so unique and looks incredibly luxe. A magnetic closure and additional zip-pouches keep your essentials safe and organised, while the long strap and slouchy silhouette give a casual and elevated feel to any look. PTCL Utility High Waist Wide Leg Jeans Was £36.62, Now £27.47 at Nordstrom With a relaxed and loose fit silhouette, these wide leg jeans by PTCL are a casual wear staple that give an elevated laid-back look. The front patch pockets are a practical and on-trend utilitarian addition, while the non-stretch denim gives a heavy and high-quality feel. Mango Cotton Button-Up Shirt £40.68 at Nordstrom A versatile autumn capsule wardrobe staple, this button up shirt is a luxe and easy-to-wear basic. Made from 100% cotton, it's super soft on the skin and the white and brown buttons look elevated against the crisp white material. Lucky Brand Slouchy Cardigan £80.57 at Nordstrom Elevating any laid-back look with a pop of elegant knitted texture, this slouchy fit cardigan is a versatile staple that'll help you keep warm this autumn. With patch pockets, a v-neck and ribbed hems, you get an elevated casual style that's easy to wear and versatile in style. John Lewis Harrietta Mary Jane Leather Pumps £59 at John Lewis Made from soft leather, these ballet pumps feature a sleek rounded square toe to give a streamline and chic look. The classic Mary Jane strap with a buckle fastening makes these shoes comfortable to wear while also making them an elegant choice of footwear for every day. H&M Wide High Jeans £24.99 at H&M Made from a washed cotton denim fabric, the high waist and wide, straight leg of these jeans creates a stunning and versatile look that can be kept casual or be dressed up with heels and a statement top. The long length gives a flattering, slouchy look that is so chic.

The Dune handbag is a super practical accessory, with a large compartment allowing you to carry literally everything you need, and a lot that you probably don't, with you everywhere you go. It also comes with two handy zip-up pouches to help organise your essentials. The Dune website describes it as 'the perfect workbag contender', and 'makes an excellent travel companion".

The warm brown tone of the bag's soft-touch woven fabric worked brilliantly with Katie's casual wear look, introducing a statement element that fitted with the laid-back style thanks to its slouchy silhouette.

With a flattering pair of wide leg jeans in a light wash denim hue making up the base of her outfit, Katie added an off-white button up shirt to the look for a chic and luxe touch.

For an extra warm layer, Katie threw on a brown knitted cardigan with a slouchy silhouette and extra-long sleeves creating a relaxed and laid-back style.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For footwear, she relied on her favourite shoe style, a pair of leather ballet flats, to bring the look together. The patent finish of the shoes drew attention and the sleek lines, pointed toe and simple design looked great against the baggy fit of the jeans and juxtaposed the oversized feel of the entire outfit brilliantly.