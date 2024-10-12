Katie Holmes' luxury caramel tan tote bag is from a high street favourite – the oversized accessory is the 'perfect work bag contender'
Katie Holmes steps out with autumn's latest must-have accessory
Katie Holmes' looked stunning on the streets of London, styling a cool pair of light-wash denim jeans with a cosy knitted cardigan for a casual chic look. But it's her beautiful woven bag that's really captured our attention, the high street piece giving a designer look for a surprisingly affordable price.
The perfect designer handbag can finish off any outfit. And while there are plenty we'd love to get our hands on, Katie Holmes' latest high street find has reminded us you don't always need to spend a fortune to get that designer look.
Stepping out in London, Katie accessorised her laid-back look of wide leg denim jeans and a relaxed-fit knitted cardigan with the stunning and unique Deliberate XL Woven Shoulder Bag from Dune London.
The Dune handbag is a super practical accessory, with a large compartment allowing you to carry literally everything you need, and a lot that you probably don't, with you everywhere you go. It also comes with two handy zip-up pouches to help organise your essentials. The Dune website describes it as 'the perfect workbag contender', and 'makes an excellent travel companion".
The warm brown tone of the bag's soft-touch woven fabric worked brilliantly with Katie's casual wear look, introducing a statement element that fitted with the laid-back style thanks to its slouchy silhouette.
With a flattering pair of wide leg jeans in a light wash denim hue making up the base of her outfit, Katie added an off-white button up shirt to the look for a chic and luxe touch.
For an extra warm layer, Katie threw on a brown knitted cardigan with a slouchy silhouette and extra-long sleeves creating a relaxed and laid-back style.
For footwear, she relied on her favourite shoe style, a pair of leather ballet flats, to bring the look together. The patent finish of the shoes drew attention and the sleek lines, pointed toe and simple design looked great against the baggy fit of the jeans and juxtaposed the oversized feel of the entire outfit brilliantly.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
