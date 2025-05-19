It's official, cargo pants are back, and Katie Holmes just showcased the easiest and most stylish way to make this nostalgic trouser trend work for 2025

90s silhouettes have been back in fashion for several seasons, but not all styles are as easy to translate to our 2025 wardrobe as others. Enter cargo pants. Once the mainstay of 90s girl bands, you might be surprised to know that this relaxed trouser cut is back this season, but have no fear, it's had a grown-up makeover that makes it extremely wearable.

Stepping out in New York, Katie Holmes showcased just how to do this throw-back look in a modern way. Appearing chic and relaxed in a pair of silky, deep navy cargo pants, these trousers were a far cry from the multi-pocketed, multi-strapped cotton iterations of the late nineties/early noughties. Instead, Katie Holmes' statement trousers gave a nod to current utility trends and offered a stylishly practical ensemble that would work day or evening.

Pairing her navy trousers with a simple, feathery printed blouse, the star tucked her top in at the waist to highlight her silhouette and show off the striking pocket detailing on the trousers. The wide-leg silhouette was balanced by the added height from Holmes' shoe choice, a pointed stiletto in jet black that peeped out of the hem. A directional spring/summer 2025 fashion trend, Katie made a hard-to-wear silhouette, not just translatable but desirable once more.

Katie Holmes will have you re-thinking this 90s trouser trend

Cargo trousers of the 90s created a lot of extra bulk, but this look, rooted in utility trends, is a lot more streamlined, making it easier to wear, as there is less width added to the hips. Katie Holmes opted for a silky fabric, instantly giving this shape a more polished feel, despite the oversized pocket detailing. A great smart casual outfit idea, these would work during the day or evening.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The key to wearing this style of trousers successfully is to ensure your silhouette is balanced throughout, and Holmes complemented the wide leg with a fitted waistline, creating a harmonious finish. This trouser design can be quite wide, so always look to more fitted elements in your outfit, such as a belted waist, to ensure your shape isn't lost.

Katie paired her trousers with a sheer printed, feathery blouse by Brandon Maxwell. The busy print meant that not much was needed in terms of accessories, so she kept it simple with a gold chain necklace and some pearl drop earrings. Leaving the trousers to be the main focal point of the outfit.

Get the look

We've seen an uptick in cargo pants both on and off the runway. Brands such as Tory Burch and Christopher John Rogers presented the shape in their spring/summer collections, with the latter even including a pair of duchess satin cargo pants in a collaboration collection with J.Crew, suggesting this silhouette is one to invest in.

Utility styling is great for lovers of practical fashion and the cargo pant, with its multi-pocketed design offers just that. The silk fabric up-style, just makes it more wearable, with even the likes of Michelle Obama spotted in a pair of cargo pants recently.

Katie has long been celebrated for her style, and we love it when she opts for something a little more unexpected. While there are plenty of silky cargo trousers around in black, Katie's choice of a deep navy felt a little more luxurious and a bit more warm-weather ready, offering a lighter and slightly brighter finish.

Navy can feel a little harder to wear, in terms of what shoes etc, to pair with it, but we'll let you in on a secret, one that Katie knows too. Pairing black and navy together is actually very chic. Finishing off her ensemble with black, pointed heels, the hint of polished black just creeping out from the trouser leg both contrasted and complemented the navy trousers. So next time you're panicking about what to wear with navy, give black a try. The key is to ensure there is more than one black item in your outfit so it feels purposeful and not accidental. Try navy trousers with black shoes and a black blazer, it works. Trust us.