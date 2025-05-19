It's official, cargo pants are back, and Katie Holmes just showcased the easiest and most stylish way to make this nostalgic trouser trend work for 2025

A staple of 90s style, Katie Holmes just gave this relaxed trouser cut a sophisticated makeover that makes it ever so elegant

Katie Holmes in navy blue cargo pants nad feathery print top
(Image credit: Getty Images)
90s silhouettes have been back in fashion for several seasons, but not all styles are as easy to translate to our 2025 wardrobe as others. Enter cargo pants. Once the mainstay of 90s girl bands, you might be surprised to know that this relaxed trouser cut is back this season, but have no fear, it's had a grown-up makeover that makes it extremely wearable.

Stepping out in New York, Katie Holmes showcased just how to do this throw-back look in a modern way. Appearing chic and relaxed in a pair of silky, deep navy cargo pants, these trousers were a far cry from the multi-pocketed, multi-strapped cotton iterations of the late nineties/early noughties. Instead, Katie Holmes' statement trousers gave a nod to current utility trends and offered a stylishly practical ensemble that would work day or evening.

Pairing her navy trousers with a simple, feathery printed blouse, the star tucked her top in at the waist to highlight her silhouette and show off the striking pocket detailing on the trousers. The wide-leg silhouette was balanced by the added height from Holmes' shoe choice, a pointed stiletto in jet black that peeped out of the hem. A directional spring/summer 2025 fashion trend, Katie made a hard-to-wear silhouette, not just translatable but desirable once more.

Katie Holmes will have you re-thinking this 90s trouser trend

Cargo trousers of the 90s created a lot of extra bulk, but this look, rooted in utility trends, is a lot more streamlined, making it easier to wear, as there is less width added to the hips. Katie Holmes opted for a silky fabric, instantly giving this shape a more polished feel, despite the oversized pocket detailing. A great smart casual outfit idea, these would work during the day or evening.

Katie Holmes in navy blue cargo pants nad feathery print top

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The key to wearing this style of trousers successfully is to ensure your silhouette is balanced throughout, and Holmes complemented the wide leg with a fitted waistline, creating a harmonious finish. This trouser design can be quite wide, so always look to more fitted elements in your outfit, such as a belted waist, to ensure your shape isn't lost.

Katie paired her trousers with a sheer printed, feathery blouse by Brandon Maxwell. The busy print meant that not much was needed in terms of accessories, so she kept it simple with a gold chain necklace and some pearl drop earrings. Leaving the trousers to be the main focal point of the outfit.

Get the look

blue silky cargo pants
EDIKTED
Kelsey Baggy Satin Cargo Pants

Swap baggy jeans this season for baggy satin trousers. This gorgeous pair of cargo pants has a similar look and feel Katie's. The high-shine fabric is a great option for smarter occasions, making it ideal for spring outfit ideas that are polished, yet directional. The fuller leg does mean that this pair of trousers is better suited to wearing with heels and more dressed up looks.

navy cargo pants gold poppers
Sandro Paris
Cargo Trousers

A slimmer leg iteration of the cargo trouser, this midnight blue design has all the hallmarks of the 90s style, without the bulk. The paper-bag waist, is great for showing off hourglass silhouettes, while the narrower hem line ensures you can wear these more easily with flatter shoes. For a casual twist, try your best white trainers.

navy relaxed silky trouser
Vince
Drawstring Utility Pants

If you want to give a nod to this utility trend, but aren't quite ready for a multi-pocketed design, then these relaxed navy trousers, with a drawstring waist is a strong choice for those looking to take a cargo pants-light approach. The lack of patch pocket detailing makes this a slimmer finish overall, but the floaty leg still gives off that laidback feel. Ideal for what to wear in the heat this summer.

black and white feathery print blouse
Moomaya
Printed Top, Round Neck Sheer Long Sleeve Top

Unfortunately, we couldn't find an exact match for Katie's Brandon Maxwell design, we opted instead for this feathery, brushstroke design to give a similar look and feel. You could also try a fitted t-shirt with a pair of cargo trousers, as this would help to create a more form-fitted look on top to balance the wider leg shape.

gold necklace
Missoma
Classic Mini Short Paperclip Chain Necklace | 18ct Gold Plated

In a busy outfit, always keep jewellery to a minimum and this simple gold chain is a versatile buy that will be a constant go-to in your capsule wardrobe. Wearable night or day, with all kinds of outfits, chain necklaces are back in fashion and offer a fuss-free finish.

black pointed sling backs
ZARA
Patent Effect Slingback Shoes

A trusty pair of black heels will always have a home in our wardrobe, whatever the season and when it comes to the shoe trends for 2025, sling backs are having quite the moment. This cost-effective pair from Spanish clothing brand Zara are a great way to add the look into your shoe rotation without breaking the bank.

We've seen an uptick in cargo pants both on and off the runway. Brands such as Tory Burch and Christopher John Rogers presented the shape in their spring/summer collections, with the latter even including a pair of duchess satin cargo pants in a collaboration collection with J.Crew, suggesting this silhouette is one to invest in.

Utility styling is great for lovers of practical fashion and the cargo pant, with its multi-pocketed design offers just that. The silk fabric up-style, just makes it more wearable, with even the likes of Michelle Obama spotted in a pair of cargo pants recently.

Katie has long been celebrated for her style, and we love it when she opts for something a little more unexpected. While there are plenty of silky cargo trousers around in black, Katie's choice of a deep navy felt a little more luxurious and a bit more warm-weather ready, offering a lighter and slightly brighter finish.

Navy can feel a little harder to wear, in terms of what shoes etc, to pair with it, but we'll let you in on a secret, one that Katie knows too. Pairing black and navy together is actually very chic. Finishing off her ensemble with black, pointed heels, the hint of polished black just creeping out from the trouser leg both contrasted and complemented the navy trousers. So next time you're panicking about what to wear with navy, give black a try. The key is to ensure there is more than one black item in your outfit so it feels purposeful and not accidental. Try navy trousers with black shoes and a black blazer, it works. Trust us.

Rivkie Baum
Rivkie Baum
Fashion channel editor

Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.

Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career. 

