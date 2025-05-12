Katie Holmes is a master of comfortable casual wear - her deep red jumpsuit is ideal for spring

Looking stylish doesn't mean you have to compromise on comfort - something Katie Holmes proved with a chic red jumpsuit.

The actress has a talent for making the most basic of items look effortlessly stylish. And while her wardrobe over the years has proved she's a big fan of neutrals and denim, this outfit shows she also knows how to work with bold colours too.

Wearing a deep red jumpsuit last summer, Katie looked cool and comfortable. The one-piece featured a shirt-style bodice, fitted waist and wide-leg silhouette that easily makes it one of the most flattering jumpsuits we've seen recently. The relaxed fit, collar detail and fun checked print oozes style.

woman&home's Fashion Ecommerce Editor Caroline Parr tells me: "Finding the perfect jumpsuit is a game changer, especially in the warmer months. Trust me when I say you'll be reaching for this Boden linen all-in-one over and over again this summer! It's so easy to throw on and go, yet still look perfectly put together."

Editor's pick Boden Colette Linen Jumpsuit $198 at Boden This stunning jumpsuit will transition effortlessly from day to night. Pair with some stylish white sneakers for a casual look or dress it up with some heeled boots for a party-worthy style. We love the wide-leg silhouette that creates a flattering, floating look. MODA LUXE Faye Hobo $100 at Nordstrom Made from faux leather, this oversized tote bag is a great all-rounder whether you're heading for a weekend trip or just need to carry more than usual on your person. Carried over the shoulder or by hand, the look is chic and refined with the smooth leather and simple design. Open Edit Oriana Pointed Toe Mary Jane Flat $69.95 at Nordstrom These Open Edit ballet flats are a great, affordable alternative for Katie Holmes' go-to Miu Miu pair. They have the same studded detail, sleek leather look and we love the pointed toe. They go with everything, adding a fun and youthful touch to any casual look. Mango Notched Collar Short Sleeve Belted Romper $95.99 at Nordstrom With the same shirt-style bodice at Katie's vintage jumpsuit, this romper boasts a lovely, summer-ready silhouette that will transition from day to night effortlessly - you'll be thankful for the short romper style on those balmy days. Mango Pebble Faux Leather Shopper Bag $59.99 at Nordstrom We love the slouchy and relaxed design of this faux leather tote bag by Mango. The unstructured look is perfect for casual days, with the large pocket being a great size to keep everything you need with you at all times. The leather is also 'pebbled' which gives this bag a subtle soft looking texture. Maeve Pointed-Toe Moto Mary Jane Flats Was $160, Now $112 at Anthropologie These ballet flats from Anthropologie are so sleek and elevated. The pointed-toe, simple design and fun buckle detailing create a really wearable though still standout look that will finish off any outfit with ease and style.

Katie opted for a practical pair of black leather ballet flats to finish off her look. The casual shoe style has become a staple for her, with the versatile footwear adding an elevated feel to the casual look.

While you might be tempted to carry a black leather handbag with this outfit to tie in the ballet flats, Katie's choice of an oversized brown leather bag added texture to the style and contrasted beautifully with the deep red tones of her outfit.

Katie's jumpsuit is a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier piece from the 1995 spring/summer collection, which I'm sure we'd all love to get our hands on. But, worry not, as there is a whole variety of red one-piece styles on the market to help you get her look on a budget.

In keeping with the casual style, Katie accessorised with a simple necklace and a pair of oversized sunglasses, the frame of which complemented her red jumpsuit nicely. Her hair and makeup followed suit with the relaxed look.