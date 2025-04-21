Sarah Jessica Parker's diamante bag is giving her iconic Fendi Baguette a run for its money - and it costs far less

When it comes to celebrity style crushes, there are few stars that grab my attention quite like Sarah Jessica Parker. The actress may well have become famous for her stand-out fashion while playing Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City, but even when she's away from our screens, she always looks so elegant.

I love that she often peps up an understated look with one of the best designer handbags, which is exactly what she did at the opening night of the Broadway show, Smash – which she attended with her husband Matthew Broderick and their twin daughters, Tabitha and Marion. SJP wore an elegant black lace top and sequin midi skirt, layered with a classic black coat and court shoes, and then finished her look with a heavily embellished bag that added a glamorous spin to her otherwise understated combination.

The glitzy bag reminds me of the iconic Fendi Baguette Bag that her character Carrie, would often have tucked under her arm. The Fendi design has long been a favourite amongst the fashion set, but comes with a very premium price tag of £3,600.

So if you're a fan of this look, you'll be happy to hear her new bag has just as much wow-factor but at £435, it's a fraction of the price. It's the Alexander Wang Heiress Flex Shoulder Bag, which is a slim style, and comes heavily embellished with plenty of eye-catching crystals.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop SJP's Look

A sparkly bag like Sarah’s will make a glam finishing touch to your best wedding guest dresses or your date night outfits but there’s no need to save your glittery piece just for special occasions. Sequins and diamantes can absolutely work for daytime too – you can add a bedazzled bag to a crisp white shirt and jeans outfit or to jazz up a sundress.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There are no rules when it comes to styling embellishment either. You can wear shimmery accessories with patterned separates or with other touchy-feely textures in one outfit – like Sarah Jessica Parker, who wore her crystal bag with a lacy top and sequin skirt.

However you decide to wear your disco-ball-inspired bag, the sparkles will definitely inject some playful opulence into your outfit, to lift both your look and your mood.

