Sarah Jessica Parker's diamante bag is giving her iconic Fendi Baguette a run for its money - and it costs far less

A crystal-covered accessory is a surefire way to add some wow-factor to your outfit

A smiling headshot of SJP on the red carpet
When it comes to celebrity style crushes, there are few stars that grab my attention quite like Sarah Jessica Parker. The actress may well have become famous for her stand-out fashion while playing Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City, but even when she's away from our screens, she always looks so elegant.

I love that she often peps up an understated look with one of the best designer handbags, which is exactly what she did at the opening night of the Broadway show, Smash – which she attended with her husband Matthew Broderick and their twin daughters, Tabitha and Marion. SJP wore an elegant black lace top and sequin midi skirt, layered with a classic black coat and court shoes, and then finished her look with a heavily embellished bag that added a glamorous spin to her otherwise understated combination.

The glitzy bag reminds me of the iconic Fendi Baguette Bag that her character Carrie, would often have tucked under her arm. The Fendi design has long been a favourite amongst the fashion set, but comes with a very premium price tag of £3,600.

So if you're a fan of this look, you'll be happy to hear her new bag has just as much wow-factor but at £435, it's a fraction of the price. It's the Alexander Wang Heiress Flex Shoulder Bag, which is a slim style, and comes heavily embellished with plenty of eye-catching crystals.

SJP wearing black with a sparkly bag

Shop SJP's Look

Alexander Wang Heiress Flex Shoulder Bag Exact Match
Alexander Wang
Heiress Flex Shoulder Bag

This designer piece is the very same one that SJP took to Broadway and will make a gorgeous addition to any handbag collection. The black base colour and lashings of crystals are surprisingly versatile and will look fab with just about any outfit.

Mango Double-Handle Crystal Bag
Mango
Double-Handle Crystal Bag

This silvery shoulder bag has a disco-ready feel to it that makes it a fab choice for a night out, or use it to add a luxurious spin to a simple T-shirt and tailored trouser combo for daytime plans. It’s also available in a very soft gold colourway too.

Olga Berg Marianna Crystal Clutch
Olga Berg
Marianna Crystal Clutch

This designer lookalike bag can be worn as an embellished clutch or use the hidden sparkly chain to switch it to a crossbody or shoulder style accessory. It will instantly channel a touch of SJP into your look with very little effort.

a phase eight sequin pencil skirt

Phase Eight
Mauve Black Mesh Sequin Skirt

A sequin skirt like this is perfect for all kinds of evening plans and can be worn with a multitude of tops to create a different look each time. Team it with a plain vest or tick off the leopard print trend with a wild-cat blouse.

M&S, Cutwork High Neck Puff Sleeve Lace Top
M&S
Cutwork High Neck Puff Sleeve Lace Top

The high neckline and puff sleeves on this delicate lace-style top give it such a high end feel that all your friends will be convinced you’ve splashed out on a designer label! Wear it with a skirt or dress it down with your favourite barrel leg jeans.

Zara, Soft Oversize Coat

Zara
Soft Oversize Coat

A bit like the best trench coats, a black cover-up like this one is one of those pieces you can pull out each year and it'll still manage to look fresh and on trend. Buy it now for the tricky in-between season weather and then wear on repeat once autumn arrives.

A sparkly bag like Sarah’s will make a glam finishing touch to your best wedding guest dresses or your date night outfits but there’s no need to save your glittery piece just for special occasions. Sequins and diamantes can absolutely work for daytime too – you can add a bedazzled bag to a crisp white shirt and jeans outfit or to jazz up a sundress.

SARAH JESSICA PARKER AND FAMILY ON THE RED CARPET

There are no rules when it comes to styling embellishment either. You can wear shimmery accessories with patterned separates or with other touchy-feely textures in one outfit – like Sarah Jessica Parker, who wore her crystal bag with a lacy top and sequin skirt.

However you decide to wear your disco-ball-inspired bag, the sparkles will definitely inject some playful opulence into your outfit, to lift both your look and your mood.

