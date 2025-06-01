Step aside, SJP - Kristin Davis just won in the style stakes with this classic spring outfit choice
And just like that, there's a new style queen in town
All eyes were on the leading ladies of HBO Max's hit Sex and The City follow-up, And Just Like That when Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis hit the red carpet for the season three premiere.
While usually we're all about Sarah Jessica Parker's best outfits, this time our attention was firmly on none other than Kristin Davis, who wowed in a floral ruffled maxi dress.
The Dolce Vita-inspired frock featured bold deep pink rose prints that could easily have been mistaken for Dolce & Gabbana's classic Italianate style. But Kristin was actually flying the flag for one of our favourite British clothing brands, Rixo.
Our sleuths identified it as the Rio Ruffled Gown in Vintage Rose Print from Rixo, and we love how Kristin has styled it with subtly girlish accessories for a sophisticated yet playful look.
ACCESSORIZE ALL AREAS
With such a bold print, Kristin has wisely chosen to keep her accessories subtle and let this showstopper of a dress do the talking. She teamed the outfit with a classic Roger Vivier Viv Choc Mini Bag, a timeless style that is easily one of the best designer handbags.
Davis added a pair of satin peep-toe heels to boost her height, but the accessory that we loved was the fun velvet bow atop her voluminous ponytail, which gave the outfit a youthful, unfussy look.
Shop the look
EXACT MATCH
Since their launch in 2015, Rixo have gone on to become one our favourite brands for gorgeous dresses. Team this ruffled frock with heels for a date night outfit or sandals on holiday.
If your budget doesn’t quite stretch to Rixo, we’ve found this brilliant floral frock from Maya that has a similar style and print to the Rio. It will look great with your best white trainers too for a casual weekend outing.
If you're looking for an everyday dress in bold black and pink florals, this wrap front dress from Brave soul is a chic alternative and is the perfect style of dress to hide a tummy.
If you're looking for inspiration for the best wedding guest dresses or something to wear to a summer social, Kristin's outfit is a stylish blueprint for how to wear florals without looking overly twee.
By choosing to match her accessories to the dark base of the dress rather than the bold blooms, the look is tempered by her handbag and shoes, creating a sophisticated and understated look.
Of course, no red carpet outfit would be complete without a little bit of sparkle and in this case, we love how Kristin added the most subtle of twinkly details with her gobstopper diamond earrings and a set of fine bangles in a silver and black combination to complement the dark base of her dress.
Forget SJP, we're calling it - Kristin Davis is the style master of this pink carpet.
Antonia Kraskowski is a freelance fashion editor with over 15 years of experience in the industry.
Having started her career at Conde Nast working for titles including Easy Living, Glamour and Vogue New Markets, Antonia went on to work in the fast-paced world of newspapers and weekly magazines, becoming Fashion Editor at Express Newspapers and Magazines in 2014, a role she held for five years before going freelance.
Her career has seen Antonia travel the world, shooting in 18 countries and styling campaigns for brands ranging from Ben Sherman and DKNY to Wallis.
-
-
