Step aside, SJP - Kristin Davis just won in the style stakes with this classic spring outfit choice

All eyes were on the leading ladies of HBO Max's hit Sex and The City follow-up, And Just Like That when Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis hit the red carpet for the season three premiere.

While usually we're all about Sarah Jessica Parker's best outfits, this time our attention was firmly on none other than Kristin Davis, who wowed in a floral ruffled maxi dress.

The Dolce Vita-inspired frock featured bold deep pink rose prints that could easily have been mistaken for Dolce & Gabbana's classic Italianate style. But Kristin was actually flying the flag for one of our favourite British clothing brands, Rixo.

Our sleuths identified it as the Rio Ruffled Gown in Vintage Rose Print from Rixo, and we love how Kristin has styled it with subtly girlish accessories for a sophisticated yet playful look.

ACCESSORIZE ALL AREAS

With such a bold print, Kristin has wisely chosen to keep her accessories subtle and let this showstopper of a dress do the talking. She teamed the outfit with a classic Roger Vivier Viv Choc Mini Bag, a timeless style that is easily one of the best designer handbags.

Davis added a pair of satin peep-toe heels to boost her height, but the accessory that we loved was the fun velvet bow atop her voluminous ponytail, which gave the outfit a youthful, unfussy look.

If you're looking for inspiration for the best wedding guest dresses or something to wear to a summer social, Kristin's outfit is a stylish blueprint for how to wear florals without looking overly twee.

By choosing to match her accessories to the dark base of the dress rather than the bold blooms, the look is tempered by her handbag and shoes, creating a sophisticated and understated look.

Of course, no red carpet outfit would be complete without a little bit of sparkle and in this case, we love how Kristin added the most subtle of twinkly details with her gobstopper diamond earrings and a set of fine bangles in a silver and black combination to complement the dark base of her dress.

Forget SJP, we're calling it - Kristin Davis is the style master of this pink carpet.