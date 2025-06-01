Step aside, SJP - Kristin Davis just won in the style stakes with this classic spring outfit choice

And just like that, there's a new style queen in town

Kristin Davis at the S3 Just Like That Premiere
(Image credit: Getty Images)
All eyes were on the leading ladies of HBO Max's hit Sex and The City follow-up, And Just Like That when Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis hit the red carpet for the season three premiere.

While usually we're all about Sarah Jessica Parker's best outfits, this time our attention was firmly on none other than Kristin Davis, who wowed in a floral ruffled maxi dress.

The Dolce Vita-inspired frock featured bold deep pink rose prints that could easily have been mistaken for Dolce & Gabbana's classic Italianate style. But Kristin was actually flying the flag for one of our favourite British clothing brands, Rixo.

Our sleuths identified it as the Rio Ruffled Gown in Vintage Rose Print from Rixo, and we love how Kristin has styled it with subtly girlish accessories for a sophisticated yet playful look.

ACCESSORIZE ALL AREAS

With such a bold print, Kristin has wisely chosen to keep her accessories subtle and let this showstopper of a dress do the talking. She teamed the outfit with a classic Roger Vivier Viv Choc Mini Bag, a timeless style that is easily one of the best designer handbags.

Davis added a pair of satin peep-toe heels to boost her height, but the accessory that we loved was the fun velvet bow atop her voluminous ponytail, which gave the outfit a youthful, unfussy look.

Kristin Davis at the And Just Like That premiere wearing a black and pink floral rixo dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the look

red and black floral dress, rixoEXACT MATCH
Rixo
Rio Vintage Rose Dress

Since their launch in 2015, Rixo have gone on to become one our favourite brands for gorgeous dresses. Team this ruffled frock with heels for a date night outfit or sandals on holiday.

pink and black floral dress, Maya at Next
Maya
Maya Puff Sleeve Midaxi Dress

If your budget doesn’t quite stretch to Rixo, we’ve found this brilliant floral frock from Maya that has a similar style and print to the Rio. It will look great with your best white trainers too for a casual weekend outing.

black and red floral wrap dress, brave soul
Brave Soul
Midi Wrap Front Floral Dress

If you're looking for an everyday dress in bold black and pink florals, this wrap front dress from Brave soul is a chic alternative and is the perfect style of dress to hide a tummy.

Roger Vivier Viv Mini Choc Bag
Roger Vivier
Viv Choc Mini Leather Bag

Kristin's crystallised buckle Viv Choc Mini Bag is sold out but we love this new leather and gold hardware version that is extremely versatile when it comes to working with a selection of outfits.

black sam edelman peep toe heels
Sam Edelman
Lilian Slingback Sandal

A pair of black peep toe heels belong in every woman's shoe collection. This timeless style will elevate every formal outfit, adding inches to your legs and a sophisticated finish. We love this pair's gold heels too.

black velvet bow clip, accessorize
Accessorize
Velvet Bow Hair Clip

If you want added oomph for your hairbow, look for a style that's already mounted on a clip. Not only will it mean you don't have to worry about it coming undone but you can simply clip it atop for a bolder bow.

If you're looking for inspiration for the best wedding guest dresses or something to wear to a summer social, Kristin's outfit is a stylish blueprint for how to wear florals without looking overly twee.

By choosing to match her accessories to the dark base of the dress rather than the bold blooms, the look is tempered by her handbag and shoes, creating a sophisticated and understated look.

Of course, no red carpet outfit would be complete without a little bit of sparkle and in this case, we love how Kristin added the most subtle of twinkly details with her gobstopper diamond earrings and a set of fine bangles in a silver and black combination to complement the dark base of her dress.

Forget SJP, we're calling it - Kristin Davis is the style master of this pink carpet.

Antonia Kraskowski
Antonia Kraskowski

Antonia Kraskowski is a freelance fashion editor with over 15 years of experience in the industry. 

Having started her career at Conde Nast working for titles including Easy Living, Glamour and Vogue New Markets, Antonia went on to work in the fast-paced world of newspapers and weekly magazines, becoming Fashion Editor at Express Newspapers and Magazines in 2014, a role she held for five years before going freelance.

Her career has seen Antonia travel the world, shooting in 18 countries and styling campaigns for brands ranging from Ben Sherman and DKNY to Wallis. 

