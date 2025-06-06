Sarah Jessica Parker’s breezy white shirt is the effortless summer staple we all need
Easy, elegant, and endlessly wearable
Caroline Parr
We're big fans of easy, comfortable styling here at woman&home, and Sarah Jessica Parker nailed it with a breezy white shirt and relaxed trousers while out and about in New York last summer.
When we think of SJP's most memorable outfits, images of tutus and, of course, Manolo Blahnik heels come to mind. But the actress proved she knows how to style comfortable and cosy loungewear pieces too with this ensemble.
For this particular outing she was seen wearing something we never thought we would see her in; tracksuit bottoms. Styling the comfortable staple, she showed us exactly how to transform loungewear into the ideal elevated casual wear by pairing hers with a baggy white shirt and some sporty, off-white adidas trainers. I
f you're someone who wants to prioritise comfort in your capsule wardrobe but struggles to make more casual pieces look sophisticated, this look is one to take inspiration from. woman&home's Fashion Ecommerce Editor Caroline Parr agrees: "SJP's look is the epitome of business on the top, casual on the bottom. Who knew a crisp white shirt and pearls would work so well with joggers and sneakers? I love what she's done with the laces too. It's rare to see her wearing anything other than heels, so you know these trainers must be good!"
While trackies might not be the item that comes to mind when we think of SJP, when you take in her styling, this outfit still feels characteristically like the fashion icon we've come to know and love. Her voluminous waved hairstyle and the addition of a long pearl necklace help to make this relaxed outfit feel more refined, with us learning a valuable styling lesson when it comes to accessories.
Even the simplest addition of your favourite necklace or pair of earrings can make loungewear look chic. Try out some of 2025's biggest jewellery trends for a timely look, Channel the Princess of Wales' style with some Monica Vinader top picks, or copy Carrie's look with some pearls that will complement any colour palette.
Shop SJP's look
An oversized white shirt will become one of your most worn purchases, so it's worth investing in a high quality piece. Style with everything from midi skirts to denim jeans - and even tracksuit bottoms - to give your outfit a dressed-up feel without compromising on comfort.
What makes SJP's trackies so wearable is the tapered shape and split hem that elevates them beyond more relaxed styles, and this pair boasts a very similar split detail as well as a slimmer leg that will help elevate your comfy casual looks. Loose but not too oversized, they will take you everywhere.
Exact match
Neutral trainers are just as essential in your work wardrobe as they are in your travel capsule wardrobe. Ideal for walking around the city but versatile and easy to style thanks to the minimalist feel, you won't need any other footwear in your arsenal.
Made from 100% for a soft and luxe finish, this shirt is a little more laid-back than SJP's tailored piece thanks to its crinkly texture. Perfect for a finishing touch on both looks like Sarah's and more dressed-up styles as a relaxed and breezy layer, this is an oversized shirt you'll wear everywhere.
While SJP's slouchy tracksuit bottoms have a tapered leg, for ultimate comfort and versatile styling, you can never go wrong with a pair of wide-leg joggers like this pair. They are lined with a cosy fleece for ultimate comfort, with the wide leg silhouette being super easy to style - just wear what you usually would with your favourite wide leg jeans and revel in the comfort.
Although tracksuit bottoms are designed for lounging around, there are plenty of ways to make them feel smarter for all manner of occasions. Straight leg cuts typically have a chicer feel than cuffed options, and dark hues tend to be easier to dress up than lighter ones.
The simplest method for making them appear put-together is balancing out the slouchy silhouette with a tailored top like a button-up shirt or blouse that has a formal feel. Or, if you want to wear an equally as comfortable top, a crisp white slogan tee is both loose and fashion-forward, whilst being more elevated than loungewear options. Come autumn, a chic cardigan or cashmere jumper can offer cosiness and a smart look that will even be suitable for the office.
Finish off the outfit with a pair of the best white trainers or some ballet flats to bring a feminine feel back to the oversized shape of your look without sacrificing the comfort appeal.
Caroline ParrFashion Ecommerce Editor
