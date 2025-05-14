Sarah Jessica Parker just reminded us about this statement jacket style, these are our favourite trophy jackets right now

When it comes to Sarah Jessica Parker's wardrobe, we're always taking style notes, and her gorgeous outfit for Cultured Magazine's Cult 100 event at the Guggenheim was as effortlessly cool as one might expect.

Making occasionwear feel fresh and directional, the actress opted for a black and gold maxi dress, which was an elegant choice for an evening function. But it was her clever styling of what to wear over a dress that really grabbed our attention. Slipped over her evening dress was a pink, round collared jacket with gold bead embellishment that paired beautifully with the black maxi and lifted the whole look.

While we often talk about the best blazers, or well cut tuxedo jackets as the perfect pairing to occasionwear dresses, Parker reminded us that trophy jackets are a brilliant layering piece that can dress up almost any look, and can be worn as part of our smart casual outfit ideas too, giving them excellent cost-per-wear.

Sarah Jessica Parker shows us why a trophy jacket is the chicest option for occasionwear this summer and beyond

Trophy jackets are designed to punctuate your outfit and offer a finishing touch to any ensemble. Generally featuring a round neck (both collared or collar free), this style of jacket often features intricate beading, standout buttons, quilting or embroidery to help create a statement finish.

A popular piece in a maximalist look, or for those who want to embrace boho style, Sarah Jessica Parker's jacket helped to frame her whole look, brightening the black and gold maxi dress, and helped to embrace the bohemian feel of her ensemble, adding some rich detailing that felt appropriate for the occasion.

The shorter hem length, which sat at waist height on SJP, also ensured that the jacket was neat against her frame, creating an hourglass silhouette. Finishing her look off with a pair of tinted lenses, hello eyeglasses trends 2025, she proved just why so many women want to emulate her style.

Get the look

A trophy jacket is a stylish option for all occasions. Perfect for dressing up denim, or finishing off occasionwear, this light layer comes into its own from spring until early autumn.

Remaining largely timeless, thanks to its vintage aesthetic, for more dressy moments, look to deeply embellished designs with sequins and beads in the style of Sarah Jessica Parker. For more casual ensembles, try a quilted or embroidered design, as these are practical spring cover-ups, as well as style statements, that can make even your most basic jeans sing.

Think about your colour palette to ensure your jacket makes your look, as opposed to fighting with it. If you have a particularly bold jacket, opt for a single, block colour underneath to keep things calm and chic.

When it comes to accessorising, if you have a very bright jacket, opt for one of the colours in your outerwear to help build a cohesive look. You won't need to add too much in the way of statement jewellery if you have a very embellished design.

While a trophy jacket is not considered a basic building block to an outfit, having statement jackets in your arsenal will always ensure that you can put together a winning ensemble at short notice, making them a brilliant investment.