Eyeglasses trends 2025: how to find flattering frames that feel really fresh

If you’re looking for a new pair of optical frames, don't miss our guide to the key eyeglasses trends 2025 – not only will your selection be the most fashionable but the right pair of frames has the power to transform your face, defining and enhancing your facial features.

Whether you’re eyeing up a designer style or opting for something a little more budget-friendly, there’s several elements to consider before you part with your cash. Just like shopping the latest sunglasses trends, it’s important to consider what will work best for your face shape, skin tone and lifestyle in order to find the most flattering frame from the eyeglasses trends 2025 that you have to choose from.

While we don't often think of glasses in the same way we would other spring/summer fashion trends 2025, key styles of eyeglasses get updated in line with current tastes, although you will find that they change less drastically than other accessories, such as shoes trends 2025.

Eyeglasses Trends 2025

Before picking a pair from the latest eyeglasses trends 2025, there are some factors that it's wise to consider.

The shape of your face is key as you want a pair that works with your features, rather than against them. While there are no hard and fast rules to what you should wear, choosing a style that flatters your face will help boost your confidence and enhance your features. Some shapes such as the cat eye and aviator are universally flattering and will work on every face shape.

If you have a round face, choosing angular-shaped eyeglasses such as square or rectangular frames can help to add definition to your face by contrasting softer features and elongating the face.

If you have a narrow face, rectangular eyeglass frames or top bar styles can help to create the illusion of shortening your face.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Those with a square face or strong features might find round and geometric styles of frames to be the most flattering as they will soften angular elements of your face.

Don’t be scared to inject a little of your personality in your frame choice too, whether that's through colour or silhouette – if you wear glasses, they are often one of the first things people notice about you. While eyeglasses were once dismissed as a boring necessity, they've become a fashion accessory in their own right

1. Round eyeglasses

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the the key eyeglasses trends 2025 to return is round eyeglasses. With a kooky and cool air to them, this frame has been a favourite of creatives for many years. Oprah Winfrey is often seen in a selection of round styles, while Sex and the City actress Cynthia Nixon is also a fan, opting for a pair in clear acetate.

Marie Wilkinson, Style Director of Cutler & Gross says: “The round is often associated with trailblazers and visionaries. Fastidious and thoughtful in shape and design it's no wonder architects are drawn to wearing them, from Le Corbusier to I. M. Pei. So with this illustrious history, it's not surprising that a customer might ask tentatively, can I wear a round frame?”

If you’d like to try this style but don’t know if it will suit you, an elongated oval is perhaps a softer approach to an often tricky frame.

Will Round eyeglasses suit me?

While round eyeglasses are a classic frame, there are certain things to consider if you want to try this style, particularly your face shape. The curved sides help to soften more angular features such as square jawlines, while narrower, more oval styles will complement strong features. It’s important to carefully consider the size of your frames – one which is narrower than your face may make it appear wider than it really is and thicker frames may look overwhelming on smaller faces. For an everyday take on this style, look for gently elongated ovals instead.

If you’d like to try colour with this style but have often wondered what colour suits me?, Roland Keplinger, Director of Design for Silhouette International, has this advice: “summer colours such as sky blue and pastel lilac help to elongate the face and are particularly flattering.”

If you’re not sure about colours, a timeless alternative is a pair in a classic metal finish – this is a subtle and unobtrusive option for those trying the round eyeglasses trend 2025 for the first time.

Silhouette Vibrant Horizon Round Eyeglasses View at Silhouette RRP: £359 | Using innovative 3D-printing technology to create a super lightweight frame that is a totally screw-less design, this round style from Silhouette is the ultimate in comfortable eyewear.

2. Aviator eyeglasses

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Adopted by creative types in recent years, this style has become a favourite amongst the style set for its universally flattering shape, replacing the once ubiquitous heavy square frames formerly favoured by arty types.

Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow swapped her chunky square styles for chic aviators adding gravitas to her stylish outfits in 2023, and Cate Blanchett is such a fan that she has a variety of takes on this style in her glasses wardrobe, from metallic finishes to bright pink!

Sarah Jessica Parker was spotted in London last year wearing her favourite pair of aviator frames - if they have the seal of approval from the Sex and the City star, you know this shape is a surefire style hit!

Will Aviator frame glasses suit me?

This style is universally flattering, although there are some simple guidelines that will help you find the perfect pair to enhance your facial features. If you’re going for a chunkier acetate frame, a lighter coloured style such as tortoiseshell toffee or red tinged hues will be more warming for your skin, particularly on harsh, grey days.

It’s also important to look for a style where the top bar doesn’t overshadow your eyebrows – by keeping at least part of them visible, your eyes will continue to be framed perfectly, maintaining balance in your face. If you have a slim face or delicate facial features, why not consider a metal frame as a chic and sleek alternative that won’t compromise on style?

Marie Wilkinson explains why these work on every face: "The balance between straight brow lines and curves across cheekbones mean that this style suits everyone. Choose metal if you want the clean lines and military discipline; go for acetate tortoiseshell for stealth; and colour to get noticed."

For a softer take on this trend, look for soft ombre versions that will look lighter on your face.

Cutler & Gross 1394 Optical Aviator Glasses View at Cutler & Gross RRP: £395 | In a soft, deep brown graduating to a transparent creamy frame, this pair of Aviator opticals will flatter all skin tones without overwhelming your face thanks to the two-tone detailing.

3. Heritage eyeglasses

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Alongside the return of round glasses comes the renewed interest in classic heritage eyeglasses shapes such as the timeless Wayfarer and updated takes on the ever-popular Cat’s Eye, a feminine frame that suits all face shapes.

Roland Keplinger has this advice for looking for a contemporary update on timeless frames: “These styles have proven over time that they really fit well in a lot of faces. The Wayfarer is the best example. But to keep those classics updated, work on details is essential. E.g. the edges get sharper and the shape overall is a bit more angular. The volume and thickness are also a field that can change the look and make it different to the last season.”

Will Heritage eyeglasses suit me?

Heritage styles continue to be popular due to their classically flattering shape. If your features are softer, a Wayfarer inspired frame is the perfect way to add definition to your face.

Want something a little more feminine? Cat’s Eye frames which first came to the fashion fore in the 1940s continue to be popular for their universally flattering style. To bring this style into line with eyeglasses trends 2025, look for styles with modernised detailing – this could include sharper upticks or more geometric shaping of the typically curvy frame.

Why not combine two trends and opt for a heritage style with a bold and colourful twist to give it an instant update? Deep red, green and blues are a great alternative to black and grey, both of which can be draining.

Ray-Ban Wayfarer Ease Optics Change Frames View at Ray-Ban RRP: £194 | If you're a fan of Ray-Ban's iconic Wayfarer sunglasses, this optical update is a two-for-one - complete with Transitions® lenses, not only do the lenses darken in sunlight but the frame colour changes too!

4. Transparent eyeglasses

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Invisible glasses and translucent colours have become a popular pick for spec wearers in recent years – the subtle take on opticals was a key eyeglasses trend 2024 and continues this year. For those who wear glasses but wish for them to be discreet, the translucent trend is a great way to achieve a subtle look.

For the full effect, opt for clear acetate frames but subtle pastel tints such as peach, soft pink and a warm sunshine-inspired yellow can brighten the face and balance your skin tone. As Meryl Streep's pair demonstrates, in a soft pastel hue, the frames blend with your skin, making them barely visible.

Will Transparent eyeglasses suit me?

When it comes to trying the transparent eyeglasses trend 2025, opt for a frame in the shape that best suits your face for the ultimate flattering fit. As the frame is clear, you can go for a cool, chunkier acetate frame with this look without fear of it overwhelming your face and thicker frames can also support stronger prescriptions where the lens needs to be thicker.

Our experts are both big fans of the transparent trend:

“In keeping with the minimalist style which has graced catwalks for the last few seasons, transparent frames pair well with neutrals and monochromes. The trend looks good on almost everyone, avoiding clashing with hair colours or skin tones, and cheekbones and eyes are highlighted, with little shadow created on the face. Widespread across eyewear styles, the transparent trend can be applied to any shape glasses, making it universal for all tastes, too.“ says Roland Keplinger

Marie Wilkinson agrees: “ There is a quiet confidence in wearing transparent frames. The sheen of a perfectly hand-polished transparent frame casts a flattering glow across the wearer's face. Consider the hue of the transparent frame, whether you want a warm tone or cool, transparent is not passive!”

Miu Miu MU 04UV Transparent Eyeglasses View at Vision Express RRP: £340 | With a crystal clear frame, this pair of eyeglasses frames from Miu Miu prove that you can go for a chunkier style without worry about your face being overwhelmed. We love this pair's cool visible gold hinges and logo on the arms too!

5. Rectangular eyeglasses

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A perennial favourite with glasses wearers, these classic angular shapes are particularly flattering for those with long or round faces as they help to contour the softer curves of the face and also shorten proportions for longer visages.

When searching for the perfect style to suit your face, Marie Wilkinson has this advice:

“The rectangular frame shape is always reliable and trustworthy; aim to have yours sitting neatly between the eyebrows and the cheekbones, never overstepping the mark. Metal nose pads allow for adjustment and perfect alignment with the eyebrows.”

Will Rectangular eyeglasses suit me?

While angular frames will suit most face shapes, they are most enhancing if your face shape is either round or elongated. Longer faces can create the illusion of shortening by opting for a pair of rectangular frames, which will balance the dimensions of the face, drawing the eye to the upper half.

If you have a rounder face, both rectangular frames and their geometric cousin - the square frame - are flattering as the angular lines will add definition to softer, curved features creating a contoured illusion.

Roland Keplinger advises that those who want a more subtle option or have delicate features should look once more to metal rimmed frames:

“A wire frame is more delicate than a bolder acetate frame and blends in easier. So, if you want to show off you go with the bolder acetate version, wire frames are more sophisticated and often have a nice retro/vintage charm. Stronger facial shapes should go with bolder options because fine wires might not be as pleasing. Wires are more elegant as they come often in gold or silver shiny versions.”

Prada PR 11YV Rose Rectangular Eyeglasses Visit Site RRP: £145 | In a soft rose hued mock-tortoiseshell, these rectangular glasses will suit both round and longer faces by adding definition to curved features and helping draw the eye up, creating the illusion of a shorter face.

6. Colourful eyeglasses

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A great way to inject some colour to your look and brighten up your face, bold coloured frames are always a fun addition to any glasses wearer’s catalogue of styles and they’ve once again returned as one of the key eyeglasses trends 2025.

While it may seem daunting, swapping your regular black, tortoiseshell, or metal wire frames for a brightly coloured pair is an easy way to update your look and add an element of interest to even the simplest of outfits.

Roland Keplinger advises: Colours get more important again and work better in translucent versions as they are lighter and get more depth.”

Prue Leith's bold red pair is proof of this - the translucent frame allows light to pass through, softening the bright crimson colour of the frames without lessening the cheering effect!

Will Colourful eyeglasses suit me?

If you’re not sure you can pull off hot pink like Cate Blanchett, try easing yourself in with a jewel-inspired hue such as sapphire blue, a soft emerald green or deep ruby. These colours work with every skin tone, making them a go-to choice for anyone who is keen to experiment with colour.

Debating between a solid or translucent frame? Marie Wilkinson has this advice: "A translucent material will brighten the colour, while a solid acetate will amplify it. Follow your heart with colour; is it one that you can live with or wear regularly? Do you want it to harmonise with your colouring and bring calm and warmth or compliment your colouring and bring energy to your face and outfit?"

If you have a yellow-based skin tone, look for warming colours with a red or pink-hued base tone that will counterbalance and flatter your skin. Those with pink-based skin tones will look great in blues and greens and if you're blessed with olive skin, rejoice as virtually every colour frame will appear flattering against your skin!

Glasses Direct Jessie Cat Eye Red Eyeglasses View at Glasses Direct RRP: £59 | Just like a red lipstick will brighten your face instantly, so will these bold crimson frames from Glasses Direct. Drawing attention to your face, they're the perfect glasses for making a statement!

How to choose

When investing in a new pair of eyeglasses, it may be tempting to go for the most trendy styles, but it's worth thinking about your face shape and what colour will suit you best as well as practical elements such as the thickness of the frame and weight of the lenses that will be encased.

FACE SHAPE: While there are no hard and fast rules, choosing a style that flatters your face will help boost your confidence and enhance your features. Some shapes such as the cat eye and aviator are universally flattering and will work on every face shape.

However, if you have a round face, choosing a rectangular or square shaped eyeglasses frame can help add definition to your facial features by adding an angular contrast to softer features and drawing the eyes down, creating a longer look.

If you have a narrow face, rectangular eyeglass frames or top bar styles can help to create the illusion of shortening your face.

Those with a square face or strong features might find round and geometric styles of frames to be the most flattering as they will soften angular elements of your face.

COLOUR: The colour of your eyeglasses frames is a key thing to consider as picking the right shade for you will enhance your face. If you're going for a finer metal frame style, gold tones are flattering for every skin tone as they will add warmth to your skin. Silver tones have more of a cooling effect, so are most flattering on those with warmer pink and olive skin tones.

If you like the look of chunky acetate geek chic glasses, try swapping black frames which can wash you out in winter for subtle colours. Maroon and deep green are two colours that work on every skin tone, while shades of pink and red are not only fun but flattering as they will add a warming touch to your skin tone.

Gradient colour frames are a great way to experiment more subtly with colour - look for styles that blend to tortoiseshell or taper to a clear style for a cool and flattering feature to enhance your facial features.

PRACTICAL ELEMENTS: While a flattering style is front and centre when it comes to things to consider when buying new eyeglasses, it's also important to think about practical aspects too. If your prescription is stronger and you have thicker lenses, frameless or oversized styles may not be practical as the frame might not be able to support the additional weight of the lenses. You might find that a slightly thicker acetate frame offers more support, or opt for a style with a smaller shape in order to minimise the weight of your glasses.

Many acetate frame do not rely on nose pads, sitting directly on the bridge of the nose too which you might find more comfortable if wearing eyeglasses for longer periods of time.

FAQs

WHAT EYEGLASSES NEVER GO OUT OF STYLE?

If you want to make sure your new eyeglasses don't date, opt for a timeless pair such as cat eye, aviator or rectangular. These classic shapes are not only flattering for virtually every face shape but they are also frames that never go out of style!

WHAT COLOUR EYEGLASSES ARE THE MOST FLATTERING?

Each skin tone has different hues that will be most flattering but as a general rule gold and tortoiseshell eyeglass frames are foolproof when it comes to finding a colour to suit you.

If you want to go for a bold coloured frame, try deep ruby red, emerald green or a warm sapphire blue - these three colours are universally flattering. If you want a more subtle effect, try a transparent frame in a bright colour or ombre effects where the colour fades down for a gentler take on this particular eyeglasses trend 2025.

WHAT STYLE OF EYEGLASSES IS MOST COMFORTABLE?

If you're wearing your eyeglasses for long periods of time, comfort is an important factor and it's worth trying on several different shapes and frames to see how they fit your face. The frame should fit snugly along the side of your face to avoid slipping off your face - you can ask your optician to tighten the screws or gently heat the arms to bend them slightly in order to fit better.

Your eyeglasses should also not rest on your cheeks. If they do, the frames may be sitting too low on the bridge of your nose or be too heavy. Look for styles with a narrower gap between the lenses to sit higher up, or a pair with nose pads which will rest on the side of your nose instead.

Roland Keplinger Director of Design, Silhouette International Roland Keplinger is the Director of Design at Silhouette International and has been responsible for design across its three brands since 2012. Roland helps to develop innovative and cutting-edge eyewear.Prior to this, he worked as a designer at a Nuremberg-based agency for many years where he focused primarily on product design, working on a wide range of products ranging from tiny hearing aids to high-end headphones to precision optical instruments, all for well-known global brands.