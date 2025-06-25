I've always been wary of sheer fabrics but Anita Rani's sophisticated turquoise tulip print dress has changed my mind

Sheer fabrics can be challenging to style and for this reason, so many of us likely stay away from them and opt for easier designs instead. However, the sultry feel of a semi-sheer dress can be so beautiful and they aren’t all massively revealing either.

Someone who isn’t afraid to show us how to wear sheer pieces with confidence is Anita Rani. The broadcaster stepped away from ditsy floral summer dresses at the European Premiere of F1 with a fabulous sheer Rat & Boa Santino dress.

The £195 frock is still available to buy now, though Anita’s brilliant stylist Krishan Parmer has revealed to woman&home.com that it was rented from "Rites on Broadway Market". This is a "place that Anita also houses and rents out some of her own wardrobe" and there are so many great designer dress rentals like this out there that are worth checking out.

(Image credit: Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures)

Exact Match Rat & Boa Santino Dress £195 at Rat & Boa The turquoise base colour and fiery red tulip print on the Santino dress make for a bold and beautiful contrast. Anita's dress is made from a sheer mesh fabric and has long sleeves and a side split. The slightly revealing nature of the fabric feels very sensual, though you could layer a slip underneath for extra coverage.

Shop Alternatives To Anita's Dress

& Other Stories Floral Applique Dress £145 at H&M This dress is only semi sheer in the skirt and the combination of the bold, red poppy print and the soft blush pink base fabric is so gorgeous for summer. The square neckline feels elegant and the tiered shape adds interest. Wear with neutral sandals, or match your accessories to the floral motif. Weekday Long-Sleeved Maxi Dress £55 at H&M When you're going for a sheer design, sometimes it's less daunting to pick a very classic colour and this black Weekday maxi dress is a lovely choice. It drapes fluidly and is made from a lightweight dobby fabric, with a V-neckline, flared sleeves and splits at the sides for ease of movement. Reiss Florere Asymmetric Maxi Dress Was £268, Now £54 at Reiss Currently reduced in the sale to a very reasonable £54, this pretty floral maxi dress has an asymmetric hem and the sheerness doesn't have to be too daring, as it comes with a removable slip dress. The blouson sleeves have tie cuffs and the print is inspired by vintage artwork.

This approach to premiere fashion makes total sense as you won’t necessarily have the right occasion to wear a red carpet gown all that often. Anita’s dress, though, is something I’d love to see her wear again for another special event.

The Santino dress is made from a sheer mesh material and to balance this daring detail, it has long sleeves and a high boat neckline. Instead of the dainty ditsy floral prints that are always popular at this time of year it has a bold tulip print.

The floral motif runs across the bodice and is repeated along the bottom hemline of the dress for extra impact. With patterns, the starker the colour contrast, the more they stand out and Anita Rani’s Rat & Boa dress had a vivid turquoise-blue background and red flowers.

(Image credit: Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty)

The combination is striking and the darker colour on the bodice meant that it looked slightly less sheer compared to the skirt. Beneath the dress, the broadcasting star was wearing Skims underwear for a streamlined finish and she finished off her premiere look with a pair of classic black Louboutin pumps.

When you’re styling a dress with a sheer design and want a bit more coverage then it’s worth adding a slip, or nude-toned shorts or cami top to your summer capsule wardrobe.

"Wearing sheer fabrics for the first time can feel a little bit scary, but the trick is to follow Anita's lead and stick to bold colours and prints," says womanandhome Digital Fashion Ecommerce Editor, Caroline Parr. "Layering will also be your friend - a blazer worn over the top of a sheer dress will make you feel much more confident, or try some of the best shapewear.

(Image credit: Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures)

Whilst Anita Rani’s dress was all-over sheer mesh, you can also dip your toe into wearing sheer pieces by selecting a frock, top or skirt that has only a small amount of sheerness.

The hot weather on the evening of the F1 premiere meant that Anita definitely didn’t need a jacket and she exuded confidence and glamour. The same can be said of her 2024 BAFTA Television Awards outfit which was even more sheer and attracted a lot of comments in the media.

"It’s really weird, because I’m not the first woman to have worn a dress, but for some reason me in that dress seemed really interesting," she reflected to The Telegraph. "Loads of women wear revealing, sexy dresses on the red carpet."

Anita Rani clearly wasn’t at all fazed and her stunning Rat & Boa tulip dress probably won’t be the last sheer dress we see her wear.