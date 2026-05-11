Adolescence continued its unstoppable run of scooping up trophies at the 2026 BAFTA TV awards, making history by taking home four awards - the most won by a single TV series at the ceremony.

The gritty drama about a teenage schoolboy accused of murdering a female classmate became a global sensation when it was released in March 2025, highlighting the rising problem of toxic masculinity and violence against women.

The four-part show was named best limited series at the BAFTAs, with cast members Stephen Graham, Owen Cooper and Christine Tremarco also winning in their categories.

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By taking home the gong for best supporting actor, Owen Cooper achieved his own special significance by becoming the youngest ever winner of the award at the age of 16.

The young star previously made history at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards. At just 15-years-old, he became the youngest ever actor to win the Emmy for best supporting actor in a limited series – a record previously held by Scott Jacoby who won for That Certain Summer in 1973.

This latest award adds not only to his Emmy win, but also to Owen's Golden Globe, National Television Award, Royal Television Society Award and Actor Award he has received for portraying Jamie in Adolescence.

His acceptance speech referenced the Beatles, with the actor saying, "In the words of John Lennon, you won't get anything unless you have the vision to imagine it."

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He continued, "So in my eyes I think you only need three things to succeed: one, you need an obsession; two, you need a dream; and, three, you need the Beatles."

He also thanked his fellow castmates, telling them from the stage, "You brought me into a family I'll never forget."

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Stephen Graham's win was also historic for the iconic actor, as it was his first BAFTA win after seven previous nominations - he won the best leading actor title for portraying Owen Cooper's on-screen dad.

Christine Tremarco, winning best supporting actress for playing Owen's on screen mother, took home her first major TV award at the ceremony. She also won over fellow castmate Erin Doherty, who has so far managed to clean up whenever she's been nominated for her role as a clinical psychologist in the show.

Adolescence writer and creator Jack Thorne had some incredible words for Owen Cooper, sharing them with the BBC ahead of the ceremony.

"To be part of this has been insane," he said of his involvement in the series, praising Owen by adding, "He's a beautiful boy."

"His parents are lovely, and everyone talked about his preparation, the diligence with which he approached the role was was absolutely magnificent," he said.

Jack continued, "He arrived ready to go to work. He's just an awesome kid. It's so amazing, what's happening to him."

He concluded, "You know, he'll be here tonight. He'll be wearing designer clothes, he'll be looking like a million dollars, and I remember him in a tracksuit in, you know, on day one, and it's beautiful."

Adolescence is currently available to stream on Netflix.