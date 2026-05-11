‘He’s just an awesome kid’: Adolescence creator Jack Thorne shares special praise for Owen Cooper as series makes BAFTA history
It was an emotional time for the cast and creators as the ground breaking show took home four awards
Adolescence continued its unstoppable run of scooping up trophies at the 2026 BAFTA TV awards, making history by taking home four awards - the most won by a single TV series at the ceremony.
The gritty drama about a teenage schoolboy accused of murdering a female classmate became a global sensation when it was released in March 2025, highlighting the rising problem of toxic masculinity and violence against women.
The four-part show was named best limited series at the BAFTAs, with cast members Stephen Graham, Owen Cooper and Christine Tremarco also winning in their categories.
By taking home the gong for best supporting actor, Owen Cooper achieved his own special significance by becoming the youngest ever winner of the award at the age of 16.
The young star previously made history at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards. At just 15-years-old, he became the youngest ever actor to win the Emmy for best supporting actor in a limited series – a record previously held by Scott Jacoby who won for That Certain Summer in 1973.
This latest award adds not only to his Emmy win, but also to Owen's Golden Globe, National Television Award, Royal Television Society Award and Actor Award he has received for portraying Jamie in Adolescence.
His acceptance speech referenced the Beatles, with the actor saying, "In the words of John Lennon, you won't get anything unless you have the vision to imagine it."
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
He continued, "So in my eyes I think you only need three things to succeed: one, you need an obsession; two, you need a dream; and, three, you need the Beatles."
He also thanked his fellow castmates, telling them from the stage, "You brought me into a family I'll never forget."
A post shared by BAFTA (@bafta)
A photo posted by on
Stephen Graham's win was also historic for the iconic actor, as it was his first BAFTA win after seven previous nominations - he won the best leading actor title for portraying Owen Cooper's on-screen dad.
Christine Tremarco, winning best supporting actress for playing Owen's on screen mother, took home her first major TV award at the ceremony. She also won over fellow castmate Erin Doherty, who has so far managed to clean up whenever she's been nominated for her role as a clinical psychologist in the show.
Adolescence writer and creator Jack Thorne had some incredible words for Owen Cooper, sharing them with the BBC ahead of the ceremony.
"To be part of this has been insane," he said of his involvement in the series, praising Owen by adding, "He's a beautiful boy."
"His parents are lovely, and everyone talked about his preparation, the diligence with which he approached the role was was absolutely magnificent," he said.
Jack continued, "He arrived ready to go to work. He's just an awesome kid. It's so amazing, what's happening to him."
He concluded, "You know, he'll be here tonight. He'll be wearing designer clothes, he'll be looking like a million dollars, and I remember him in a tracksuit in, you know, on day one, and it's beautiful."
Adolescence is currently available to stream on Netflix.
Lucy is a multi-award nominated writer and blogger with seven years’ experience writing about entertainment, parenting and family life. Lucy worked as a freelance writer and journalist at the likes of PS and moms.com, before joining GoodtoKnow as an entertainment writer, and then as news editor. The pull to return to the world of television was strong, and she was delighted to take a position at woman&home to once again watch the best shows out there, and tell you why you should watch them too.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.