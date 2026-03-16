From reality TV to Oscar winner, Jessie Buckley thanks 'incredible women I stand beside' as she becomes first Irish woman to win best actress

Taking home the award on Mother's Day, the star alluded to the 'beautiful chaos of a mother’s heart during emotional speech

Lucy Wigley's avatar
By
published
in News
Jessie Buckley, winner of the Best Actress Award for “Hamnet”, poses in the press room at the 98th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California
(Image credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Starting her career as a contestant BBC reality show I'd Do Anything in 2008, Jessie Buckley has now become the first Irish woman to take home the Oscar for best actress.

The prestigious award came at the 98th Academy Awards, where 36-year-old Jessie triumphed for her role in Hamnet.

Article continues below

Jessie Buckley, winner of the Best Actress Award for &amp;ldquo;Hamnet&amp;rdquo;, poses in the press room at the 98th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California

(Image credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

After previously remaining private about her family life, Jessie usually refers to her child as "my daughter."

However, during the speech she used her daughter's name, Isla. Taking home the win on what is Mother's Day in the UK, the mention of her daughter's name is even more poignant.

"Isla, my little girl who is eight months old and has absolutely no idea what's going on and is probably dreaming of milk," she says, adding, "I love you and I love being your mum, and I can't wait to discover life beside you."

The actress also had passionate words for the film's director, Chloé Zhao, and Hamnet author, Maggie O'Farrell.

"Chloé and Maggie," she says, adding, "to get to know this incandescent woman [Agnes Shakespeare] and take the journey to understand the capacity of a mother's love, is the greatest collision of my life."

The actress continues, "I would like to dedicate this to the beautiful chaos of a mother's heart. We all come from a lineage of women who continue to create against all odds. Thank you for recognising me in this role, this is the greatest honour."

Lucy Wigley
Lucy Wigley
Entertainment Writer

Lucy is a multi-award nominated writer and blogger with seven years’ experience writing about entertainment, parenting and family life. Lucy worked as a freelance writer and journalist at the likes of PS and moms.com, before joining GoodtoKnow as an entertainment writer, and then as news editor. The pull to return to the world of television was strong, and she was delighted to take a position at woman&home to once again watch the best shows out there, and tell you why you should watch them too.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.