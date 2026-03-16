From reality TV to Oscar winner, Jessie Buckley thanks 'incredible women I stand beside' as she becomes first Irish woman to win best actress

Starting her career as a contestant BBC reality show I'd Do Anything in 2008, Jessie Buckley has now become the first Irish woman to take home the Oscar for best actress.

The prestigious award came at the 98th Academy Awards, where 36-year-old Jessie triumphed for her role in Hamnet.

The film is an adaptation of Maggie O'Farrell's novel of the same name, and Jessie portrays Agnes Shakespeare, the wife of William Shakespeare (Paul Mescal).

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The win comes just weeks after Jessie also took home the best actress award for Hamnet at the BAFTAs, delivering one of the most memorable speeches of the evening.

Jessie fought off strong competition for the history-making win at the Oscars, including Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue), Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value), and Emma Stone (Bugonia).

Overcome with emotion as she took to the stage to accept her award, Jessie thanked "the incredible women that I stand beside," adding that she was "inspired by your art and your heart."

Ireland were so proud of one of their own heading to the Oscars, Jessie shared, "My Irish family, they're all here, Ireland bought them flights!" Special thanks went to her parents for encouraging the star "not to be defined by expectation but to be defined by your own passion."

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The emotion ramped up as Jessie pointed directly to her husband, Fred. "I love you man," she says, adding, "You're the most incredible dad, you're my best friend and I want to have 20,000 more babies with you."

(Image credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

After previously remaining private about her family life, Jessie usually refers to her child as "my daughter."

However, during the speech she used her daughter's name, Isla. Taking home the win on what is Mother's Day in the UK, the mention of her daughter's name is even more poignant.

"Isla, my little girl who is eight months old and has absolutely no idea what's going on and is probably dreaming of milk," she says, adding, "I love you and I love being your mum, and I can't wait to discover life beside you."

The actress also had passionate words for the film's director, Chloé Zhao, and Hamnet author, Maggie O'Farrell.

"Chloé and Maggie," she says, adding, "to get to know this incandescent woman [Agnes Shakespeare] and take the journey to understand the capacity of a mother's love, is the greatest collision of my life."

The actress continues, "I would like to dedicate this to the beautiful chaos of a mother's heart. We all come from a lineage of women who continue to create against all odds. Thank you for recognising me in this role, this is the greatest honour."