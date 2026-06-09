Exclusive: After getting 'All the jobs I auditioned for' Joanna Page reveals the one final role she’d love to ‘complete’ her career
The actress shares the acting job she's always coveted, and how she'd like to update it for modern audiences
Beloved actress Joanna Page is proud of her career, and for getting "All of the jobs that I desperately wanted," sharing that "everything I auditioned for, I got."
When we spoke to her exclusively about the path her most well known roles have taken her down, the star tells us that she tries not to have career regrets, but does reveal there is one job she's always coveted, but is yet to take on.
"When it comes to missing out on jobs, I wanted to play Juliet in Romeo and Juliet," Joanna shares.
In her late 40s, the actress would says she definitely would've been considered "too old" to play the role a few years ago, but now believes anything is possible.
"I mean, she's about 15 and I'm now 49," Joanna says, adding, "But I never think 'Oh God I'll never get to be Juliet,' because I could do an older version of Romeo and Juliet with everyone in their late 40s and early 50s."
She explains that nothing is holding anyone back from playing these characters anymore, telling us, "We can still play these characters, so we’re just going to cast them as being a lot older."
"You can do stuff like that these days, the the same way that you can do a whole cast and it's just all women, or it's just all men playing all of the females," she says, just as choreographer Matthew Bourne does with his all-male iterations of productions such as Swan Lake.
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While Joanna covets the role of Juliet and clearly has a vision for how she can still take on the role in midlife, she wouldn't change anything about her career so far.
"I am happy with the way everything played out," she says, adding, "There wasn't anything [roles] that I thought, 'Oh my god everything would have been different if I'd got that.'"
Weighing in on what is most likely the biggest role of her career, she continues, "I think if I hadn't got Gavin and Stacey, my life would have gone a completely different way."
"If there were any jobs I missed out on before Gavin and Stacey, I don’t ever think about them because I was so lucky to get Gavin and Stacey - it really put me on a path, and now I’ve got the opportunity to do all sorts of different things that I probably wouldn't have been able to do before."
The actress is also totally enamoured with the balance and variety she has with her current 'portfolio' workload.
"It was nice doing Taskmaster recently, because I got to go away, perform, and I got to be creative," she tells us.
Joanna shares that while there was no script learning or acting to take on, it was the creativity that was so important for her. "I got to show that creative side of myself and I absolutely loved it," she says.
"At the moment, getting to do jobs like that is really good fun," she says of Taskmaster, but there's so many more avenues she's enjoying tapping into.
"There's podcasting, interviewing people, getting to be myself and hosting stuff," she says, concluding, "I'm just really lucky that I'm getting to do all of those different things, because I don't like doing the same thing over and over, so it's nice that work is different every day."
Lucy is a multi-award nominated writer and blogger with seven years’ experience writing about entertainment, parenting and family life. Lucy worked as a freelance writer and journalist at the likes of PS and moms.com, before joining GoodtoKnow as an entertainment writer, and then as news editor. The pull to return to the world of television was strong, and she was delighted to take a position at woman&home to once again watch the best shows out there, and tell you why you should watch them too.
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