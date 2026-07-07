Why Hannah Waddingham believes we don't need a female James Bond: 'We've got other things to do'

Stylish, sophisticated and multi-talented to boot, Hannah Waddingham could very well be part of His Majesty’s Secret Service herself.

Luckily for us, she decided to focus her skills on entertainment instead of espionage, winning over fans on the West End and through her roles on the award-winning Ted Lasso, to count just a few.

With her new film role set in the dangerous world of assassins and spies, she was asked whether she could ever imagine James Bond being played by a woman - a topic that has been discussed many times over. For Hannah, she actually thinks women can do better and create their own stories.

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Speaking to People, the star refused the idea of ever stepping into the role, saying, "God no! This is my version of 007, a woman doesn’t need to play James Bond. We’ve got other things to do."

As it turns out, Hannah’s not alone in sharing this view. Previously, Dame Helen Mirren argued that Bond needs to be a man otherwise the franchise becomes something different entirely.

She shared, "I’m such a feminist, but you can’t have a woman. It just doesn’t work. James Bond has to be James Bond, otherwise it becomes something else."

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As Hannah alluded in her comments, she’s playing something of her own Bond-like character in the new movie Ride or Die, where she plays Judith Burton, who lives a double life as an assassin. However, things get complicated when her best friend (Octavia Spencer) gets brought into the action.

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It’s just one in a long line of powerful, confident women that the Emmy winning star has played - and this is something Hannah intentionally looks for in her roles. When asked what draws her to strong, multi-faceted characters, she shared, “It’s their truth, it’s who they are in the quiet, that’s what gets me first.

She added that her "interest is piqued by who they are when they're alone, and the foibles and the fears and the aspirations they have when they're alone."

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This whole idea of embracing a woman’s strength is one Hannah has fought for in her personal life, too. In the past, she’s talked about how - at 5ft 11 inches - she’s had to overcome the feeling that she should make herself smaller, literally and figuratively.

Speaking to woman&home in 2024, she shared her advice for women everywhere. "Never slouch - physically, emotionally, mentally, spiritually - never slouch for anyone, ever".

"I feel like I did for a long time, to feel like you fit in. Or dim your light because you're big when you come into a room. Which sounds easier than it is.

We all have those moments when you want to recoil, but I don't think that it's good for your soul, and the people that love you will love you anyway."