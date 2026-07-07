'I'm not sure I can present television any more' - Davina McCall reveals the lowest she felt during menopause

Davina McCall has been through a lot in her life - from overcoming addiction to her recent cancer battles, she’s demonstrated her strength time and time again.

But, in a new candid conversation, the beloved TV personality has revealed that one hurdle that nearly proved too much for her was going through menopause, and the "shame" she felt dealing with a myriad of symptoms that left her questioning herself.

From forgetfulness to losing her temper with her children, Davina got to a point where she thought she had to give up presenting.

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Menopausing by Davina McCall with Dr Naomi Potter | £10.12 (was £22) at Amazon Davina and Dr Potter explore and explain the science, debunking damaging myths, and smashing the taboos around the perimenopause and menopause, equipping women to make the most informed decisions about their health… and their lives.

Speaking to The Sun about the symptoms that came on, Davina shared, "These aren’t sweats, or aches, or joint pain, or shooting pains in your head, or palpitations. These are just mental. But these are all real, and these are very disconcerting to me - to the point where I thought, ‘I’m not sure I can present television any more’.

"My eyesight went a bit weird. I couldn’t really read the autocue. I was presenting a show called Stepping Out. I couldn’t remember Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen’s name. I mean, that name is so recognisable.

"And I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I am on a live TV show’. And I was having to say, ‘You'".

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Reaching near breaking point, Davina remembers, "The woman from ITV came in, said, ‘Are you OK? I was like, ‘Sorry, I’m fine. Bit tired today.’ And she leaves and I just burst into tears.

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"I couldn’t f*****g function. I’d look at my daughters laughing so hard - when was the last time I did that?"

"The shame around all of that was so massive, and shame was unfamiliar to me."

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It wasn’t just at work - Davina, in a confession that is no doubt relatable to many women, remembers losing her confidence with daily tasks, and finding herself with a temper that was unfamiliar to her.