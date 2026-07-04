Amanda Barrie holds a special place in the nation's hearts for her iconic roles in the classic Carry On films, and for lighting up Coronation Street as Alma.

However, while her celebrated acting career has lasted an incredible six decades, off screen the star went through some turbulent times when she felt she needed to hide her sexuality as a bisexual woman for so many years.

Now 90, Amanda didn't come out until she was 67, and did so on television during an interview with Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan in 2002.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Now married to crime writer Hilary Bonner, Amanda recently appeared on Good Morning Britain to reflect on the reasons for keeping her sexuality a secret.

Along with host Kate Garraway, the actress once again spoke to Richard Madeley who was hosting on the day of her interview, and the pair relived the time Amanda came out while being interviewed by him.

When asked what would've happened if she'd come out years before she did, Amanda replies, "I don't think it would've been alright, not for a minute."

Agreeing that "A lot has happened" since then, and it's now a "completely different time," she continues to share why she was frightened of revealing her sexual orientation in her younger years.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"There would have been people saying, 'I can't work with her,' and others saying, 'I can't do a scene with her,'" she shares, alluding to what it was like in the industry when she was a younger actress.

She recalls wondering if she'd be "stoned in the street" or "people would refuse to put me in a taxi" if they found out.

Ex-Coronation Street star Amanda Barrie speaks of her fear of coming out - YouTube Watch On

Amanda remembers it being unsurprisingly such a "big thing," in her life when she finally felt comfortable enough to come out, and that she felt "so dishonest" by people not knowing the truth about a big part of how she lived.

The actress continues to explain that she felt she was "cheating in some way," although she does share that some family and friends already knew.

"I couldn't look somebody in the eye, because they wouldn't know me," she adds. When asked what the reaction was to her coming out in 2002, she says simply, "nothing."

"I got more of a hug than a stone thrown at me," Amanda adds. Once speaking to Daily Record about how she came to marry her now wife, the actress shared, "I'd been with Hilary for years and we didn’t want to get married. I kept going, 'Oh my God, I can’t bear one of those receptions'".

"Then when I did pantomime, I asked my Dandini where he got married and he said, 'Drury Lane Theatre.' I said, 'Hilary, that’s it, we’re doing it.' It’s my favourite theatre and the first place I went to when I arrived in London at 13."

Amanda concluded, "I’ve never played there, except at a charity show. That was my ambition so we got married there."

The star also received plenty of support when a clip of her conversation with Richard and Kate was shared to Instagram.

One person commented, "I'm so proud of Amanda Barrie for opening up about her journey and coming out as a gay woman, it's truly inspiring to see her confidence and strength shine through the years."

Another added, "You magical wonderful person, you. I’m sorry you felt you couldn’t be entirely you because of your job. That last sentence haunts me. Imagine not being able to be you, because of your job."