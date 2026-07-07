Kate Middleton’s fitness tracker recorded over 50,000 steps on the Three Peaks Challenge - here’s the one she chose

On descending Yr Wyddfa (Mount Snowdon) after completing the Three Peaks Challenge, Catherine, Princess of Wales, was met by Prince William, their three children, and her parents. She completed the hike with her brother. It was a moment captured by photographers and recently shared on the couple's social media pages.

The Three Peaks Challenge is a 24-hour event where participants must climb the three highest points in England (Scafell Pike), Scotland (Ben Nevis), and Wales (Snowdon), travelling between the mountains. The time limit makes it a real physical and mental task, as participants are often left with limited time to sleep and rest between climbs.

On her wrist, Kate wore the Apple Watch Series 11, the brand's latest. Featuring a 24-hour battery life, accurate and insightful workout data, and strong GPS with the cellular model, it's a reliable option for the Princess of Wales, who would have logged at least 50,000 steps on the Challenge.

In total, the distance is 37 kilometres (23 miles) with more than 10,000 feet of climbing, and about 460 miles of driving between the mountains. Based on average stride length, height, and pace, the future Queen would have tracked 50,000 to 65,000 steps over just one day and night. Luckily, she also had some good Scarpa walking shoes on.