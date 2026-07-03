At 59, I’ve finally found the flattering Lululemon leggings that feel like a second skin and never roll down

Finding reliable activewear can feel like a never-ending quest, particularly as our bodies and wardrobe needs change. The best workout leggings stay firmly put during an exercise class, offer flattering support without feeling like a corset, and – crucially – come with functional pockets that don’t sag.

To see if Lululemon's high-waisted leggings truly live up to their premium reputation, we asked a member of our trusted reader Tester Network, Facey Williams, to put them through their paces. We wanted an honest, real-world assessment from someone whose busy daily life demands kit that performs as well on a wet dog walk as it does in a high-impact fitness class.

Meet our tester Facey Williams, 59, from West Sussex Lifestyle: A busy empty-nester juggling a bustling home, three grown-up children, dogs, cats, and chickens. Fitness Profile: Highly active, splitting her time between daily dog walks, running, tennis, weights, and ballet. "My kids are always in and out of the house, so home is a lovely, busy place," Facey says. With such a varied and active schedule, her clothes have to work hard. For this review, Facey tested the Lululemon Fast & Free High-Rise Tights in a UK size 12 (Lululemon size 8), wearing them repeatedly over a fortnight for everything from high-impact sports to casual days at home.

First impressions: quality you can feel

(Image credit: Facey Williams)

Fresh out of the packaging, the quality of these leggings was immediately apparent. Unlike cheaper alternatives that can feel thin, flimsy, or overly synthetic, the fabric has a reassuring substance to it.

"My first impression after unpacking them was how lovely the fabric felt; they felt like really beautiful quality," Facey notes. "The waistband is double thickness, so it sits incredibly well on the waist without ever feeling restrictive or digging in."

For women over 40, a waistband that sits flat without cutting into the midriff is often the holy grail of activewear design, and Lululemon hits the mark here.

Fit and design: a welcome confidence boost

Many of us look for activewear that offers a bit of gentle sculpting and support to boost our confidence, whether we're heading to a gym class or running errands. Facey found that the fabric delivered an incredibly supportive, contouring fit that moved well with her body.

"As soon as I put them on, they felt a bit like a second skin and they moved with absolute ease," she says. "They made me feel so supported when I wore them and they felt quite flattering, as they held in my stomach and bottom without feeling compressed."