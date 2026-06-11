I'm a fussy beauty editor, and I’ve been loyal to this razor brand for 20 years and counting

Daily essentials, like toothpaste, deodorant, and body wash, have traditionally been quite basic. But, all it takes is for one high-tech toothbrush to launch or to spot an aesthetically pleasing hand soap in an Instagram post for us to be swayed to luxify.

Take hair removal, for example. The best razors for women were, for years, quite utilitarian. A ‘T’ shaped tool with a blade that did one job - simply removed hair from wherever you wanted it gone from your body. Gradually, though, razors have gone luxe. Fancy designs, brighter colours, weighty, premium-feeling handles - these are now tools you'd happily display in your shower.

As someone partial to a midi skirt year-round, I love the feeling of hair-free, silky legs. I’ve tried a lot of these fancy razors, and I have to say, they just don’t compare to the classic brand I’ve been loyal to for over twenty years, back when I first learned how to shave my legs.

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Let me count the ways in which I love the humble Gillette Venus razor. Firstly, the glide. I’ve tried a lot of different brands of razors, and none of them has the smoothness of the Gillette Venus. Maybe it’s the moisturising pads, which make it a great tool for hair removal for sensitive skin, or the ergonomic, lightweight handles, but for me, nothing compares to the smoothness of that one fluid sweep up the leg.

Gillette Venus Pro Comfort Glide Sensitive Check Amazon RRP: £16 I’m not especially fussy with which Venus range I use - I generally just buy what’s on offer, but my favourite is the ComfortGlide. With the wider moisturising strip to cushion the razor, it prevents that dry shave feeling, and I can be a bit more haphazard with my technique without worrying about any nicks. The depleting bars also come in handy to flag when the blades need changing.

It’s easy, it’s effortless - it's a true one-and-done. One pass and my skin is perfectly smooth - which isn't always the case with other, more expensive razors. By the way, I’ve never once had razor burn or ingrown hairs from a Gillette Venus - again, not the case with my experience with other brands.

And if I am to lightly bash the posher brands, allow me to share my most petty gripe. While yes, they’re stylish and look chicer in my shower, the weightier handle can actually be quite a pain. The heaviness routinely causes it to fall from the little stand, causing a really loud clattering bang (not fun at 3 am), with the razor attachment invariably falling off. Have you ever tried to reattach a wet, slippery razor head to a handle? It’s so annoying. Gilette Venus slots into its head with a satisfying little click, staying in place until you decide to change it.

As someone who gets sent endless products of varying levels of fanciness to test, it’s incredibly easy to get your head turned by a newer, cooler product. But trust me, I’ve done the legwork - nothing beats a fresh Gillette Venus razor. I’ll be relying on mine as my midi hemline rises with the temperatures this summer.