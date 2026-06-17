This is the bikini razor I wish I'd found years ago - and it's only £7 at Boots right now

Whether you swear by one of the best bikini trimmers or have always reached for a razor, most of us know the feeling of approaching bikini season with mild dread - the awkward angles, the inevitable irritation, the shaving bumps that seem to appear no matter how careful you are. It's one of those grooming tasks that never feels as straightforward as it should.

The good news is that the Gillette Venus Intimate Hair & Skin Razor has made the whole thing significantly less of an ordeal for me - and right now, it's half price at Boots. The recently-launched razor - which normally retails at £14 - is currently half price at Boots, bringing it down to just £7. With a heatwave arriving this week and the summer holiday season well underway, the timing couldn't be better.

So if shaving your bikini line is something you've always found more of a chore than anything else, this one's worth paying attention to.

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Gillette Gillette Venus Intimate Hair & Skin Razor £7 at Boots.com The Gillette Venus Intimate Hair & Skin Razor is designed specifically for one of the trickiest areas to shave. Its ergonomic rubber-grip handle offers easy control, while the compact head and precision back trimmer reach even the most awkward angles. A patented irritation defence bar lifts blades slightly away from the skin to minimise bumps, nicks and post-shave irritation. Currently half price at Boots - £7, down from £14 - it's the best time to buy before your summer holiday comes up.

I'll be honest, shaving my bikini line has never been something I've particularly enjoyed. For years, it meant awkward angles, nicks I didn't see coming, and a few days of irritation and shaving bumps afterwards as a matter of course. This razor has genuinely changed that.

Unlike a standard razor, this one is actually designed for the job. The ergonomic handle has a rubber-like grip that makes it easy to hold and manoeuvre - which matters more than you'd think when you're working around the creases and contours of the bikini area. The head is compact enough to be precise without being so small the whole process takes forever, and there's a precision trimmer on the back of the blade for trickier spots.

(Image credit: Future / Aleesha Badkar)

The real difference, though, is what happens afterwards. The razor's irritation defence bar is a patented feature that absorbs hand pressure during shaving and slightly raises the blades away from the skin, so they're cutting the hair while barely making contact with the surface. Since switching to this razor, I've had noticeably fewer shaving bumps and ingrown hairs. It's also dermatologist and gynaecologist tested, and has a touch of aloe built into the blade for extra soothing comfort.

For the best results, I'd recommend pairing with the rest of the Venus for Pubic Hair & Skin range. The 2-in-1 Smoothing Cleanser + Shave Gel provides a protective layer of glide while you shave - it's a clear gel, which helps with visibility - and doubles as a daily cleanser between shaves. The Gentle Exfoliant is a pleasant scrub to use to keep the area smooth and the Daily Ingrown Serum, used after shaving, contains lactic acid to reduce dead skin cell build-up and keep ingrown hairs at bay over time.

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At £7, the razor alone is an easy one to add to your basket. With summer properly here, you'll be glad you did.