This simple lip stain trick completely blurs lines around the mouth - and lasts all day

Lines and wrinkles are all part of the privilege that is getting older. And while many of us enjoy twinkly crinkles around the eyes and well-earned smile lines from years of laughter, there's arguably a bit less to love about vertical lip lines.

If you've noticed your lips losing definition, or creasing due to natural collagen loss and repeated movements (particularly if you are a smoker, or routinely drink through straws), there are things you can do - and they don't have to be as invasive as semi-permanent lip blush treatments, or injectable filler.

We've just learned a genius trick using an £18 lip stain that, according to the beauty fan who tipped us off, "helps to blur the appearance of the fine lines I've developed as I've got older, while making my lips look amazing." We're sold already.