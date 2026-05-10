It felt like my makeup stopped working in my 40s – here's how I fixed it and embraced a new routine for midlife

Recently, I noticed something seemed different with my makeup. Even the best lightweight foundations, which once made my skin look fresh, now slipped into lines by mid-morning. Concealer creased, blush vanished, and everything felt a little… off. I'd put it down to bad makeup until I realised it was my skin that had changed, but my routine hadn’t kept up with it.

After the age of 40, shifts in the hydration, texture and elasticity of our skin change the way makeup behaves. The old rules of the decades before it no longer seem to apply. But the fix, I've learned, isn't a whole new makeup bag. Instead, it's about better prep, lighter textures and subtly upgraded techniques.

Once I started prioritising skincare as the basis - and stopped expecting makeup to do all the heavy lifting - things looked smoother, fresher and far more like me again. Here are the steps that helped me get there.

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Why does some makeup 'stop working' after the age of 40?

When makeup stops behaving, the driving factors are usually happening beneath the surface. According to Maria Xavier-Jackson, Education & Events Manager at bareMinerals, hormonal and structural skin changes play a major role. “After the age of 40, most women experience a significant loss of collagen,” she explains. “Skin can become drier, less elastic and more sensitive, often with deeper-set lines and some barrier disruption. Makeup that once worked suddenly exaggerates these changes.”

This is why familiar foundations can start clinging, concealer creases faster and texture isn't disguised as easily as before. And while the knee-jerk response is to add more coverage, this often makes those things more noticeable.

1. What you use before makeup matters

If makeup consistently gathers in fine lines, prep – not product – is usually the issue. “Skin prep and priming are key to stopping makeup from settling into fine lines,” says Cult Beauty makeup artist Kimi. “Use a primer that suits both your skin type and your foundation formula. I’d also avoid heavy powder in colder months – spot-concealing areas of concern works better than setting the entire face.”

Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base 50ml £44 at Boots.com

Maria agrees, stressing that over-layering skincare is a common mistake. “Too many products underneath makeup can cause slipping and pilling,” she explains. “In the morning, focus on cleansing, hydration and protection – that’s it.”

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Apply the best vitamin C serum for brightness, a moisturiser that supports the skin barrier, and SPF to create a smoother canvas without overwhelming the skin. Fast-absorbing textures are key; skin should feel comfortable and plump, not tacky or overloaded.

2. Using foundation formulas that suit mature skin

In terms of the best foundation for mature skin, well-hydrated skin almost always looks more "youthful" than skin that’s heavily covered. “Using heavy foundations and concealers in an effort to hide imperfections is one of the biggest causes of pilling, creasing and flatness,” says Maria. “The lighter and more weightless the formula, the less likely it is to settle into lines.”

Hydrating liquids, serum foundations and skin tints tend to move with the skin rather than sit on top of it. Clarins has cleverly merged its cult serum with foundation – aptly named Double Serum Foundation – to create a skincare-makeup hybrid that gives flexible coverage alongside a healthy, bouncy glow. Meanwhile, bareMinerals Complexion Rescue is now available as Luminous Skin Tint Stick, which glide onto skin with ease, leaving a light, healthy glow while covering up my skincare niggles.

Bareminerals Complexion Rescue Luminous Skin Tint Stick £33.50 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK

These more radiant finishes help bounce light back onto areas where volume has naturally diminished. If you are attached to fuller coverage, though, try mixing a pin-drop of hydrating serum into your foundation. It sheers the texture slightly and gives skin a more natural sheen, rather than a one-dimensional finish that can feel ageing.

3. Addressed concealer creasing under eyes

This is where many women unknowingly sabotage themselves. Thick layers of concealer might neutralise the look of dark circles at first, but this is almost guaranteed to crease later. When trying to find the right concealer, three things really matter: coverage, flexibility and shade range.

I’ve tried more formulas than I can count, but my current favourite by a mile is NYX Professional Makeup Bare With Me Serum Concealer. Its serum-like texture blurs uneven under-eye texture and disguises darkness without exaggeration or cakiness.

Another approach worth considering is colour correcting. As Kimi explained to me: “For lighter skin tones, use a peach corrector; for deeper tones, use orange to cancel blue or purple circles. It may seem tedious, but it really reduces how much concealer you need, which helps prevent makeup settling into fine lines.”

Charlotte Tilbury’s Magic Vanish Colour Corrector is another current favourite of mine. Using less product overall is one of the most effective ways to keep the under-eye area looking smoother and brighter, particularly as skin becomes thinner with age.

4. Choosing the right blush formula – and placement

If there’s one product that instantly improves how skin looks after 40, it’s blusher – but both the chosen formula and placement matter. Powder blush can catch on texture, which is why creams and liquids tend to look fresher and more skin-like.

Pixi’s On-The-Glow Blush is an excellent tinted moisture stick that adds an easy burst of freshness; it’s always in my handbag..

Application matters just as much as formula. Always tap – don’t swipe – colour onto the upper cheekbone rather than directly on the apples, which can pull the face downwards. Shade also becomes more important with age. Though of course your skin tone and undertone play a big role, very cool pinks or deep plums can look more harsh as our undertones shift, while neutral roses and soft corals tend to lift the complexion without looking obvious.

“If your blush keeps lifting your foundation, it’s not you – it’s technique,” says Kimi. “Apply blush over tacky, not wet foundation and tap rather than swipe. If it still won’t sit properly, it usually comes down to uneven skincare layering.”

5. Adapting eye makeup for hooded and ageing eyes

Eye makeup often needs the biggest adjustment in midlife. Heavier textures crease faster on hooded lids, while thick layers can make eyes look smaller rather than more defined. Cream eyeshadows with soft satin finishes tend to be more forgiving than powders, especially when pressed in with fingertips.

Eyeshadow sticks have become my best friend for their fool-proof application and zero fallout. Ilia Beauty Eye Stylus Shadow Sticks come in a wide range of flattering shades that add definition without much effort.

Space NK Ilia Beauty Eye Stylus Shadow Stick £32 at Space NK UK

“Keep depth close to the lash line and avoid overly dark shades through the crease, which can emphasise heaviness,” says Kimi. Brows also do more heavy lifting than eyeshadow after 40. A softly defined brow frames the face and lifts the eye area far more effectively than piling on product.

I like Benefit’s Gimme Brow Volumising Fibre Gel, which fills sparse areas and keeps arches softly groomed all day.