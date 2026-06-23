Please, learn from my horrible Prime Day mistake: I bought £120 FitFlop boots last week, and now they're on sale for £39.70

I am typing this with a profound sense of financial injustice.

Last week, while my husband was utterly absorbed in a work call, our puppy mistook my beloved leather ankle boots for a new chew toy. I was genuinely heartbroken. I’m a boots girl – if I’m not getting my steps in on a muddy farm track at lunchtime, I’m scrambling down to the beach in all weathers – and boots are my footwear of choice. I like the ankle support, the way they work with thick, woolly socks and leggings just as easily as fine-knit ankle socks and a floaty dress.

So after a few days of mourning them, I decided to treat myself to a seriously decent pair of FitFlop boots – this time, ones I would absolutely keep under lock and key when not on my feet. And so it was that I paid the full £120 retail price for the FitFlop iQushion Leather Zip Ankle Boots. I browsed the FitFlop sale and didn't see them there, so I splashed out. Ididn’t hesitate. I was worth it.

And then Amazon pressed the launch button on Prime Day and totally ruined my week. Right now, the same boots are slashed by a massive 67%, bringing them down to just £39.70. Am I thrilled that you can grab this absolute steal of the summer? Yes. Am I utterly raging that I didn't wait a week to save myself eighty quid? Absolutely.

Save 67% FitFlop iQushion Leather Zip Ankle Boots: was £120 now £39.70 at Amazon It pains me to write the price again, but at £39.70 (down from £120), this is a rare chance to get seriously comfortable, everyday leather boots at their lowest ever price – worth snapping up before they sell out.

If you haven’t discovered FitFlop’s smarter footwear yet, let me introduce you to the ultimate everyday leather ankle boot. Truthfully, I’ve always steered clear of FitFlop because shoes are my thing, and I’d rather go barefoot forever than stray into “comfort shoe” territory. But these feel like absolute heaven, even on a 10,000+ step day.

Yes, this is a boot designed with comfort rather than glamour in mind — but oh, how welcome that comfort is when you finally experience it and realise what you’ve been missing. There’s an anatomically contoured footbed that follows the natural curve of your foot, and an ultra-light iQushion midsole made of high-rebound air-foam that retains its shape over time. Pair that with so-called “impact pillows” under the heel and forefoot to absorb pavement shock, and you’ve go