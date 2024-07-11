I'm a fashion editor and these are the 9 essentials I'll be looking out for in the Amazon Prime sale
From Kate Middleton's favourite trainers to the handy tool that will revamp your knitwear, these are my must-have items
When shopping for wardrobe essentials, Amazon might not be the first place that springs to mind, but I'm here to surprise you with what you can find.
I spend untold amounts of time shopping for fashion online, and whilst the options for things like best jeans on Amazon can feel frankly overwhelming, you just need to know where to look.
With a focus on curating a capsule wardrobe in mind, you might be tempted by big name brands like Levi's, Birkenstock and Spanx. But Amazon is also the place to go for the tools you need to ensure the clothes you already have look their best.
I'm a big one for investing in anti-trend pieces that will work hard in my wardrobe, so I've compiled a list of eight items you should be taking to the checkout. And since Amazon Prime is almost here (the shopping event takes place on 16th and 17th July), there are already some amazing deals to make the most of. You've probably already got a wish list of household items and tech saved for next week, but here are the editor-approved fashion items you need to add to that list.
My pro tips for shopping for fashion on Amazon? Stick to names you know, and also filters will be your friend.
Shop editor-approved fashion essentials
RRP: £25 (was £50) | The search for the best white trainers ends here, with Kate Middleton's beloved style. Superga's white plimsoll is the most versatile style out there, and Amazon is the place to buy them. I've also tried the brand's leather style, but the canvas option is the affordable choice I keep on coming back to. Currently just £25, you'll wear these every day this summer, so think about the cost per wear. Extend their life by reading our how to clean white shoes guide. If they're any cheaper than this next week you might as well buy more than one pair!
RRP: from £62.02 | Finding the best jeans for your body type isn't an easy task, but my top recommendation will always be Levi's Ribcage jeans. You have to try them to believe quite how flattering they are, and once you're sold you won't look back. This is the ideal blue wash, and they're smart enough to be a key component of your summer outfits for work. One recent reviewer wrote: "I’ve been buying Levi’s jeans from Amazon and they’ve been the best prices I can find on the internet."
RRP: £39.90 | For fashion on Amazon, The Drop is the place to go. Focussing on pared-back basics, Amazon's own label partners with influencers to design limited edition collections, and you can sign up for notifications. The collections tend to have a very Mango or Zara feel to them, and this linen waistcoat is one of my favourite pieces currently online. Wear it with blue jeans and ballet flats, or layer up with a black blazer to nail the tailoring trend. The v-neckline would show off this designer lookalike necklace on Amazon perfectly too.
RRP: £149.99 | I've been after a pair of comfy Birkenstock clogs for a while now, but they're actually quite hard to get your hands on. I love the braided strap on these neutral slip-ons, which are spot on for the changing weather. They'll become your everyday go-to, and will look effortlessly stylish with white jeans outfits.
RRP: £11.09 (was £15.99) | This fabric shaver completely revolutionised my wardrobe when I bought it. It gently removes pilling from knitwear, coats and any fabric where bobbles build up. It's gentle on cashmere so you can feel confident in spending a bit more on cosy jumpers. It's already 31% off - and it's also really satisfying to do!
RRP: £181.87 | This bag has got a very Celine feel to it, but is about £3,000 cheaper than the best designer bags. Crossbody bags are the ones I always come back to, and this is the ideal size for all your essentials. It's made from super soft leather and the gold metal hardware adds to the luxury feel.
RRP: £79.20 (was £99) | Another tool that transformed the way I wear my clothes is this steamer. Trust me, if you're going to a wedding abroad, this is a non-negotiable. Crinkled clothes can really ruin your look, and this easy to use bit of kit is quicker than ironing and kinder to delicate pieces. I've had this for a few years now and it's never let me down.
RRP: £35 | I'm a big fan of shapewear in general, and although I've tried various brands, there's a reason Spanx is the best. The Higher Power shaping shorts are great for under summer dresses, but there's also loads of other shapewear on Amazon worth checking out.
RRP: £89.99 (was £120.01) | While you're shopping for your holiday essentials, you can invest in some wear-forever Ray-Bans. I haven't bought sunglasses in years because I purchased a couple of key styles that never date. Ray-Ban is a real favourite of mine, and plenty of celebrities agree, from Jennifer Lopez to the Princess of Wales.
Caroline is Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, and has been a fashion writer and editor for ten years.
After graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent the last decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.
