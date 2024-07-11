I'm a fashion editor and these are the 9 essentials I'll be looking out for in the Amazon Prime sale

When shopping for wardrobe essentials, Amazon might not be the first place that springs to mind, but I'm here to surprise you with what you can find.

I spend untold amounts of time shopping for fashion online, and whilst the options for things like best jeans on Amazon can feel frankly overwhelming, you just need to know where to look.

With a focus on curating a capsule wardrobe in mind, you might be tempted by big name brands like Levi's, Birkenstock and Spanx. But Amazon is also the place to go for the tools you need to ensure the clothes you already have look their best.

I'm a big one for investing in anti-trend pieces that will work hard in my wardrobe, so I've compiled a list of eight items you should be taking to the checkout. And since Amazon Prime is almost here (the shopping event takes place on 16th and 17th July), there are already some amazing deals to make the most of. You've probably already got a wish list of household items and tech saved for next week, but here are the editor-approved fashion items you need to add to that list.

My pro tips for shopping for fashion on Amazon? Stick to names you know, and also filters will be your friend.

Shop editor-approved fashion essentials