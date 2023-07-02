The 15 best Amazon shapewear pieces to buy in 2023 - according to thousands of rave reviews

The best Amazon shapewear will accentuate your waist, flatten your core, and lift your bottom, giving you a smooth and polished finish.

Whether you want to enhance your figure and show off your wedding guest dress or achieve the hourglass figure in the best high-waisted jeans, the best shapewear smoothens all the lumps and bumps and sculpts your natural curves. No longer rigid and uncomfortable, many of the best shapewear pieces are strong foundational pieces that enhance your curves and contour different parts of your silhouette.

We all know Amazon is home to many things, so it's no surprise that the retail giant has over 5,000 shapewear options. Whether you're looking for the best plus size shapewear, the best bodysuits or the best tummy control knickers, you'll find it at Amazon. But choosing the right shapewear is important: if it's badly made or too constrictive it will have the opposite desired effect and you just won't want to wear it. Luckily, we've scrolled through thousands of Amazon reviews and identified the 16 best pieces you can buy, whatever the occasion.

The best Amazon shapewear, according to thousands of reviews

1. SHAPERX Tummy Control Bodysuit Best Amazon shapewear overall Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications RRP: From $35.99 Control: Medium Care: Hand-wash only Sizes: XXS-5XL Material: 80% Nylon, 20% spandex Today's Best Deals View at Amazon $37.99 at Amazon $41.99 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Amazon best-seller + Lightweight and seamless + Tummy control design + No compression bra + Snap button closure for easy bathroom use Reasons to avoid - Not ideal for those who want a more firm hold - Hand-wash only

The best overall shapewear should support, contour and smoothen your shape while providing all-day comfort. And according to 13,455 Amazon reviewers and many TikTok users, SHAPERX's bodysuit checks off all those boxes, plus more. With a broad size range of xxs-5xl and a mesh bra to support and hold all bust sizes comfortably, this bodysuit is great for all body types. While it doesn't offer the same level of support as the best bras for big busts, many reviewers have said the level of support is adequate enough to warrant not wearing a bra with it.

Unlike the traditional tight, body-hugging shapewear, this bodysuit is constructed with a stretchy and breathable nylon and spandex fabric, making it comfortable enough to wear all day. And with many reviewers raving about its tank top design, you can wear this shapewear casually with jeans and shorts.

So if you're looking for seamless shapewear you can wear every day that supports and smoothens your core and sculpts your curves, the SHAPERX bodysuit is an excellent option. And if you want a more full-coverage bottom, this bodysuit is also available in briefs and mid-thigh length.

What the reviews say: "Love how this bodysuit pulls you in and stays secure. I also chose not to wear a bra with this, and while it isn’t the level of support of a bra, it kept my 34E bust secure enough. Be aware that it’s not the most comfortable process to get in but well worth it. I would advise wearing a thong or cheeky underwear underneath to prevent the clasp from rubbing on you." - Hannah

2. Nebility Thigh Slimmer Tummy Control Shaper Best Amazon shapewear shorts Specifications RRP: $17.99 Control: Medium-firm Care: Hand-wash only Sizes: XS-4XL Material: Polyamide and spandex Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Snatches waist and flattens tummy + Smoothens curves and lifts bottom + Seamless and stretchy + Spiral steel bones on waistline to keep the shapewear from rolling down Reasons to avoid - Doesn't have an opening for easy bathroom use - Runs small, size up

With temperatures steadily increasing and sundress season in full effect, nothing is worse than sweating between the thighs and chaffing. So having a pair of shapewear shorts that pulls everything in, keeps you dry, and prevents chaffing is a must-have for a summer wardrobe. And based on nearly 16,000 Amazon reviews, these Nebility shapewear shorts flatten the stomach, bring in your waistline, and are the perfect undergarment for dresses. They're essentially one of the best pieces of shapewear and the best anti chafing shorts rolled into one. The shorts are stretchy and breathable but run small and the brand recommends sizing up and following the size chart.

Finding quality shapewear that's seamless and doesn't roll down is hard to come by. Fortunately, these shorts are constructed with four steel-like brackets that keep the garment up on your waist, preventing it from rolling down.

What the reviews say: "The material itself is very stretchy and tight but movable to mold around your body. It completely flattens the tummy area and hugs your sides to mold your body. It also provides a boost to your glutes and makes them look perkier. It has a corset-like material going around it to provide support and won't move out of place." - Arellano

3. FeelinGirl Full Bust Body Shaper Best full-body Amazon shapewear Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications RRP: $27.99 Control: Medium Care: Hand-wash only Sizes: XS-4XL Material: 77% nylon, 23% spandex Today's Best Deals View at Amazon $36.99 at Amazon $42.99 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Full-body support + Stretchy and breathable + Smoothens curves and flattens stomach + Skims dupe Reasons to avoid - Doesn't have the best bust support

Want to sculpt your curves, lift your bottom, and smoothen out any lumps or bumps? Consider snagging this full-body shaper. Known to be a Skims dupe, the FeelinGirl Full Bust Shaper brings in your waist, flattens the stomach, and smoothens out your back fat. Stopping mid-thigh, this garment also doubles as shapewear shorts, leaving your thighs tightened and chaff-free.

The brand claims the shapewear supports your busts even without having a compression bra design, but according to reviews, it's better to wear the bodysuit with a bra for more support. It's a longer piece than some of the other ones on our list, so if you're new to shapewear and still wondering what design you need, check out our guide on how to wear shapewear.

What the reviews say: "This shapewear is amazing. My baby is three, and it has been hard finding something that boosts my confidence in my mom-bod, but this does the trick! Incredibly smoothing. It accentuates your natural curves and has medium compression, all while being incredibly comfortable!" - Rachel

4. HOMETA Strapless Bodysuit Shapewear Best strapless Amazon shapewear Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications RRP: $29.99 Control: Medium Care: Hand-wash Sizes: S-XL Material: 80% nylon, 20% spandex Today's Best Deals View at Amazon $24.99 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Removable and adjustable straps + Tummy-control compression + Breathable and comfortable material + Bust support + Open crotch design Reasons to avoid - Small size range

If you want to wear halter tops and strapless summer dresses without visible and tacky bra straps, this strapless and seamless bodysuit is the perfect option, giving you a smooth, polished finish. With an almost five-star global rating, this undergarment supports and squeezes you in all the right places while giving you all-day comfort. And unlike traditional half-bras that always slide down and don't give you the best lift or support, based on reviews, this strapless one-piece stays up and holds everything together.

What the reviews say: "I bought this shapewear a size up from my usual size to wear to my baby shower when I was eight months pregnant. It smoothed out everything without being painfully tight on my stomach! I really wouldn’t have been able to wear the fitted dress I wore without it. I also wore it without the straps and had no issue with it sliding/rolling down up top or rolling up in the legs!" - Sarah

5. FeelinGirl Seamless Firm Triple Control Plus Size Shapewear Best plus-size Amazon shapewear Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications RRP: $39.99 Control: Firm Care: Hand-wash Sizes: XS-6XL Material: 70% nylon, 30% spandex Today's Best Deals View at Amazon $19.99 at Amazon $39.99 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Large size range + Easy, zipper closure + Removable and adjustable straps + Tightens midsection and reduces waistline Reasons to avoid - Not ideal if you want a light hold

From its extensive size range to its high shapewear capabilities to its raving Amazon reviews of 7,430, this FeelinGirl undergarment checks off all the boxes in being the best plus-size shapewear.

This bodysuit has a firm three-layer compression in the midsection that snatches your waist and flattens your stomach while also giving you comfort and stretch. And no need to undress entirely just to use the restroom. This shapewear also has a zipper closing in the panty area, making using the lady room less hassle.

What the reviews say: "Do not hesitate to buy this. I have purchased/owned about 30 pieces of shapewear, some very cheap, some very expensive. This, by far, exceeded my expectations! I have had four children and used to weigh 420 lbs. I now weigh 160 and have bumps and lumps of excess skin and love handles. I ordered a medium, and it fits nice and snug as it should. Love the crotch zipper, the straps, and the sturdiness of the boning in the abdomen part." - Debra

6. Maidenform Take Inches Off Shapewear Slip Best Amazon slip shapewear Specifications RRP: From $21.99 Control: Firm Care: Hand-wash Sizes: Small-XXL Material: 78% nylon, 22% spandex Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Firming slip to wear under dresses + Open bust that allows you to wear your own bra + Cooling and moisture-wicking fabric + Built-in panty Reasons to avoid - Won't stop chaffing or give inner thigh support

Slips are great undergarments that help dresses and skirts lay beautifully, but when you turn that slip into shapewear, you get a smooth, lifted and contoured finish. This slip-shapewear has a firm fit that pulls everything in and smoothens out any lumps or bumps under your clothing. And no need to worry about this shapewear fitting your bust. This slip has an open-bust design, allowing you to wear your best bra with it.

Based on Amazon reviews, this slip is the perfect undergarment to wear underneath fitted dresses. It brings in your waist, flattens your stomach, and gives you a slimmer appearance. If you need a bit of a confidence boost, this slip is a great alternative to trying to find a dress that hides a tummy. One reviewer raved about the slip's high quality and even compared it to Spanx. This slip also features a built-in panty that has a snap closing, which according to reviewers helps keep the dress from riding up.

What the reviews say: "I've bought seven different shapewear looking for the right fit, and this one nailed it! Very secure tension around the midsection but comfortable enough to wear all day. Also, it comes up to the bra line nicely in the back, so everything is nice and smooth back there. I will be buying this product again." - Jessica

7. KUNINDOME Seamless Maternity Shapewear Best Amazon maternity shapewear Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications RRP: From $14.39 Control: Medium Care: Machine wash Sizes: Small-3XL Material: 90 nylon, 10% spandex Today's Best Deals View at Amazon $12.59 at Amazon $12.59 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Shows baby bump while smoothing out lumps + Stretchy waistband that grows with your bump + Moisture-wicking fabric + Prevents thigh chaffing Reasons to avoid - Some reviewers didn't see much lifting in their bottom

Although maternity shapewear might look slightly different from traditional compressing shapewear, you still get the smoothening and supportive effect.

This highly-favored Amazon maternity shapewear is super comfortable, stretchy yet supportive, and grows with your bump. And its high-waisted design and high-quality material cover the stomach and hide your belly button. Many reviewers expressed how comfortable these shaper shorts are around their baby bump but supported their sides and bottom half.

What the reviews say: "I needed a little extra support while also smoothing the bump and love handles. This does a great job and isn't tight on my tummy but good on the problem areas. It doesn't roll down, and the legs don't roll up. I love that it comes in different colors. I've washed them all a few times, and they don't seem to stretch or wear thin so far. Overall a great product." - Zeiss

8. Werena Tummy Control High Waist Shapewear Thong Best seamless Amazon shapewear Specifications RRP: $14.99 Control: Medium Care: N/a Sizes: Small-3XL Material: 83% nylon, 17% spandex Today's Best Deals View at Amazon $13.99 at Amazon $13.99 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Seamless with no panty line + Tummy control + Breathable, stretchy material + Can be worn under many clothing pieces Reasons to avoid - Thong design can be uncomfortable for some

If a bodysuit or shorts aren't your ideal shapewear, consider adding these seamless shapewear panties to your Amazon cart. They give you the same tummy control and waist-cinching effect as a full bodysuit and slip shapewear but with way less fabric. And based on 1,457 Amazon reviews, they're ultra-comfortable yet super supportive in the mid-section and on the sides.

With the thong design, you can wear these comfortably under your best jeans and shorts and enjoy a snatched waistline. And the best part about having a pair of seamless shapewear thongs is that you don't have to worry about VPL - even in the most fitted dress.

What the reviews say: "I have a little pooch after having a baby recently. Nothing crazy, but I wanted to wear a tight dress for a special occasion and wanted to feel like my previous confident self again. This worked great! It made my stomach flat, and you couldn't see the outline of it through the dress. Happy with the purchase!" - TJS

9. Maidenform Comfort Devotion Shapewear Cami Best cami Amazon shapewear Specifications RRP: From $20.94 Control: Firm Care: Hand-wash Sizes: Small-2XL Material: 74% polyamide, 26% spandex Today's Best Deals View at Amazon $22 at Amazon $27.80 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Tank top design + Moisture-wicking fabric + Seamless and lightweight + Tummy control and back support Reasons to avoid - No bottom-half support - Runs small according to reviews

10. Nebility Seamless Round Neck Shapewear Bodysuit Best Amazon shapewear bodysuit Specifications RRP: XS-4XL Control: Firm Care: Hand-wash Sizes: XS-4XL Material: Polyamide and spandex Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Waist cincher mid-section + Scoop neck tank that can be worn casually + Ergonomic design that lifts your butt + Hook closure for easy bathroom use Reasons to avoid - Reviewers recommend sizing down

Similarly to the SHAPERX bodysuit we rated as the best Amazon shapewear, this round-neck bodysuit can be worn casually with jeans and shorts. At the same time, it brings in your waist and flattens your core. And based on 13,392 reviews, this garment has a firm yet breathable midsection that slims and contours your curves, giving you all-day comfort.

This bodysuit features a clasp closing that makes using the bathroom an ease. And it comes in three neutral colors, making a great addition to a summer capsule wardrobe.

What the reviews say: "This waist trainer smooths the body for a leaner look and fits in clothes. I can go down a size when wearing this body shaper. It feels as comfortable as any shaper can feel. It does squeeze you in, so it does fit tight! It is always the crotch area on bodysuit shapers that are the most uncomfortable. As far as this one goes, it is the most comfortable shaper I have worn." - GtownGirl

11. Nebility Tummy Control High Waist Trainer Body Shaper Best tummy control Amazon shapewear Specifications RRP: $18.99 Control: Firm Care: Hand-wash Sizes: Small-3XL Material: Polyester and spandex Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + High Amazon rating for tummy control + Seamless under clothing + Slims waist and lifts butt + Doesn't roll down Reasons to avoid - Hand wash only

If tummy control is your main target when finding the best Amazon shapewear, we highly recommend adding these high-waisted shapewear briefs to your cart ASAP. With over 53,000 global Amazon reviews, most raving about the garment's firm and flattening effect, we couldn't help but rate this as the best tummy control shapewear.

With its super high-waisted construction and firm spandex material, your clothes will lay flat with no bulges or bumps. The shapewear also features a butt shape stitching that makes your butt look lifted and tighter. So you'll have the perfect hourglass shape.

What the reviews say: "I have been trying to find a shaper to wear under a dress I have for awhile. This is absolutely perfect. Very supportive and does a good job on on the full stomach but really gets that fupa. I am about to order another one in a different color." - Jahstar

12. Maidenform Minimizing Hi-Waist Fajas Shapewear Best budget Amazon shapewear Specifications RRP: $13.94 Control: Firm Care: Hand-wash Sizes: Small-XXL Material: 70% nylon, 30% elastane Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Affordable + High-waist coverage + Firm control + Supports mid-section and bottom Reasons to avoid - May experience rolling

Shapewear doesn't have to cost a fortune, and with Amazon's wide selection, some cost as low as $13, like these high-waisted boy shorts.

With reviewers expressing how these shorts tighten and hug them in all the right places, are super comfortable and flatten the stomach, you can get the same shapewear effect as the more expensive options in our guide for half the cost. One reviewer even raved about how these are better than Spanx.

These boyshorts may be shorter than the typical shorts you would wear out, but unlike mid-thigh shapers, you can wear these under short dresses and skirts without them showing.

What the reviews say: "I ran around all day in these without noticing. I can breathe and eat. They're very comfy! There is tummy compression. I ordered my hip size and was able to cram my XL self into a medium, and it took me in an inch or two." - Za

13. SHAPERMINT High Waisted Body Shaper Shorts Best high-waisted Amazon shapewear Specifications RRP: $24.99 Control: Medium Care: Machine wash Sizes: Small-4XL Material: 90% nylon, 10% spandex Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + High-waisted coverage that slims your back and flattens stomach + Lightweight and breathable + Comfortable yet supportive compression + Amazon best-seller Reasons to avoid - Could be too long for some skirts and dresses

High-waisted shapewear goes above flattening the stomach. It also supports the back and smoothens any areas of your back that you're self-conscious about. And it's a plus if they don't roll down. That's why we included these SHAPERMINT shaper shorts - they check off every box when it comes to the best high-waisted shapewear.

With 35,112 ratings and being an Amazon best-seller, we're confident these will give your curves the sculpt they need and the tummy control you desire. Plus, with these shorts stopping mid-thigh, according to reviews, your thighs will be supported as well.

What the reviews say: "I wanted something I could wear every day to work, and this is it. These shorts are somehow comfortable yet do provide a good amount of shaping! I struggle with my lower stomach, and these suck me in nicely. I do recommend sizing down one, I originally ordered my true size, but on my next pair, I went down one, and they fit great." - Gabrielle

14. Warner's Blissful Benefits No Muffin Top 3-Pack Brief Panty Best Amazon shapewear for muffin top coverage Specifications RRP: From $12.96 Control: Light-medium Care: Machine washable Sizes: Small-3XL Material: 90% polyester, 10% spandex Reasons to buy + Amazon favorite for muffin top coverage + 3-pack + Comfortable, everyday wear + Smoothens stomach Reasons to avoid - Not ideal for those who want firm control

The best shapewear can tighten your mid-section and bring in your waist, but still leave you with a muffin top. Fortunately, this Amazon favorite eliminates the muffin top and smoothens your mid-section. Plus, it comes in a pack of three!

Many reviewers raved about how comfortable these briefs sit above the belly button and how they hold you in without feeling suffocated. And if you're not a fan of cheeky shapewear, these panties are full-coverage.

What the reviews say: "I've been wearing this brand for a long time, and I love them! They are good quality, wash well, hold their shape, and last long. No muffin top! WooHoo!" - Sharon

15. SHAPERX Tummy Control Columbianas Slimmer Body Shaper Best Amazon shapewear panty Specifications RRP: $33.99 Control: Firm Care: Hand-wash Sizes: XS-3XL Material: 80% nylon, 20% spandex Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Seamless thong panty + Firm, three layer fabric + Open bust allows you to wear your own bra + Removable and adjustable straps Reasons to avoid - Could be too firm for some

Nothing is worse than bulky shapewear that shows through your clothing. This seamless body shaper has a thong, panty-like bottom that can be worn under jeans, shorts, and dresses while supporting and contouring your top half.

This SHAPERX bodysuit is constructed with three firm layers that all work to give you a slimming and snatched waist. And its open, U-shaped bust allows you to wear your favorite bra, whether that's your best strapless bra or regular bra.

What the reviews say: "One of the BEST buys I have ever bought in my life!!!! I love how it has straps to put on. I have tried different brands to hold my tummy in, but everything rolled down or created extra rolls. BUT this product hold everything in, gives me the curves I want and boosts my confidence!!! At first when I was putting it on I thought it was too tight (like it’s RIDICULOUSLY tight!) and no way I could get it on. But the struggle was worth the result! Taking it off required help. I did section by section and inched it all the way to my armpits then I had help getting it over one arm and then the other. Absolutely love it, worth the struggle!" Sarah.

How to choose the best shapewear for you

The best shapewear for you depends on the specific areas you want to cover, sculpt, and support. Fitzpatrick says the type of shapewear varies."You have briefs, bodysuits, slips, shorts, thongs, etc., and they all carry different levels of coverage."

Fitzpatrick recommends opting for a bodysuit or slip if you're looking for full coverage. And if you're targeting the stomach, hips, or waist, depending on the rise, she recommends briefs and thongs shapewear. And for a toned butt, briefs and shorts are best.