Amazon Spring Sale 2025: what to expect and how to find the best deals

The Amazon Spring Sale 2025 might be the biggest sale you've never heard of, but you'll want to listen up and maybe even bookmark this page if you love a bargain.

Since 2022, Amazon has treated shoppers to a spring sale around this time of year. According to the retailer's website, the sale event is called Amazon Spring Deal Days this year, but the official name of the spring sale tends to change from year to year - clearly, Amazon likes to keep us all guessing.

So, what can you expect from the Amazon Spring Sale? I've been writing about Amazon sale events for almost a decade, and the spring sale always sees discounts on popular household appliances, from the best dehumidifiers to the best stand mixers. Beauty products are likely to be heavily discounted too, with deals on everything from skincare and make-up to must-have hair tools, including the best hairdryers and best cordless straighteners. Amazon may not be your first stop for fashion, but the Spring Sale often includes deals on women's clothing and footwear, too. If health and wellness is more your bag, the Amazon Spring Deal Days event is an excellent opportunity to bag some bargains on fitness gear and wearable tech, such as the best fitbits.

What is the Amazon Spring Sale?

The Amazon Spring Sale is exactly what it sounds like - a big pre-summer sale that takes place around this time every year. It's not as big as Amazon Prime Day, which we're expecting to take place in July this year, but it's still a significant opportunity to save money on thousands of products at Amazon across all sorts of categories, including fashion, beauty, wellness, homeware and tech. And, unlike Prime Day, the Spring Sale is open to everyone, not just Amazon Prime members.

When does the Amazon Spring Sale start?

Amazon has not yet confirmed the date of the Amazon Spring Sale 2025. However, there's lots of speculation online that this year's Spring Sale will take place towards the end of March, based on the fact that last year's sale ran from 20-25 March. I'm keeping my ear to the ground for the details and will update this page as soon as the date is announced.

How long is Amazon's Spring Sale?

The Amazon Spring Sale typically lasts for several days, but we won't know how long it'll last until the retailer confirms the date. We'll update this page with more information as soon as Amazon lets us know.

What were the best deals in last year’s Spring Sale?

Some of the best discounts during Amazon sale events tend to be on Amazon devices. Last year, the Amazon Echo Pop was one of the best deals we spotted during the Spring Deal Days event, with the price of the smart speaker slashed from £44.99 to £19.99.

The Kindle Paperwhite e-reader was also discounted during the Spring Sale last year, so my money's on lots more Amazon device deals this year - potentially good news if you're in the market for gadgets like a Kindle, Fire, Firestick, Echo or a Ring doorbell.

The ghd Original Hair Straightener & Styler, which features in our guide to the best ghd hair straighteners, was also on offer during last year's Amazon Spring Sale. Currently £139, we spotted it on offer for £96.99 at the time.

How to find the best deals during Amazon's Spring Sale

When the sale goes live, the woman&home team will share their favourite deals here so the easiest way to keep track of the best bargains is to bookmark this page. Our fashion, beauty, homes and health editors, along with our writers, aren't just experts in their fields - they're also seasoned sale shoppers who can spot a great deal from a dud in seconds so you can trust their sale recommendations.

Try these tips too to help you find the best bargains during the Amazon Spring Sale:

1. Use a price-check tool

Before you're swept away by a bargain, it's worth checking the sale price against Amazon's non-sale price to make sure you're getting a good deal.

“I get lots of complaints about items in the sale that turn out to have been more or less permanently discounted on the website throughout the year," says consumer rights specialist Martyn James. "Others have questioned whether the items were ever available at the non-sale price.”

To avoid this scenario, use a tool like CamelCamelCamel or Keepa to check the price history of an Amazon product before you buy. That way, you'll always know whether or not you're getting a genuinely good deal.

2. Shop around for price-matching

Lots of retailers price-match during Amazon sales, so it's worth shopping around to see whether the bargain you've got your eye on is even cheaper elsewhere.

3. Read reliable reviews

Before buying a product purely on the basis that it seems to be a bargain, take some time to read reviews to check that it's the best product for you. At woman&home, we test hundreds of products every year to bring you reliable, honest buying guides and reviews so that you can make the best buying decisions in line with your budget and your lifestyle needs.

