Amazon Spring Sale 2025: what to expect and how to find the best deals

The Amazon Spring Sale 2025 might be the biggest sale you've never heard of, but you'll want to listen up and maybe even bookmark this page if you love a bargain.
Since 2022, Amazon has treated shoppers to a spring sale around this time of year. According to the retailer's website, the sale event is called Amazon Spring Deal Days this year, but the official name of the spring sale tends to change from year to year - clearly, Amazon likes to keep us all guessing.
So, what can you expect from the Amazon Spring Sale? I've been writing about Amazon sale events for almost a decade, and the spring sale always sees discounts on popular household appliances, from the best dehumidifiers to the best stand mixers. Beauty products are likely to be heavily discounted too, with deals on everything from skincare and make-up to must-have hair tools, including the best hairdryers and best cordless straighteners. Amazon may not be your first stop for fashion, but the Spring Sale often includes deals on women's clothing and footwear, too. If health and wellness is more your bag, the Amazon Spring Deal Days event is an excellent opportunity to bag some bargains on fitness gear and wearable tech, such as the best fitbits.
What is the Amazon Spring Sale?
The Amazon Spring Sale is exactly what it sounds like - a big pre-summer sale that takes place around this time every year. It's not as big as Amazon Prime Day, which we're expecting to take place in July this year, but it's still a significant opportunity to save money on thousands of products at Amazon across all sorts of categories, including fashion, beauty, wellness, homeware and tech. And, unlike Prime Day, the Spring Sale is open to everyone, not just Amazon Prime members.
When does the Amazon Spring Sale start?
Amazon has not yet confirmed the date of the Amazon Spring Sale 2025. However, there's lots of speculation online that this year's Spring Sale will take place towards the end of March, based on the fact that last year's sale ran from 20-25 March. I'm keeping my ear to the ground for the details and will update this page as soon as the date is announced.
How long is Amazon's Spring Sale?
The Amazon Spring Sale typically lasts for several days, but we won't know how long it'll last until the retailer confirms the date. We'll update this page with more information as soon as Amazon lets us know.
What were the best deals in last year’s Spring Sale?
Some of the best discounts during Amazon sale events tend to be on Amazon devices. Last year, the Amazon Echo Pop was one of the best deals we spotted during the Spring Deal Days event, with the price of the smart speaker slashed from £44.99 to £19.99.
The Kindle Paperwhite e-reader was also discounted during the Spring Sale last year, so my money's on lots more Amazon device deals this year - potentially good news if you're in the market for gadgets like a Kindle, Fire, Firestick, Echo or a Ring doorbell.
The ghd Original Hair Straightener & Styler, which features in our guide to the best ghd hair straighteners, was also on offer during last year's Amazon Spring Sale. Currently £139, we spotted it on offer for £96.99 at the time.
How to find the best deals during Amazon's Spring Sale
When the sale goes live, the woman&home team will share their favourite deals here so the easiest way to keep track of the best bargains is to bookmark this page. Our fashion, beauty, homes and health editors, along with our writers, aren't just experts in their fields - they're also seasoned sale shoppers who can spot a great deal from a dud in seconds so you can trust their sale recommendations.
Try these tips too to help you find the best bargains during the Amazon Spring Sale:
1. Use a price-check tool
Before you're swept away by a bargain, it's worth checking the sale price against Amazon's non-sale price to make sure you're getting a good deal.
“I get lots of complaints about items in the sale that turn out to have been more or less permanently discounted on the website throughout the year," says consumer rights specialist Martyn James. "Others have questioned whether the items were ever available at the non-sale price.”
To avoid this scenario, use a tool like CamelCamelCamel or Keepa to check the price history of an Amazon product before you buy. That way, you'll always know whether or not you're getting a genuinely good deal.
2. Shop around for price-matching
Lots of retailers price-match during Amazon sales, so it's worth shopping around to see whether the bargain you've got your eye on is even cheaper elsewhere.
3. Read reliable reviews
Before buying a product purely on the basis that it seems to be a bargain, take some time to read reviews to check that it's the best product for you. At woman&home, we test hundreds of products every year to bring you reliable, honest buying guides and reviews so that you can make the best buying decisions in line with your budget and your lifestyle needs.
Best Amazon deals to shop now
The Amazon Spring Sale isn't here yet but if you can't wait for a bargain, these are some of the best Amazon deals live now.
Featured in our guide to the best dehumidifiers as the one to buy for a bedroom, this De'Longhi model is so quiet that our Homes E-commerce Editor, who put it to the test, had to keep checking it was on - she even reckons you could meditate without it distracting you.
This compact Kenwood model features in our best stand mixers buying guide as our top pick for small homes. Our Homes Ecommerce Editor called this "a miniature marvel" after putting her pick of stand mixers to the test.
Put to the test by our Homes Ecommerce Editor for our guide to the best air fryers, this Ninja model is her recommendation for couples because it perfectly fits food for two, or four at a stretch. It's also one of the least expensive Ninja air fryers but still versatile and powerful.
With innovative Nanoe technology to help your hair retain moisture, this hairdryer is designed to reduce hair damage and give flawless shine.
Picked as the best affordable option in our guide to the best cordless hair straighteners, this compact model from Revamp is unusual because it has multiple temperature options instead of one or two heat settings. A great choice if the ghd unplugged isn't within your hairtools budget.
In our guide to the best heat protection sprays, our Beauty Editor, Fiona McKim, hailed this "a brilliant product for the time-poor" and a great choice for anyone with fine hair. She particularly recommends it for anyone who wants to boost shine and dislikes the feeling of sticky hair products.
After testing this, our Health Editor, Grace Walsh, picked this as the best value option in our guide to the best fitbits on the basis that it's the most affordable Fitbit yet it includes everything you need to track and monitor your health, including the option to read your step count, heart rate, distance, calorie burn, and activity zone minutes.
Hailed as "a seriously good product" and an outstanding base for the price by our Beauty Editor, Fiona McKim, who wrote our guide to the best lightweight foundations, this tinted moisturiser is enriched with aloe vera, ginger, and witch hazel for a healthy-looking glow.
We didn't test this exact item for our guide to the best shampoos for fine hair but another product from the same brand, OGX's Biotin and Collagen Shampoo, was our Beauty Editor's top choice for the best budget buy - and this deal is even better, plus this contains Vitamin B7 and collagen for hair that appears thicker and fuller.
