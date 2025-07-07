Prime Day plot-twist: the best book, Kindle, and Audible deals are live now

Confession: I'm a serious book lover, and I am unashamedly excited for Amazon Prime Day this year. Whether you're into the feel of real pages or prefer the easy convenience of an e-reader, Prime Day is undeniably the perfect opportunity to stock up on some new reading material.

Forget the best air fryers or hair tools, the avid readers among us are all counting down the minutes until midnight for one reason only - so that we can snap up some juicy Prime Day book deals. I can't wait!

Amazon’s epic annual summer sale is brilliant timing if you're looking for some fresh holiday reading inspiration, too. So, whether you're hoping for a Kindle Unlimited Prime Day discount or browsing for the best Prime Day Audible deals, I'm here to help you clean up on the best book, Kindle and Audible savings.

Save 31% Amazon Kindle Colorsoft: was £269.99 now £184.99 at Amazon The new Kindle with Colorsoft display brings book covers and content to life with paper-like colour. It’s built for long, distraction-free reading with up to 8 weeks of battery, a waterproof design, and 32 GB of storage to carry your whole reading wish list.

Kindle Unlimited Prime Day

If you're a Prime member and you've been tempted by Kindle Unlimited, I've got good news. Kindle Unlimited usually costs £9.49 a month, but during the Prime Day sale, Amazon is offering new or eligible returning users three months of Kindle Unlimited for free. Yes, you read that right - we're talking unlimited access to heaps of digital books and audiobooks, and it won't cost you a cent.

And did you know that you can use Kindle Unlimited on a phone, tablet, or laptop? I've recently got super into using it on my phone. I love the fact that I don't need to remember to charge my Kindle, plus my 'book' is now with me at all times, unlike my Kindle!



This Kindle Unlimited Prime Day deal is expected to expire when Prime Day ends.

Prime Day book deals

You can always rely on Amazon to deliver the goods when it comes to Prime Day book deals. Our Homes Ecommerce Editor is a reading machine and has already poured her heart and soul into prepping a handy roundup of this year's best Kindle book deals.

Prime Day Audible deals

Amazon has yet another treat for Prime members - audiobook fans can get three months of Audible Premium Plus for free. The Prime Day Audible deal grants you access to three bestselling audiobooks, and you'll also get unlimited hours of listening on thousands of other titles, including podcasts and Audible Originals.

