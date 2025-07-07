Prime Day plot-twist: the best book, Kindle, and Audible deals are live now
Readers, assemble - Prime Day book deals are here and our all bookish dreams have come true
Confession: I'm a serious book lover, and I am unashamedly excited for Amazon Prime Day this year. Whether you're into the feel of real pages or prefer the easy convenience of an e-reader, Prime Day is undeniably the perfect opportunity to stock up on some new reading material.
Forget the best air fryers or hair tools, the avid readers among us are all counting down the minutes until midnight for one reason only - so that we can snap up some juicy Prime Day book deals. I can't wait!
Amazon’s epic annual summer sale is brilliant timing if you're looking for some fresh holiday reading inspiration, too. So, whether you're hoping for a Kindle Unlimited Prime Day discount or browsing for the best Prime Day Audible deals, I'm here to help you clean up on the best book, Kindle and Audible savings.
The new Kindle with Colorsoft display brings book covers and content to life with paper-like colour. It’s built for long, distraction-free reading with up to 8 weeks of battery, a waterproof design, and 32 GB of storage to carry your whole reading wish list.
Kindle Unlimited Prime Day
If you're a Prime member and you've been tempted by Kindle Unlimited, I've got good news. Kindle Unlimited usually costs £9.49 a month, but during the Prime Day sale, Amazon is offering new or eligible returning users three months of Kindle Unlimited for free. Yes, you read that right - we're talking unlimited access to heaps of digital books and audiobooks, and it won't cost you a cent.
And did you know that you can use Kindle Unlimited on a phone, tablet, or laptop? I've recently got super into using it on my phone. I love the fact that I don't need to remember to charge my Kindle, plus my 'book' is now with me at all times, unlike my Kindle!
This Kindle Unlimited Prime Day deal is expected to expire when Prime Day ends.
Prime Day book deals
You can always rely on Amazon to deliver the goods when it comes to Prime Day book deals. Our Homes Ecommerce Editor is a reading machine and has already poured her heart and soul into prepping a handy roundup of this year's best Kindle book deals.
Prime Day Audible deals
Amazon has yet another treat for Prime members - audiobook fans can get three months of Audible Premium Plus for free. The Prime Day Audible deal grants you access to three bestselling audiobooks, and you'll also get unlimited hours of listening on thousands of other titles, including podcasts and Audible Originals.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
You might also like... the best Kindle deals or What is Kindle Unlimited?
Heidi is a highly experienced lifestyle journalist with nearly 20 years in the industry. Before joining Future in 2021, she built a successful freelance career spanning over 15 years, earning bylines in many of the UK’s leading national newspapers, including The Guardian, The Times, and The Telegraph. Her work has also featured in a wide range of print and digital magazines such as Psychologies, Red, Glamour, and Mother & Baby, where she spent six years as Shopping Editor. Heidi now specialises in consumer content, creating expert buying guides, product reviews, and gift round-ups that take the guesswork out of “what to buy for...” any occasion.