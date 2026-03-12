I'm a shopping editor with 10 years of experience covering Amazon sales – these are the Spring deals I never miss

I’ve been covering Amazon sales since 2015, so I know how to cut through the hype to find the deals that actually deliver – from skincare you’ll swear by and wardrobe staples you’ll wear on repeat to clever home and kitchen buys that make everyday life just that little bit easier or more joyful.

Here's my secret, after more than a decade of writing about Amazon discounts as a shopping editor: it’s not worth scrolling for hours chasing deals. The real win is using Amazon Spring Deal Days to stock up on the things you already love and will actually use.

The Spring Deal Days discounts aren't as big as Amazon's Black Friday sale, but plenty of brilliant everyday buys drop to their lowest prices. These are the essentials I always check first – from a fancy bottle of gin and my favourite skincare to the health supplements and wardrobe staples I can't do without. Here's what's going in my basket.

Shop my top Amazon deals