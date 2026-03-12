I'm a shopping editor with 10 years of experience covering Amazon sales – these are the Spring deals I never miss

Life after 40 is too busy for scrolling – here are the Amazon deals I never miss on Spring Deal Days

Heidi Scrimgeour's avatar
By
published
in Features
A pair of Adidas trainers, a bottle of Whitley Neill gin, and a Neom Christmas candle – all on offer during Amazon&#039;s Spring Deal Days 2026 sale
(Image credit: Future)

I’ve been covering Amazon sales since 2015, so I know how to cut through the hype to find the deals that actually deliver – from skincare you’ll swear by and wardrobe staples you’ll wear on repeat to clever home and kitchen buys that make everyday life just that little bit easier or more joyful.

Here's my secret, after more than a decade of writing about Amazon discounts as a shopping editor: it’s not worth scrolling for hours chasing deals. The real win is using Amazon Spring Deal Days to stock up on the things you already love and will actually use.

The Spring Deal Days discounts aren't as big as Amazon's Black Friday sale, but plenty of brilliant everyday buys drop to their lowest prices. These are the essentials I always check first – from a fancy bottle of gin and my favourite skincare to the health supplements and wardrobe staples I can't do without. Here's what's going in my basket.

Shop my top Amazon deals

Heidi Scrimgeour
Heidi Scrimgeour
Ecommerce Editor

Heidi is a highly experienced lifestyle journalist with nearly 20 years in the industry. Before joining Future in 2021, she built a successful freelance career spanning over 15 years, earning bylines in many of the UK’s leading national newspapers, including The Guardian, The Times, and The Telegraph. Her work has also featured in a wide range of print and digital magazines such as Psychologies, Red, Glamour, and Mother & Baby, where she spent six years as Shopping Editor. Heidi now specialises in consumer content, creating expert buying guides, product reviews, and gift round-ups that take the guesswork out of “what to buy for...” any occasion.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.