I'm a shopping editor with 10 years of experience covering Amazon sales – these are the Spring deals I never miss
Life after 40 is too busy for scrolling – here are the Amazon deals I never miss on Spring Deal Days
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
I’ve been covering Amazon sales since 2015, so I know how to cut through the hype to find the deals that actually deliver – from skincare you’ll swear by and wardrobe staples you’ll wear on repeat to clever home and kitchen buys that make everyday life just that little bit easier or more joyful.
Here's my secret, after more than a decade of writing about Amazon discounts as a shopping editor: it’s not worth scrolling for hours chasing deals. The real win is using Amazon Spring Deal Days to stock up on the things you already love and will actually use.
The Spring Deal Days discounts aren't as big as Amazon's Black Friday sale, but plenty of brilliant everyday buys drop to their lowest prices. These are the essentials I always check first – from a fancy bottle of gin and my favourite skincare to the health supplements and wardrobe staples I can't do without. Here's what's going in my basket.
Shop my top Amazon deals
I always check the Spring Sale for great coffee machine deals – the kind of gadgets that make genuinely good coffee at home are heavily discounted. And if you already have one, it’s the perfect time to stock up on essentials – I never pay full price for my favourite coffee beans, thanks to Amazon sales.
A fancy brand of gin – or a bottle of my favourite fizz – is a Spring Deals Day non-negotiable for me. Whether it’s for popping on my drinks trolley ready for weekend G&Ts or for keeping in the cupboard until Christmas, this is the moment to stock up on your tipple of choice.
During perimenopause, falling oestrogen can affect skin, joints and muscle mass, and collagen naturally declines. A supplement can help support connective tissue, skin elasticity and muscle maintenance. I always stock up on this protein powder during the Amazon spring sale – it's such an easy way to give yourself a pre-summer boost.
I’m currently hooked on The Wedding People by Alison Espach, so I’ve snapped up her next book to savour as my next reading treat. I've heard it's a beautifully written, bittersweet story about grief, sisterhood and growing up in the aftermath of tragedy. There's no better time than Amazon's Spring Deal Days sale to stuff your Kindle full of summer reads – for literally pence!
This blend of organic geranium, orange and chamomile essential oils is the bubble bath I always reach for when I want to unwind but also clear my head. I find it so calming, but it doesn't leave me feeling sleepy. With this spring sale price drop, a spa-like soak at home suddenly feels like a justifiable indulgence.
Hands down the best cleanser I’ve ever used – and it gets extra points because I once met Noella Gabriel, co-founder of Elemis, who handed me a bag of the brand's goodies to try and told me the secret to a great skincare routine is actually doing less, not more. Nothing comes close to this for giving that squeaky-clean skin feeling that usually only follows a facial. And, unlike other cleaners I've tried, this also leaves my skin feeling nourished and hydrated – never dry.
As the trend for natural nails takes off, I’ve actually been getting into regular manicures with my tween daughter. My manicurist told me that using cuticle oil daily helps keep your talons in good condition between appointments – and can even help your gels last longer. A good cuticle oil definitely makes my nails look and feel healthier so I'm investing in this one while it's less than a tenner.
I am a candle obsessive and can't resist those spa-style scents that make the whole house feel calm and soothing. But I’m not one to drop £50+ on something that literally goes up in smoke. So I always make a point of picking up a fancy Christmas candle during the Amazon spring sale. It’s the perfect way to treat someone (or yourself...), and the deals on premium candle brands are usually too good to pass up at this time of year.
I recently converted to period pants and have found them a total game-changer, especially during perimenopause when your cycle can become unpredictable – they're comfortable and reliable, and I love not having to remember to buy pads. I've snapped up more in the Amazon sale because this price is hard to beat.
Wild refillable deodorants have become an essential in my house – I'm such a fan that we've ditched all other deodorants for good. They're eco-friendly, long-lasting, and just plain reliable. The Amazon spring sale is a timely reminder to grab a few extras before the weather warms up, so I can keep everyone in the house smelling fresh all summer.
Spanx features in our brilliant best bras buying guide, but the Ecocare Bralette has caught my eye thanks to the cracking Spring Deal Days price. This is the perfect time to refresh your underwear drawer, ready for all those lovely spring/summer outfits to come.
Spring is when everyone else starts thinking about warm-weather footwear, but for me, it's the season to do a quick inventory of my winter boots and snap up next year's pair while they're on sale. These UGG boots are one of my best Amazon Spring Deal Days finds – and they're already winging their way to me.
I've written previously about why I absolutely love my Adidas Women’s VL Court Bolds – the chunkier sole on these comfy trainers somehow makes me feel instantly more put together, even on casual days. I wear mine for everything from beach strolls and dog walks to school pickup and even office days. And look at the price – they’re an absolute bargain, no matter when you wear them.
We know that Kate Middleton is a fan of Sorel boots, and at this price, they're a total steal for durable footwear that will see you through several winters. Stylish, cosy, and totally waterproof, these are perfect for everything from icy mornings to snowy walks.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Heidi is a highly experienced lifestyle journalist with nearly 20 years in the industry. Before joining Future in 2021, she built a successful freelance career spanning over 15 years, earning bylines in many of the UK’s leading national newspapers, including The Guardian, The Times, and The Telegraph. Her work has also featured in a wide range of print and digital magazines such as Psychologies, Red, Glamour, and Mother & Baby, where she spent six years as Shopping Editor. Heidi now specialises in consumer content, creating expert buying guides, product reviews, and gift round-ups that take the guesswork out of “what to buy for...” any occasion.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.