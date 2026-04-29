Run, don't walk – these 6 luxury perfumes have up to 60% off right now in the Boots payday sale

With fragrance prices significantly rising in recent years, long ago are the days of bagging a luxury bottle of perfume for less than triple digits – unless you know when and where to look...

Many of us will seek out long-lasting perfumes in the hope of leaving behind a trail of aroma that earns us compliments everywhere we go. However, luxurious and expertly created blends typically arrive with a hefty price tag to match, which requires a significant splurge.

As a team of beauty shopping experts, we trawl the internet every single day to scout out the very best money-saving deals, including on your favourite scents. So, when we discovered Boots' payday perfume sale with up to 60% off luxury fragrances, we knew we had to share it with you.

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6 designer fragrances you can snap up for less right now

Whether fruity perfumes, floral fragrances or musky perfumes are to your liking, we've spotted six designer blends with their high-end price tags marked down in the Boots perfume sale. We're talking brands such as Gucci, Givenchy and YSL with discounts of up to a huge 60% off...

Fresh and sensual Gucci Bamboo for Her Eau de Toilette 50ml £49.99 at Boots.com RRP: was £75, now £49.99 | Type of fragrance: White floral | Notes: Orange blossom, bergamot, white florals, sandalwood, vanilla and amber essence Tapping into the sensual and romantic side of fragrance, Gucci's Bamboo Eau de Toilette opens with sparkling Mediterranean citruses, such as orange blossom and bergamot. The floral heart reveals illuminating notes of white florals and dewy petals, before being completed with a sandalwood, vanilla and amber essence base. Uplifting floral Marc Jacobs Dot Eau De Parfum 50ml £40.50 at Boots.com RRP: was £75, now £40.50 | Type of fragrance: Floral | Notes: Red Berries, dragonfruit, jasmine, coconut water, driftwood, vanilla and musk Known for their cute embellished lids, it's easy to spot a Marc Jacobs fragrance from a mile away. Dot is the brand's fruity floral perfume that launched back in 2012 and boasts a dotty ladybird-esque design. This blend is eclectic, upbeat and full of feminine charm, with fruity top notes of red berries, dragonfruit and sweet honeysuckle, before revealing a floral heart and an addictive creamy dry down of vanilla, driftwood and musks. Radiant, eastern-inspired Givenchy Amarige Eau de Toilette 100ml £54.50 at Boots.com RRP: was £109, now £54.50 | Type of fragrance: Oriental | Notes: Tangerine, gardenia, red fruits, ylang ylang, ambergris, precious woods, musk and Vanilla An anagram of the French word 'Mariage', this fragrance is aptly composed to mimic a radiant bouquet of white flowers. The aroma boasts top notes of tangerine, violet and rosewood, which bloom at its centre to unveil delicate notes of gardenia, mimosa and red fruits. The perfume is finished with a vibrant yet muted and sensual base of ambergris, precious woods, musk and vanilla. Amber-floral Michael Kors Sexy Amber Eau de Parfum 100ml £39 at Boots.com RRP: was £80, now £39 | Type of fragrance: Amber-floral | Notes: Sandalwood, mandarin, white florals Capturing a comforting, skin-like blend, Michael Kors' Sexy Amber perfume arrives equipped with warm, woody, sophisticated notes. We're talking deep amber, creamy sandalwood, and white florals effortlessly blended together to create a true cosy and sultry scent. Fruity floral YSL Mon Paris Eau de Parfum 90ml £110 at Boots.com RRP: was £137, now £110 | Type of fragrance: Floral chypre | Notes: Pear, white florals, Datura orchid, patchouli and white musk Representing the intense spirit of a love affair, YSL's Mon Paris perfume is a bolder and braver reinvention of a traditional chypre scent. Oozing pure radiance, this fragrance binds fruity pear and earthy patchouli with luminous white florals and sensual musks for a passion-sparking aroma. Fresh and clean Calvin Klein Eternity Moment Eau De Parfum 100ml £38 at Boots.com RRP: was £96, now £38 | Type of fragrance: Fresh floral | Notes: Lychee, guava, pomegranate flower, pink peony, musks, rose wood, raspberry cashmere Launched back in 2004, Eternity Moment by Calvin Klein is a fresh floral scent that has been designed with the modern woman in mind. The perfume opens with fruity top notes of litchi, pomegranate blossom and guava, before lifting the lid on a floral heart of water lily and Chinese pink peony. As for the base, the fragrance dries down to uncover musk and a trio of woody notes, including rosewood, cashmere woods and sandalwood.

Everything you need to know before shopping a fragrance in the sale

Unsurprisingly, you're likely to find your biggest savings in annual sale events, such as Black Friday, Boxing Day and the January sales. However, that's not to say that retailers don't offer discounts throughout the rest of the year, too, such as Boots' monthly payday sale.

If you're blind buying a fragrance, without having smelt it first, we'd recommend purchasing travel sizes or smaller 30ml bottles first in order to see whether you actually like the scent. With sales popping up throughout the year, if you like the blend, then you can look to nab a bigger bottle for less once you run out.

Alternatively, if you're unsure about your personal perfume preferences, you'll want to keep an eye out for discounted discovery sets that allow you to trial an array of sample-sized fragrances before you invest in a bottle.

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Where to find the best perfume deals

If you know exactly when and where to look, you can bag a real bargain on a bottle of perfume. Thankfully, we're here to share our wealth of beauty bargain-hunting knowledge, including the very best retailers that are worth taking a look at to find a marked-down fragrance.

For consistent savings on rarely discounted luxury perfume brands, such as Jo Malone and Diptyque, you'll want to head to AllBeauty. Whilst LookFantastic, Boots and Sephora are known to frequently run sale events on designer fragrance houses, including YSL, Gucci and Dior.