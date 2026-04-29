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Run, don't walk – these 6 luxury perfumes have up to 60% off right now in the Boots payday sale

Find your new signature scent amongst these elegant designer offerings...

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Lineup of luxury perfumes in Boots payday sale (L-R) YSL Mon Paris, Gucci Bamboo and Marc Jacobs Dot, on a white background with white flower and pink dragonfruit
(Image credit: Future/Boots)
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With fragrance prices significantly rising in recent years, long ago are the days of bagging a luxury bottle of perfume for less than triple digits – unless you know when and where to look...

Many of us will seek out long-lasting perfumes in the hope of leaving behind a trail of aroma that earns us compliments everywhere we go. However, luxurious and expertly created blends typically arrive with a hefty price tag to match, which requires a significant splurge.

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6 designer fragrances you can snap up for less right now

Whether fruity perfumes, floral fragrances or musky perfumes are to your liking, we've spotted six designer blends with their high-end price tags marked down in the Boots perfume sale. We're talking brands such as Gucci, Givenchy and YSL with discounts of up to a huge 60% off...

Everything you need to know before shopping a fragrance in the sale

Unsurprisingly, you're likely to find your biggest savings in annual sale events, such as Black Friday, Boxing Day and the January sales. However, that's not to say that retailers don't offer discounts throughout the rest of the year, too, such as Boots' monthly payday sale.

If you're blind buying a fragrance, without having smelt it first, we'd recommend purchasing travel sizes or smaller 30ml bottles first in order to see whether you actually like the scent. With sales popping up throughout the year, if you like the blend, then you can look to nab a bigger bottle for less once you run out.

Alternatively, if you're unsure about your personal perfume preferences, you'll want to keep an eye out for discounted discovery sets that allow you to trial an array of sample-sized fragrances before you invest in a bottle.

Where to find the best perfume deals

If you know exactly when and where to look, you can bag a real bargain on a bottle of perfume. Thankfully, we're here to share our wealth of beauty bargain-hunting knowledge, including the very best retailers that are worth taking a look at to find a marked-down fragrance.

For consistent savings on rarely discounted luxury perfume brands, such as Jo Malone and Diptyque, you'll want to head to AllBeauty. Whilst LookFantastic, Boots and Sephora are known to frequently run sale events on designer fragrance houses, including YSL, Gucci and Dior.

Sennen Prickett
Sennen Prickett
Digital Beauty Writer

Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.

Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.

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