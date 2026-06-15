I've spotted 3 of the most popular Garmin watches on sale this week - where to find 30% off the Venu, Vivoactive and Forerunner

As woman&home's digital health editor, a runner, cyclist, and regular gym-goer, I've tried and tested at least one Garmin from every range the brand produces. That works out to a lot of fitness trackers.

Some of the most popular and best Garmin watches come from three collections: Venu, Vivoactive, and Forerunner. Venu is the premium option for those who want advanced metrics and a sleek design, with everything you could need to improve your wellbeing; Vivoactive has similar features, but you'll get a sportier design in exchange for a lower price tag; and the Forerunner is designed as a running watch for beginners through to racers.

My favourite of the bunch is the Garmin Venu 4, with its insightful features and discreet style. It's already on sale for Amazon Prime Week, which officially launches on Monday 23 June, but I've seen early deals start to trickle in.