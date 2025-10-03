Which Garmin watch is right for me? Your guide to the Forerunner, Venu, Vivoactive and more

Garmin is one of the largest retailers in the world for fitness trackers, equally loved by professional triathletes and those who want to make sure they're getting 10,000 steps in. So, as you can imagine, there are quite a few models to choose from if you're wondering 'which Garmin watch is right for me?'.

While the best Garmin watch will be one of the best fitness trackers, there are several ranges to choose from. Venu and Vivoactive are the most popular among those who like to balance cardio with other workouts like strength training and Pilates. Runners love the Forerunner watch collection, and the Instinct and Fenix ranges are the rugged older siblings for trail enthusiasts, hikers, and adventurers.

So, which Garmin is right for you if you don't quite fit into one of these boxes? As woman&home's digital health editor, I've been testing and wearing this brand for years and have tried the best Garmin watch from each of the collections, giving me a good idea of what each one represents.

Which Garmin watch is right for me?

Buy the Garmin Forerunner if...you're running or walking most days

The Forerunner range from Garmin is designed for runners of all levels as well as walkers, cyclists, and triathletes. While anyone can use one of these watches and find some benefit, the superior GPS, on-wrist workouts, and multiple sub-genre modes across running, cycling, and swimming make them especially suitable for those looking to improve their fitness through these cardio sports.

On some, the watch face will prioritise running insights, so you can see how many kilometres or miles you've run that week at a glance. Widgets such as Body Battery (which takes into account your strain vs recovery to give you a score for the day, which aims to advise you on what your body needs), Training Status (the impact your workouts are having on your fitness from Detraining to Peaking), and Intensity Minutes (the amount of time spent in moderate or vigorous activity measured in 60-second periods) are also available to view at the touch of a button.

The Forerunner design tends to be sleek and lightweight with multiple colourways in each model to suit your style and preference. There's no getting away from the fact that these watches are fitness trackers, so weigh up the Garmin Forerunner vs Venu if you're concerned about style. And who knows, you might even be able to find one in the Garmin sale.

Buy the Vivoactive if...you like a bit of everything

The Vivoactive range, of which the Garmin Vivoactive 6 is the latest, will keep you moving. It prioritises daily exercise, step count, and advanced sleep metrics over specific sports activity data like the Forerunner range does. There are over 80 workout modes - including indoor track running, open-water swimming, and stand-up paddleboarding, along with standard activities, such as HIIT, running, cycling, yoga, and walking, so it's a great choice for those who love to do a bit of everything.

That being said, walking is one activity where the Vivoactive 6 excels, with suggested walking workouts featured only on this device. For those who love to get their steps in, the Vivoactive is a no-brainer choice. Hikers might still prefer something from the Fenix, Forerunner, or Instinct range, as the watch doesn't have a barometric altimeter, which counts elevation and floors.

The Vivoactive range also has superior sleep data compared to other ranges. For example, the Vivoactive 6 has a 'Sleep Need' feature that calculates how much sleep you should get every night based on your activity, stress, and recovery levels. The Oura Ring 4 is one of the only other devices I've seen this feature on - and that's almost double the price. Still, if sleep features are important to you, it's worth weighing up Oura vs Garmin before making a decision.

It's also the only device from Garmin to have a smart wake alarm. This feature monitors your sleep cycle and aims to wake you up in your lightest sleep phase with vibrations, so you don't wake up groggy.

Buy the Venu if...you value style and want more than fitness insights

The Garmin Venu is the stylish sibling of the Vivoactive range. It doesn't specialise in one activity - it does the everyday with premium features and wraps up these insights in a sleek, stylish casing that doesn't look out of place on your wrist in the gym or at brunch.

The watch has a bright and colourful AMOLED screen, making the on-wrist strength training demonstrations and graphics that come with the Venu clearer and more exciting to look at, while advanced smartwatch features make it a good rival to the Apple Watch. Users get call and text notifications, and some integration with third-party apps like Spotify. Other models require you to buy a separate music-enabled device to get this, which is usually more expensive.

The Garmin Venu 4 also offers something brand new, truly sealing its title as a holistic health tracker, rather than a fitness tracker: lifestyle logging. This is a feature that I've seen on other premium devices like the Oura Ring 4 and the Whoop, but it will now be available for those with the Venu 4 or the Fenix 8 (more on that one below). It means you can log certain habits - like drinking alcohol - and see how they impact key health metrics like sleep and recovery.

Buy a Garmin Instinct if...you spend more time outdoors than anywhere else

The Instinct range from Garmin has the triple benefit of being the best watch to buy for accurate, super-detailed GPS and long battery life, and the one to buy for distraction-free workouts.

Designed for hikers, trail runners, cyclists, and exercise enthusiasts with a penchant for exploring the wilderness, the Instinct is an advanced watch with a rugged design built to withstand the bumps that come with these activities. Reflecting its purpose for outdoor use, you can buy the watch in multiple versions: Camouflage, Surf, Tactical, Dezl, and standard, each one built for a different outdoor pursuit.

The Instinct is also the only watch that comes in three sizes: 40mm (only in the Instinct E, however), 45mm, and 50mm, with multiple models of the same version to choose from. For example, you can have the Garmin Instinct 3 with or without Solar power and with or without an AMOLED screen.

This certainly isn't the best Garmin for those who prefer city running, walking, and gym workouts. That'll be the Forerunner, Vivoactive, or Venu range, but if you've started surfing recently or love hiking more than any activity, this will be the top choice.

Best for everyone Garmin Instinct 3 – 45 mm, Amoled £339.99 at Garmin Everything you need, nothing you don't. While the Instinct 3 is the most advanced version of this range, it still keeps everything simple and clear on the homescreen, with the AMOLED interface keeping things feeling modern. Workouts are easy to navigate and GPS is top-tier. Best for battery life Garmin Instinct 3 – 45 mm, Solar £349.99 at Garmin The battery life on the Garmin Instinct 3 is unlimited in smartwatch mode. Yes, really. As it's solar-charged, you'll be able to keep your battery topped up simply by being outside, which is probably where you prefer to be anyway if you're buying this watch. Best basic Instinct Garmin Instinct E – 40mm £229.99 at Garmin The Garmin Instinct E is a stripped-back version of the Instinct 3. It lacks key features that make the latest model so impressive, like the multiband GPS and on-wrist payment functions, but still covers the basics better than most other outdoors-focused smartwatches. It's also smaller than most other Garmin models and sits at a lower price point.

Buy the Garmin Fenix if...you love data and long distances

If you don't regularly go surfing, mountain biking, skiing, or long-distance running, then the Fenix range isn't for you. But if you do - and you've got a budget to play with - then it could be the best option.

Along with all the standard fitness tracking stats (from step count to distance and calories burned) and plenty of workout modes, this range has specialist features to enhance your understanding and performance in sports like mountain biking, ultra-distance running, surfing, and skiing, with tools designed to improve your endurance and stamina specifically.

The sizes in this range work a little differently to others, with the watches coming in 43mm, 47mm, and 51mm. Much like the Instinct, there are several versions of the same watch to choose from. For example, the Fenix 8 Solar Sapphire is a watch reinforced with a sapphire lens and charged by the sun. You can also buy the watch without these extra details. It's all the same watch under the hood.

Many keen runners prefer the Fenix range to the Forerunner range as the design is a little more premium, with the watches built in a fibre-reinforced plastic casing with a stainless steel bezel casing rather than aluminium. It also features more advanced insights for hill training and pace monitoring.

Best of everything Garmin Fēnix 8 – 47 Mm, Solar, Sapphire £819.99 at Garmin It would be quicker to say what this watch didn't do, since it ticks every single box when it comes to fitness tracking and lifestyle management. My favourite features are the sport-specific strength workouts (e.g. strength training for runners), the rucking workout mode that allows you to enter the weight of your backpack, and the full-colour trail maps for hikers and runners. There's also 28 days of battery life and the lifestyle logging feature seen on the Garmin Venu 4. Best for lifestyle Garmin Fēnix 8 – 43 Mm, Amoled £829.99 at Garmin The Fenix 8 AMOLED is similarly impressive when it comes to workout modes, on-wrist maps, and smartwatch features. This one, however, comes with a bright AMOLED screen, so it benefits from better energy efficiency, and you may find it easier to read in different lights. It also has an on-wrist torch, but unlike other Fēnix models, it comes in more lifestyle-friendly colourways like this gold and beige combination. Cheapest model Garmin Fēnix E – 47 Mm, Amoled £599.99 at Garmin If you're looking for a budget-friendly Fēnix, then I'd suggest looking at the Instinct range because no such thing exists. This range is made for those deep in the Garmin world, who love detailed data and premium materials to match. The cheapest one you'll find is the Fēnix E, which is about £200 less than the latest model but still comes packed with impressive mapping features, advanced workout modes, and smartwatch capabilities (like Spotify integration and Garmin Pay functions).

Is Garmin right for me?

Yes - I've spent the last five years testing fitness trackers, from the newest Apple Watch to innovations like the Polar Loop. In that time, I've learnt there's truly a Garmin watch for everyone. It's the brand with the largest number of products and a range of price points.

For those totally new to exercise and not looking to invest too much in their fitness tracker, I'd recommend the Garmin Forerunner 55. Anyone happy to spend a little more and get more for their money, the Vivoactive 6 covers most bases for under £300. Anyone switching sides in the Apple Watch versus Garmin battle will find similar features on the Venu 4. Those happy to stretch their budget for a complete suite of data and every health tracking metric under the sun will find what they are looking for in the Garmin Fenix 8, while those who want a watch that can keep up with them outdoors will love the Garmin Instinct 3.

It's also worth considering other models of fitness trackers, like Coros Pace 3, so weigh up Coros vs Garmin if you're a runner.

If budget is your concern, consider looking at the differences between Garmin and Fitbit, as you'll likely find some similarities. You'll also find older versions of many Garmin devices on third-party sites like Amazon, John Lewis, Currys and Sigma Sports. While they may lack some of the more advanced features (for example, lifestyle logging is only available on the latest Garmin models), they will be fairly similar in many ways - and likely much cheaper.