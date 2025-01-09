Coros vs Garmin: Which of these running watches is better for women?

Whether you've covered 1 or 42.2km, if you're a runner, you'll likely have looked at Coros vs Garmin fitness trackers in the last year. These two sit among the top brands for running watches, offering everything you need to improve your fitness and perfect your form.

Both of these impressive watches sit under £250 and offer tracking features for running, as well as other activities like cycling, swimming, and strength training. In many ways, these watches - which fall in our roundup of the best fitness trackers - are very similar. Yet, it's likely one will win over the other for you.

As woman&home's digital health editor, marathon runner, and keen gym-goer, I put these two running watches to the test to help you find out which one's a better fit. I tested the two side-by-side for two weeks each, across multiple activities and nights of sleep, and spent at least a couple of hours scrolling through the respective apps to get a detailed insight into each one. For this Coros vs Garmin debate, I'm looking at the Coros Pace 3 next to the Garmin Forerunner 165.

Coros vs Garmin

Coros vs Garmin: An overview

First things first, these devices are very similar. Coros and Garmin are excellent brands and as someone who regularly goes to the gym, hikes, runs, and counts their daily steps, I'd be more than happy with the Pace 3 or the Forerunner 165 on my wrist. However, there are differences between the two that may help you decide which one's more suitable for you.

The Coros Pace 3 is a smart and simple fitness tracker designed for running, whether that's a 5km or ultra-marathon. It also supports plenty of other workout modes, such as cycling, swimming, and strength training. What the watch lacks in design and third-party connectivity, it more than makes up for in how easy and enjoyable it is to use, the detail in the app, and sensor accuracy. The price is also a huge plus.

The Garmin Forerunner 165 is also designed for running - but much like the Coros watch, you can track almost any other type of workout. While Garmin is a more established brand having been around since 1989 and the watch is sleeker in its design, it does sit larger on the wrist - and unlike other Garmin watches, there's no alternative size option.

Coros vs Garmin: Design

There's no getting away from the fact that the Garmin and Coros devices are fitness trackers. While some Fitbit types and Huawei devices can be disguised as bracelets or regular watches, the Forerunner 165 and Pace 3 have a stand-out plastic casing and rugged design. Both have a touchscreen and manual navigation options with a scrollable crown and button on the side of the watch face.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

When I was reviewing the Coros Pace 3, the only downside to the device I could find was the design. While it's practical for heavy exercise and I can see why certain choices were made, the plastic-looking grey casing and grey nylon band on my Coros Pace 3 made the device stick out on my wrist even more so than the Forerunner 165. I expect this would slightly change with a darker colourway - like the all-black - but not by much.

Coros watch design also doesn't really change as you go up the price brackets. The new Coros Pace Pro (£349) is made of the same outer materials as the Coros Pace 3, has the same sport or nylon band options, and has fewer colourway choices.

However, the reinforced polymer (plastic) material gives the watch a lightweight feel on the move, so it's there for a reason. Watches with an aluminium, stainless steel, or titanium casing - like the Garmin Venu 3, for example - are heavier and less suitable for running, which is what the Coros Pace 3 is made for at the end of the day.

The Garmin Forerunner 165 has a slightly sleeker appearance in line with other brands like Polar (weigh up Garmin vs Polar for more details), Samsung, and Huawei. The silicone strap is two-tone in colour and solid, without the breathable holes of the Coros sports strap, giving it a more streamlined appearance. It also sits slightly larger on the wrist (43mm) and has an AMOLED display.

Winner: Garmin

The Coros Pace 3 (left) and Garmin Forerunner 165 (right) look fairly similar, with rugged and sporty designs. The watch face is fully customisable on both. (Image credit: Coros / Garmin)

Activity tracking on Coros vs Garmin

When tracking a workout on either device, you'll always be able to see your data on your wrist. For example, when out running, you'll see your heart rate, the heart rate zone you're in (1, 2, 3, or 4), distance, pace, lap time, and more. The Garmin Forerunner 165 is very similar, with an easy-to-navigate interface and clear display. When your workout is over, your data will automatically upload into the respective apps (Garmin Connect and Coros), with even more insights to browse through.

Both apps are easy to use, with the data clearly readable at the touch of a button. Along with all the data you see on your wrist, you'll get deeper insights for sports like running - including efficiency and cadence. For this reason, if you're new to working out, I'd recommend the Coros over the Garmin as there's more information in the Coros app to explain what each metric means.

While the Coros Pace 3 and Forerunner 165 are both running watches, the Coros Pace 3 is a little more focused on this activity. It doesn't offer yoga or Pilates training profiles, so you can't strictly track either of these sessions - the closest you'll come is a 'Custom Sport' - and there's a specific running fitness widget on the watch. Very useful if you're a runner but not so much if you're not.

The Coros wins out for those looking to track their strength workouts as well. You can get even more specific than just tracking your sets, as the Garmin does, and pre-choose the area of the body you're training that day before you start the workout. This not only makes it easier for the Pace 3 to accurately count your reps (which the Garmin Forerunner 165 doesn't do), but you'll see a heat map at the bottom of the app that reveals which parts of the body you've worked on that week.

Two other differences in tracking workouts between the Garmin Forerunner 165 and Coros Pace 3 are the training status updates and the mapping features. The Coros Pace 3 offers both - you can pre-plan and upload a mapped run or walk onto your wrist to follow along as you move and training status updates reveal your load (how hard you've been working) and Training Status (how your fitness is improving - or not - with your workouts). You'll see them on your wrist on the navigation menu and in more detail, with explanations of what each of these mean, in the Coros app. To get either of these insights, you'd have to upgrade to another model of the Forerunner, such as the Forerunner 265 or 945.

Winner: Coros, unless you're doing yoga or Pilates every day

However, this is strictly when comparing the Coros Pace 3 vs Garmin Forerunner 165. There are many other Garmin devices that offer these features and metrics - and more - but they come in at a higher price point.

Sleep tracking on Coros vs Garmin

The sleep insights offered on the Coros vs Garmin devices are almost identical - except when it comes to accuracy. Overall, I've found the Garmin Forerunner 165 offers more insights and is more accurate when tracking nightly sleep than the Coros Pace 3.

Don't get me wrong, both devices offer incredibly useful data into sleep habits, recording how long you slept and the quality of that sleep, with insights into how much REM, light, and deep sleep you had. You can also record your naps on either device, adding up to your recovery and sleep total for the day. Tap into the widget on the respective apps and you'll see an even clearer breakdown (as pictured), including the moments you were 'awake' during the night and a seven-day average.

The Coros Pace 3 offers detailed sleep insights both in the Coros app, with data on sleep quality and quantity, and on the watch face. (Image credit: Grace Walsh / Future)

However, I've found the Garmin Forerunner 165 to be very accurate in automatically recording when I fell asleep and when I woke up, but the Coros Pace 3 is less so. Sometimes when I've woken up in the morning, moved around (read: made a cup of tea), and gone back to bed, the Coros will read all that time as sleep. The Forerunner 165 recognises that I've woken up and haven't gone back to sleep when I sit down again. Most of the time, this isn't an issue though as once you get up and move around for a longer period, the Coros recognises you're awake. It just slightly skews your sleep time on average to be higher.

While both brands prioritise sleep as a means of recovery, they don't have the same insights the WHOOP 4.0, the Oura Ring, and other recovery-focused brands provide.

Winner: Garmin

The Garmin Forerunner 165 offers insights in the Garmin Connect app, with statistics on quality and quantity over the night and week. Insights, including nap time, is also available in widgets on the watch face. (Image credit: Grace Walsh / Future)

Health tracking on Coros vs Garmin

Overnight HRV is perhaps one of the most interesting (and useful) metrics for health tracking on the Garmin Forerunner 165 and Coros Pace 3. However, while I've always known the value of HRV, I only became interested in it when I was testing the Coros Pace 3 as it's so visible on the watch. Scroll down using the touchscreen or the crown and you'll see your overnight HRV from your last night of recorded sleep.

The Garmin Forerunner 165 has this feature as well - it's just not as visible on your wrist. You have to go into the app to see it and it's not as clearly laid out but if you know what you're looking for, you'll find it.

Overnight HRV essentially records how well your body responds to stress (and other factors) while you're asleep by tracking how well you manage signals from the sympathetic and parasympathetic nervous systems. These control your heart rate and blood pressure. If your HRV is higher, it means you're more likely to recover better from stress - which includes exercise.

Neither the Garmin Forerunner 165 nor the Coros Pace 3 have an electrocardiogram, which may help pick up (but not diagnose) signs of atrial fibrillation.

Coros vs Garmin: Smartwatch features

Neither Garmin nor Coros have smartwatch features as a priority. You'll have to go to the newest Apple watch for that. The Pace 3 and Forerunner 165 value fitness insights and recovery metrics above lifestyle features, yet they offer more than many of the best Fitbits.

Of the two, Garmin wins out. You can pay for your post-run coffee with a tap of Garmin Pay on your wrist and, provided you have the Garmin Forerunner 165 Music, control music from platforms like Spotify and Amazon Music in your headphones with the touch of a button. You can also receive texts, calls, and alerts on your wrist when the watch is paired with your phone.

You can also receive notifications on the Coros Pace 3 and control the shutter of your camera, which is useful for taking timed photos, but there's no pay function. You also can't control music playing via streaming services. While you can play music through this watch, it's limited to MP3 files (up to 4GB) and these have to be downloaded to the device. There's no streaming service access. But, I reckon this is only a matter of time before you can.

Winner: Garmin

Coros vs Garmin: Price

The Coros Pace 3 is currently £219 online at Amazon and directly from the retailer. The Garmin Forerunner 165 retails between £210 and £241 on Amazon at the time of writing, depending on your choice of colour. It's on the Garmin website for £249.99 and you might be able to find a deal in the Garmin sale.

While the price tag looks fairly similar, what you get for your money is different. The Coros Pace 3 is excellent value for money - it contains many features otherwise only seen on far-pricier watches (including some of the best Garmin watches), such as the Training Status and mapping features, but sits on the lower end of the price spectrum. Some Garmin watches with Coros Pace 3 features are worth upwards of £400.

Winner: Coros

Coros vs Garmin: Which one is better for women?

Aside from what's been mentioned above, there's not much difference between the Coros vs Garmin devices. Both watches are excellent choices for runners - but Coros focuses on a stripped-down fitness tracking experience, offering genuinely useful and advanced training insights at a reasonable price point. Garmin has more to offer in smartwatch functions and non-running specific training modes.

Overall, I personally prefer the Coros Pace 3 as someone who runs regularly. If running isn't your primary sport, I'd recommend the Garmin alternative. While the design lacks the same seamless construction as the Garmin Forerunner 165, it's lightweight and easy to hide under a sleeve when needed. I also appreciate how easy it is to view all the workout metrics both on wrist during a workout and in the app afterwards. The additional Training Status and mapping features are also very useful.