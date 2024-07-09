Garmin sale launches for Amazon Prime Day with 40% off - here are my 5 top picks

Good news for those looking to buy a new fitness tracker this summer - the Garmin sale is here! With Amazon Prime Day almost upon us, there is truly no better time to shop than now to score a saving on much-loved devices that can help monitor (and improve) your health and fitness.

Being among the best fitness trackers money can buy, a Garmin watch is a worthy investment if you've recently got into running, cycling, or swimming, or you just like to make sure you hit your daily step count. As the digital health editor at woman&home, I've tried and tested many of the brand's bestsellers - and I wear one daily myself.

However, unlike some of the Fitbit deals we regularly see, there are hardly ever trackers for less than £100. So, it's always worth trying to find a Garmin sale where you can - here are the top savings for Amazon Prime Day on trackers worth buying now.

Early Amazon Prime Day Garmin sale - top picks

The best Garmin sale deals

Garmin Forerunner 55: Was £179.99 Now £130.45 (save £49.54) at Amazon

Looking for a great fitness tracker for beginners? You can't get much better than the Forerunner 55. Designed for runners, this watch makes it easy to record your pace, distance, and route during your workouts. It also monitors daily fitness stats like calorie burn and steps and includes many of the same features as more advanced models in the range.

Garmin vivosmart 4: Was £99.99 Now £60 (save £40) at Amazon

The vivosmart 4 is sleek and minimal in design with a simple interface, but it's packed with features that make it easy to track and improve your fitness - including heart rate and sleep monitoring, stress tracking, and a Body Battery energy monitor to help you plan your workouts more effectively. Plus, the battery life lasts up to 7 days - rivalling a similar tracker, the Fitbit Inspire 3, in features and more - and it's now 40% off.

Garmin vívoactive 5: Was £259.99 Now £229 (save £30.99) at Amazon

Don't be deceived by the simple appearance of the vívoactive 5 - this smartwatch offers personalised insights into your overall wellbeing to give you a better picture of your health and fitness. It includes advanced metrics like Body Battery, to help you see how ready you are for exercise or whether you need a rest, over 30 workout modes, and complete sleep tracking.

Garmin Venu 2: Was £368 Now £288.99 (save £79) at Amazon

Want a watch that looks good and does good? The Garmin Venu 2 is a great lifestyle-orientated fitness tracker, with plenty of features for improving your fitness - including animated workouts and 25 workout modes - and helping you out day to day - with Garmin pay, Spotify or Amazon Music connection. It also comes in more colours than other Garmin types to suit your personal style.

Garmin Fenix 7: Was £519.99 Now £378 (save £141.99) at Amazon

Those who love walking and hiking will appreciate the impressive saving on the Fenix 7 - at under £380, this is the cheapest I've ever seen it. Its superior battery life and GPS (even in built-up areas), multiple workout modes, colour display, and practical design make it a must-have for those who prefer to spend more time outdoors than in.

Which Garmin watch should I buy?

If you've just started running for beginners, you can't go wrong with a pick from Garmin's Forerunner range. These specialist running watches are easy to use on the go and prioritise recording your mileage, pace, and route with advanced GPS tracking. While some of the devices in the Forerunner range stretch well past £500, the Forerunner 55 is an excellent choice that covers all the basics - and more, with advanced sleep monitors included too - for under £150 right now. I wear the Garmin Forerunner 945, personally, as it offers visual on-wrist maps and turn-by-turn directions where the Forerunner 55 does not.

For those weighing up Oura Ring vs Garmin or interested in the newest Apple Watch for more of a smartwatch, daily fitness tracker, the Venu or vívoactive range may be a better fit. These help monitor all kinds of exercise and provide seamless integration with daily lifestyles, offering features like Garmin Pay and Spotify or Amazon Music connection.

When does Garmin have sales?

Garmin offers deals on the website during seasonal sales periods, such as Black Friday, Christmas, and over the summer. The brand also has Clearance Deals all year round with savings on a range of fitness trackers and indoor cycling equipment.

The Amazon Prime Day sale, coming up on July 16 and 17, is the next big online sale and we're expecting to see even more excellent deals on Garmin and other fitness trackers when the two-day sale begins.