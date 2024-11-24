Garmin vs Samsung Watch: It was hard to decide between the two - but these two features swayed me

You've probably looked at Garmin vs Samsung Watch before if you have an Android phone and are looking for a new way to track your workouts, record your sleep, or count your steps. These are two of the biggest brands in the game, after all, so they should definitely be on your short list if they're not already.

I’ve tested many of the best fitness trackers and smartwatches over the last five years, but I’ve never put a Samsung Watch to the test in all that time. So, as you can imagine, I was very excited to get my hands on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and compare it with one of my favourite trackers of all time: the Garmin Venu 3.

It’s safe to say these devices are two of the best - but there are a few differences to consider when weighing up Garmin Venu vs Samsung Watch. After putting the two to the test over several weeks, here are the similarities and devices worth knowing about.

Garmin vs Samsung Watch

Garmin vs Samsung Watch: Overview

Garmin’s Venu 3 is one of the brand's newer fitness watches - and the one I often point to when asked 'which Garmin should I buy?'. It’s a premium tracker with all the bells and whistles of a smartwatch - including contactless payments and on-wrist texting - with advanced activity tracking, and sleep and health monitoring.

Similarly, an update from its predecessor, the Samsung Watch 7 has a speedy processor and advanced sensor for the most accurate data on heart rate, workouts and sleep. It's also the first Samsung Watch model powered by AI to provide even more wellness insights.

It’s worth noting that the Samsung Watch 7 can only be used with an Android phone and is best connected to a Samsung Galaxy device, unlike the Garmin Venu 3 which is compatible with Android and Apple devices. I am an iPhone fan through and through, but I swapped to a Samsung smartphone for testing purposes. I found the Samsung Health app very user-friendly and my experience testing the Watch 7 was just enough to sway me to the other side.

Design of the Garmin vs Samsung Watch

Both smartwatches are sleek and stylish, with circular watch faces and silicone wristbands. I tested the Garmin Venu 3S, with the ‘S’ indicating the smaller size (41mm), though there is a regular size option (45mm), and the larger Samsung Watch 7 (45mm), though there is also a smaller option (40mm).

The Venu 3 and Watch 7 are easy to use when working out, featuring AMOLED touch screens and manual buttons for dual control.

While the Venu 3 has a more discreet appearance with its matt-black or two-tone cream colourway and smooth silicone strap, I preferred the design of the Watch 7 during my testing weeks. The touchscreen was bright and reactive, and the larger screen made it easy to see my stats on the go.

Of course, you could opt for the larger Venu 3 device - but in the end, it was the weight of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 that won me over. Despite being larger, the Watch 7 is lighter than the Venu 3, making it just fractionally more comfortable to wear throughout the day and night, which is necessary if you want all of that important health data.

Winner: Samsung Watch 7

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Garmin Venu 3 offer similar on-wrist insights after a workout. (Image credit: Future)

Activity tracking on Garmin vs Samsung

Garmin is top in class for activity tracking, but Samsung doesn’t do a bad job either. Both devices track the usual metrics: steps, active minutes and calories burned. They auto-detect activity and have pre-downloaded activity profiles and on-screen animated workouts.

Both devices provide plenty of motivation for those keen to improve their fitness and keep active. While the Garmin won me over in the end for this category, I appreciated the beginner-friendly feature on the Samsung Watch that totals weekly exercise sessions and active hours/minutes in the app for an overview of weekly activity. The best Fitbits do this too.

Similar to Apple’s Activity Rings (see our Apple Watch Series 9 review for more on this), Samsung also has a heart-shaped progress tracker so it’s easy to keep up with daily goals on the watch face.

I tested both devices during gym workouts, from cardio to weights to yoga. All in all, for those who are already active or looking to upgrade their current smartwatch, the Garmin Venu 3 device might be best. It has 30+ pre-downloaded activity profiles and Garmin Coach to support runners on the journey to 5k, 10k or half-marathon distances. You'll also find you can count reps in the strength training profiles and monitor active stress levels during yoga.

The Garmin is undoubtedly the best choice for runners thanks to advanced running metrics, including stride length, ground contact time, and power. You can fine-tune your training to hit your next PB with these, if that's of interest. For trail runners and hikers amongst us, Samsung’s dual-band GPS capabilities might appeal more though, ensuring accuracy even when you go off the beaten track - but it doesn’t have the detailed running insights of the Garmin Venu 3.

Winner: Garmin Venu 3

However, if running is your favourite activity, it's also worth weighing up the Garmin Venu vs Forerunner, as this other model is designed specifically for runners whereas the Venu 3 is more of an all-rounder device.

The Garmin Forerunner 165 or the Forerunner 265 are better options than the Venu 3 or the Samsung Watch for improving your running.

Sleep tracking on Garmin vs Samsung

The Garmin Venu 3 and the Samsung Watch 7 offer fascinating insights into sleep to reveal how you recover each night. Both devices track sleep time, sleep stages, heart rate and breathing rate, and use this data to determine an overall sleep score. However, Samsung took the top spot here.

The device really impressed me by taking sleep tracking one step further and revealing how well I was sleeping compared to others in my age group. While we all need different amounts of sleep each night, I think this is helpful if you are not sleeping enough and want to set a goal or want some reassurance that your habits are normal - for better or worse.

As well as providing detailed insights into my sleep, Samsung also determined my sleep animal (similar to sleep chronotypes) which summed up my night-time habits and where I could improve. Based on this data, Samsung created a three-week personalised coaching programme to improve my sleep. Even without using the coaching programme, this device has plenty of resources in the Health app to support rest, which I’ve always felt Garmin lacks.

So, while the Venu 3 provides much of the same sleep tracking data as the Watch 7, the Sleep Coaching and guidance on the Samsung really won me over.

Winner: Samsung Watch 7

As well as viewing insights on your wrist, all the information you'll need on your workouts, sleep, recovery, and progress is available in the Samsung Health app. (Image credit: Samsung)

Health tracking on Garmin vs Samsung

As with most fitness trackers and smartwatches today, the Garmin Venu 3 and Samsung Watch 7 do more than just track activity and sleep. Both provide insights into heart rate variation (HRV), blood oxygen saturation, skin temperature, menstrual cycle and VO2 levels. Both devices have ECG apps and can detect irregular heart rhythms (although if you have any concerns, you should always contact your doctor).

The latest version of the Samsung Watch uses clever AI to total up an Energy Score, similar to Garmin’s Body Battery feature. Both smartwatches also have breathing exercises and guided meditations to encourage rest, which I always enjoy using to help me reset during the working day.

Another interesting Samsung feature is the Health Counselling Centre. After answering a few multiple-choice questions on how you are feeling right now, it will offer resources to support you in that moment. Of course, this isn’t a replacement for counselling or therapy. But, if you are having trouble - for example, focusing that day on your work - it may recommend mindfulness exercises to help you refocus.

Winner: Both devices offer similar features.

Battery life on the Garmin vs Samsung

Given the progress made by brands in this area over the last couple of years, I expect most devices to breach the two-day battery life at the bare minimum. Yet, I barely made it through two days with the Samsung Watch when the screen was switched to ‘always on’. I found myself constantly reaching for the charger and had to miss out on sleep or health insights while the watch was charging away from my wrist. Even when I wasn’t using the GPS function daily, the battery ran out quickly.

This is a huge contrast to the Garmin Venu 3, which lasts for multiple days at a time, even when the GPS mode is enabled and I'm keeping it in use throughout the day.

But this isn't too surprising. Samsung claims its watch will last for up to 30 hours, while the Garmin promises up to 14 days depending on usage. If battery life is a deal-breaker, I'd suggest investing in the Garmin Venu 3 every time. It also won in our battle of Garmin vs Polar watches.

Winner: Garmin Venu 3S

The Garmin and Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 have some similar design features, with both watches available in two sizes and various colourways. (Image credit: Future)

Price of the Garmin vs Samsung

When it comes to fitness trackers, you get what you pay for. However, there is a big difference in price between the Venu 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 that isn't necessarily justified, so this is where the Samsung Watch takes the top spot. It costs about £100 less than the Garmin Venu 3 and comes with many of the same features, as discussed.

The Samsung is available in two sizes (40mm and 44mm) at £289 and £319 respectively. The Garmin Venu 3 is also available in two sizes (41mm and 45mm) and costs £449.99 and £499.99 respectively.

If your budget is limited, you won’t miss out by opting for the most affordable option - the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm).

However, as we head into sale season, it’s worth keeping an eye out for discounts in the Garmin sale if you'd rather invest in the Venu 3.

Winner: Samsung Watch 7

Garmin vs Samsung: Which one is better?

It was a difficult decision to make but, in this case, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 etched into the top spot for two reasons: beginner-friendly fitness tracking and more advanced sleep metrics. It also has brilliant resources to support relaxation and stress-reduction, which are equally as important for long-term health as exercise. For those not looking to spend close to £500 on a watch but still wanting excellent features, it's also a great option.

But ultimately, it comes to down to what you're looking for. If you've already been working out for a few years, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 might not be advanced enough for you - and in that case, the Garmin Venu 3 will likely be the better option. Having been practising yoga for years and being a keen hiker who loves tracking my steps and sleep, the Venu 3 is a personal favourite.

If it's the price that puts you off the Garmin Venu 3, you could also check out other devices from the brand - such as the Garmin Vivoactive 5, which sits at a similar price point to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7.