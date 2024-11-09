Garmin Venu vs Forerunner: I have both - here are my honest thoughts on the two types

Garmin Venu vs Forerunner - which one is best? If you’re thinking of investing in a fitness tracker and you’ve finally settled on a Garmin device, you’ve made a good choice. This brand is the crème de la crème for monitoring activity, tracking sleep and sharing health insights.

As a health and wellbeing journalist who has tested many of the best fitness trackers, I think of the Garmin Venu 3S and the Garmin Forerunner 165 as not just two of the best Garmin watches but two of my favourite trackers in general.

This is where things can get tricky. How do you decide between the two? The good news is that I’ve done all the hard work for you by putting these two devices to the test together over several weeks. While both devices deliver, a few key differences may swing you one way or the other.

Garmin Venu vs Forerunner

Garmin Venu vs Garmin Forerunner: Design

When it comes to design, both the Garmin Venu 3S and Garmin Forerunner 165 are comfortable and lightweight with bright AMOLED touch screens and manual buttons on the side for easy navigation on the go and at the gym.

I was initially surprised when I took the Forerunner out for the first time. It felt light on my wrist and, compared to other Forerunners I've tried like the Forerunner 265, it didn't feel as bulky. At just 1.2" across on the display, it's suitable for smaller wrists like mine.

The Garmin Venu 3 comes in two sizes - 41mm and 45mm, which refers to the measurements of the entire watch face. The 45mm size has a display larger than the Forerunner at 1.4″ in diameter, but the smaller version of the Venu 3 is the same at 1.2". So really, there's no big difference in size between the two if you want a smaller device.

For me, the Forerunner 165 and Venu 3S were a perfect size and sat comfortably on my wrist, but if you have bigger wrists or prefer a larger screen then I'd suggest opting for the 45mm.

However, the Garmin Venu 3 wins on the design front for me. It feels a lot more effortlessly stylish with its stainless steel (rather than plastic) bezel around the screen. Overall, the Forerunner 165 has a more rugged design that may put you off wearing it casually if you don't want everyone to know you work out.

The Venu 3 is also available in six colours instead of just three, offering plenty of options to find the perfect colour combination.

Winner: Garmin Venu 3

Activity tracking on Garmin Venu vs Forerunner

Garmin devices excel at activity tracking - and the Venu 3S and Forerunner 165 are no exception. Both devices track the usual metrics on the watch face, from steps and heart rate to recovery time, and you can see even more data in the app including sleep score, stress level, HRV status and calories burned.

There are over 25 built-in activity profiles on both these watches for GPS outdoor and indoor activities, often with multiple options for one sport. e.g. trail running and treadmill running along with a standard outdoor run mode. This is what makes the Garmin models stand out among other fitness trackers like the best Fitbits.

However, there are more recreational activity options on the Venu 3 so if you're not a runner - or not looking to start running - then the Venu 3 will likely be a better option. On the Venu 3, you'll find activity profiles like paddleboarding, indoor climbing, and boxing missing from the Forerunner 165. It also offers dedicated workouts for wheelchair users.

Importantly, you can get on-screen workout animations and muscle maps on the Venu 3, but you can't on the Forerunner 165. For activities like yoga, full-body Pilates workouts, HIIT, and strength training, this is very useful - especially if you're a beginner. But for a similarly good option in this regard at almost half the price, check out the Garmin Vivoactive 5.

I also found it much easier to find the preloaded apps on the Venu 3S so you can get moving with the tap of a screen. It took longer to navigate to the options on the Forerunner 165 as running workouts are the default since this watch is specially designed for runners.

With both devices, I liked that I could load workout routines on the app, send them to my device and follow along on the watch face.

Winner: Venu 3 for non-runners, Forerunner 165 for runners

Health Editor Grace Walsh also tested the Garmin Forerunner 165 on several runs and found it to be a useful and advanced - but distinctly running-focused - tracker. (Image credit: Future / Grace Walsh)

Running with the Garmin Venu 3 vs Forerunner 165

Though running has had a boom in interest over the last couple of years, not everyone is a runner. If you're not, you're better off with the Garmin Venu 3. However, if you are - or you're looking to run more often - then read on.

Of all Garmin’s running trackers, the Garmin Forerunner 165 is the most budget-friendly option of the bunch - but it delivers beyond its price tag. While the Venu 3S does have the ability to track key running metrics, the purpose-built Forerunner 165 is designed specifically for new runners to help you meet running goals - whether that's hitting the treadmill or the pavement.

However, it's worth noting the Forerunner 165 doesn’t have the dual-band GPS capabilities of Garmin’s other running devices, and therefore GPS tracking might fall off if you head too far off the beaten-track.

The Garmin Forerunner 165 utilisies the Garmin Coach programme very well, which is also available on Venu 3. When testing, I followed the run my Garmin suggested and received real-time auto prompts for my pace. At the end of my workout, the watch provided a wealth of data about my workout, from my pace and speed to running dynamis and training effect.

I think it’s impressive that a tracker at this price point can deliver much of the analysis of Garmin’s more expensive running watches .

The Forerunner 165 also has a Pace Pro feature that can help you ace your race-day strategy with GPS-based guidance for your course and distance, should that be of interest.

Winner: Garmin Forerunner 165

Sleep tracking on the Garmin Venu 3 vs Forerunner 165

My favourite part of testing any health tracker is diving into the sleep data - and both Garmin devices really delivered. By providing detailed insights into sleep duration, sleep stages, sleep needs and more, I could better understand how my body was recovering each night and where there was room for improvement.

For similar reasons, I love the Oura Ring, so it's worth weighing up Oura Ring vs Garmin if sleep tracking is a priority for you.

The Sleep Coach feature on both devices uses sleep data from the night before to predict how much sleep you’ll need the following evening. It often reminded me my personal sleep need is around eight hours. I already knew this, but as I find myself hitting about seven hours a night and feeling the brunt of it throughout the day, it was a good nudge to carve out an earlier nighttime routine.

I’ve always been a fan of the mindful breathing exercises available on Garmin devices with the on-screen guidance to unwind, de-stress and prepare the body and mind for rest. I did these at my desk when I was feeling particularly stressed, and at night to help me relax.

Winner: Either device. They both have the same features.

Health tracking on the Garmin Venu vs Forerunner

The best fitness trackers do more than just track activity and sleep - they also offer health insights. Take the V02 Max, for example. It calculates oxygen consumption by managing your performance, providing insights into your current fitness level and indicating how to meet your health goals. This can be particularly helpful if you are at the start of your fitness journey and want motivation to help you track your progress and reach your goals.

In this switched-on world, the stress tracking feature available on the Venu 3S and Forerunner 165 could be a game-changer for your health. It provides excellent insights into how you manage stress throughout your day and is a reminder you might need to reset your nervous system with mindful breathing techniques.

The Venu 3 is a little more advanced in health tracking via advanced sensors though. For example, this watch has an ECG - a sensor that measures the heart's electrical activity, helping to pick up signs of atrial fibrillation. It's not a diagnostic tool but could be handy for those worried about heart problems.

Winner: Venu 3 - but only just.

Smartwatch features on the Venu vs Forerunner

Just as today’s fitness trackers provide plenty of helpful health insights, they also act as smartwatches. You can receive text messages and other notifications straight to the watch face with both devices - though I actually have mine turned off. I like to keep my phone activity to a minimum and find constant pings distracting.

Having the ability to make contactless payments does come in very handy for those post-gym coffees and you can use Garmin pay via your wrist anywhere that accepts it. Naturally, Apple Pay is used much more widely so if you're still thinking about which fitness tracker to buy, it's also worth weighing up Garmin vs Apple Watch.

As I have the Forerunner 165 Music and the Venu 3 comes with in-built music controls, I was able to control my playlists during my commutes and workouts from my wrist. However, it's important to note you do need the Music version of the Foreunner to have this feature. It's otherwise identical to the non-music version of the 165 but comes at £40 difference in price tag.

Winner: Venu 3

How much does the Venu 3 cost vs the Forerunner 165?

The Forerunner 165 is available with or without music streaming capabilities at £289.99 and £249.99 respectively - and it’s much more affordable than Garmin’s other running trackers. The Venu 3S comes in at almost double that, at £449.99 for the 41mm (small) or £499.99 for the 45mm (larger).

With a price difference like that, it's important to look at your budget and how much you can afford to spend - or want to spend - on a fitness tracker.

Also, with a big sales period just around the corner, it's worth checking out the Garmin sale for a deal before buying either one.

"I've been watching Garmins go on sale all year - including rare deals on the Garmin Venu 3 and the Forerunner 165," says Health Editor Grace Walsh. "If you can, it's always worth waiting to buy a Garmin watch in the sales as you'll often find top devices like these two for as much as £100 off."

Side by side, the Garmin Forerunner 165 (left) and Venu 3 (right) look very different but they have much in common. (Image credit: Future / Ciara McGinley)

Garmin Venu vs Forerunner: Which one should I buy?

All in all, the Venu 3 might be the pricier purchase but unless you're a runner, it's the better option of the two. Its advanced workout profiles and sensors deliver detailed and accurate fitness, sleep, and health insights, packaged up with smartwatch features to rival the newest Apple Watch in a stylish design suitable for both work and play.

While you'll have to pay extra to control your music on the Forerunner 165, bringing that budget-friendly price tag up by £40, this is built in on the Venu 3.