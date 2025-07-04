Tennis may add 10 years to your life - but not for the reason you might think, study reveals

Traditional strength training (lifting weights) and cardio activities like running and cycling are thought to be the best exercises for longevity. They help build cardiovascular fitness, strength, and balance, which are needed for healthy ageing.

Racquet sports, such as tennis, badminton, and even pickleball, have been majorly overlooked, as three comprehensive studies and years of research now suggest.

According to researchers from Denmark, as published in the Copenhagen Heart Study, tennis may add up to 9.7 years to your life expectancy, followed by badminton, which may add 6.2 years.

While the study highlights the physical benefits of tennis in preventing cardiovascular disease, a leading cause of early death around the world, a review of all the research in the International Journal of Exercise Science suggests that the mental health benefits of the sport also play a significant role in improving life expectancy.

"A possible explanation [for the findings] was social support having a strong effect on long-term survival," the study reads. "Belonging to a group which meets on a regular basis promotes an environment of support and community.

"The current investigation supports this notion that lifetime sports, specifically tennis, may be a viable means to achieve physical activity in many age groups and promote a healthier life."

The review also points to the benefits of peer, family, and coach approval on keeping people playing tennis for life.

However, if you're not a fan of tennis, it's not all bad news. The Copenhagen Heart Study also examined other sports for their life-prolonging benefits and found they had the possibility to lower biological age.

Tennis: +9.7 years

+9.7 years Badminton: +6.2 years

+6.2 years Football: +4.7 years

+4.7 years Cycling: +3.7 years

+3.7 years Swimming: +3.4 years

+3.4 years Jogging: +3.2 years

+3.2 years Callisthenics (a type of strength training ): +3.1 years

+3.1 years Health club activities: +1.5 years

Another study, published in the Journal of Sports Medicine, backs up the idea of tennis for longevity. Here, researchers tracked participants for almost 10 years, comparing the impact of certain sports on their overall health.

They found that those who played racket sports had a 47% lower chance of all-cause mortality than those who did no exercise, more than 20% higher than swimming, and a 56% reduction in risk of cardiovascular disease, stroke, and heart attacks. Compared to swimming, this is also higher.

What are the other benefits of tennis for longevity?

Tennis has been proven to lower the risk of cardiovascular disease, obesity, and mental health conditions like depression, per the review. As tennis and similar racquet sports like badminton, pickleball, and Padel are fast-moving, involving sprints and quick changes of direction, your heart rate is elevated throughout the workout, which strengthens the heart muscle.

As players run and jump, tennis has been found to have a positive impact on bone and muscle density, reducing the risk of conditions like osteoporosis and sarcopenia, which are more prevalent in women after menopause.

Playing tennis for longevity is also beneficial as the sport can help improve balance and agility, says Amanda Place, an award-winning personal trainer and women's fitness specialist.

"A strong core provides stability and helps transfer power from your lower body to your upper body during shots," she says. "Also, quick reflexes and reaction time are crucial in tennis, and flexibility plays a vital role in preventing injuries and improving overall performance.