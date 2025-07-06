Jennifer Garner ditches white running trainers for a cool, versatile shade - and they're on sale

Jennifer Garner's Brooks trainers prove blue can be just as versatile – and way more interesting – than white. Having previously been pictured wearing white trainers to run in, the star ditched them in favour of a colourful pair that really caught our eye in her latest Instagram post. The star teamed them with simple shorts, a vest and woven sun hat to create a simple chic and practical outfit for sunny summer days.

The first in a series of photos summing up the month of June for the actress, the star looked relaxed and happy in this understated ensemble while sat in the shade. Pulling together basic items with some summer accessories to elevate the look overall, Jennifer Garner is a constant source of style inspiration for workout and everyday dressing.

The star's go-to workout shoe brand, she has been pictured on numerous occasions wearing Brooks footwear. In an interview with Prevention she said she was 'devoted' to the brand, and also previously told AOL 'For running, it’s Brooks for me all the way'. Right now it's clear the blue and pink Brooks Glycerin 21 trainers are her current favourites.

Arguably some of the most comfortable trainers for women, Jennifer Garner is among an army of Brooks fans, with thousands of positive reviews online championing the comfort and support they offer.

'Very comfy and well-cushioned. Makes training days effortless', wrote one reviewer. 'Excellent trainer. It's light, great comfort and gives my run a bounce. I have to manage sore calves and achilles so this trainer is great for that', said another.

Brooks Glycerin 21 Running Shoe £94.61 at Amazon UK Brooks trainers feature a whole load of clever technology which, in simple terms, makes for a super comfortable, supportive fit that makes them a very practical and stylish option for every day use.

The Brooks Glycerin line has become a firm favourite among runners for their comfort and support. The Glycerin 21 trainers, launched in February 2024, features Brooks' nitrogen-infused foam technology, DNA LOFT v3, which is some of the aforementioned clever design that provides cushioning and support while being worn.

Other features include a broader outsole for better stability, flexible material to keep feet cool and special Brooks GuideRails technology to help reduce the risk of injury. While these features are mainly aimed at long distance runners, they make for a highly comfortable, cushioned everyday shoe.

The amount of positive reviews online are testament to the quality and fit of these shoes. And it's not just Jennifer Garner whose a fan, Sophie Raworth has also been pictured wearing Brooks trainers while training for and running marathons.

But it's Jen's style we're really appreciating now, particularly how the versatile, cool colour of her particular pair, along with some other simple accessories, elevates her basic everyday outfit.