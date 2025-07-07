Google Pixel Watch vs Fitbit: I've worn both for over a year - here are my true thoughts

A few years ago, Google bought Fitbit and began integrating the fitness tracking technology into its own devices, offering better health monitoring in a Pixel design. The Google Pixel Watch 3 is the latest in the collaboration, released only last year.

However, Fitbit didn't go out of production when it was bought out. The Fitbit Charge 6, which I found to be the best Fitbit overall in my guide, was released only a year before the Pixel Watch 3.

So, we have two of the best fitness trackers produced under the same roof. The key difference? Some features and, of course, the price tag. As woman&home's digital health editor, I've been wearing a compilation of smartwatches and fitness trackers for the last five years, putting me in a unique position to examine the Pixel Watch 3 vs Fitbit side by side. I chose the Fitbit Charge 6 vs Pixel Watch 3 for the test, which I completed over two weeks alongside Ciara McGinley, a meditation practitioner and former health editor. While sales are coming up, it's worth weighing up the two if you're looking to invest in a new fitness tracker this summer.

Google Pixel Watch vs Fitbit

Fitbit Charge 6 vs Pixel Watch 3: Design

Whether you prefer the design of the Google Pixel Watch vs the Fitbit depends on your taste. The Google Pixel Watch 3 is round, with the screen covering the entire watch face, and a silicone infinity loop strap. The Fitbit Charge 6 has a rectangular face, with a stainless steel bezel around the outside, and a relatively small screen in comparison.

This design makes it easy to see the data on the Google Pixel Watch 3 screen, even at a glance and when you're on the move. You also get more insights and shortcuts (like workouts) on the home screen, which comes in two sizes (41mm and 45mm). I found I have to take a longer, closer glance at the Fitbit Charge 6, which only comes in one size, so it's not as seamless when running, walking, or cycling for me, and the home screen was much less intuitive, with less data to view.

The Fitbit Charge 6 has a haptic touchpoint on the side of the device, allowing you to get back to the home screen and control your workout, while the Google Pixel Watch 3 has a scrollable crown for the same purpose. They are much the same, although I did find it was easier to accidentally hit the crown of the Pixel Watch when in the gym or in bed compared to the Charge 6's side button.

The Fitbit Charge 6 is smaller than the Google Pixel Watch 3, but it's more obviously a fitness tracker, sitting raised off the wrist and coming in brighter colourways. If you weren't looking too carefully, I don't think you'd immediately be able to tell that the Google Pixel Watch 3 was a smartwatch. It's sleek in design and comes in more neutral colourways.

Winner: Google Pixel Watch 3 - but it comes down to preference

The Fitbit Charge 6 (left) and Google Pixel Watch 3 (right) are very different in design, but both have a full-colour display and come in various colourways. (Image credit: Ciara McGinley / Grace Walsh)

Fitbit Charge 6 vs Pixel Watch 3: Activity tracking

To test out the devices, I wore them for two weeks each and compared them against a control device on my other wrist - my Coros Pace 3, which I've been wearing consistently for the last six months. Over this time, I did at least five workouts with the Google Pixel Watch 3 and Fitbit Charge 6 (two runs, two recorded walks, and one strength training session or Pilates class at home).

Fitbits and Google Pixel watches excel at activity tracking, with both brands making it very easy to track over 30 workout types, record your daily step count, and spot positive (and negative) changes to your fitness.

While I found the two devices excelled at recording heart rate and calorie burn, matching up identically to each other and with the control watch, I did find the Google Pixel Watch 3 overestimated my step count by a couple of hundred steps over one day. While this isn't the end of the world if you're interested in your step count, it does add up if you're looking to do 10,000 steps every day (and do it accurately).

When recording distance, however, I noticed the Google Pixel Watch 3 was much closer to the true milage than the Fitbit Charge 6. On my run, I recorded 5km on the Coros Pace 3 and Google Pixel Watch 3, and 4.7km on the Fitbit Charge 6. Again, over time, this adds up.

Both devices can connect to gym machines like Concept2 rowers and Echelon bikes for live heart rate data, which is genuinely useful and a true upgrade to other top-performing trackers like the Fitbit Sense 2.

Another difference is elevation. The Fitbit Charge 6 could technically offer insights into elevation as it has in-built GPS but it doesn't, which I found to be a missed metric during the five outdoor workouts I covered with these devices. The Pixel Watch 3 does offer elevation data, which doesn't always feel 100% accurate - but at least it's something. If you're a trail runner or hiker, I'd recommend weighing up the Garmin Venu vs Forerunner instead of these two.

Winner: Google Pixel Watch 3

Both watches display activity details, such as workout mode, distance, pace, heart rate, and step count where relevant. (Image credit: Grace Walsh / Ciara McGinley)

Fitbit Charge 6 vs Pixel Watch 3: Battery life

When it comes to battery life and charging, the Fitbit Charge 6 is the indisputable winner. The Fitbit offers up to seven days of battery life between charges, which I found to be accurate even with three GPS activities. If you just use the device to record your steps, sleep, stress, and so on, without logging specific activities, it may last longer. This is in line with other premium trackers, including some of the best Garmin watches, so it's impressive to see.

By comparison, the Google Pixel Watch 3 has the battery life of an Apple Watch. It only lasts up to 24 hours between charges with recorded activities and 36 hours in Battery Saver mode, which isn't very impressive considering the range of other features. I hope for this to improve in future models.

Winner: Fitbit Charge 6

Fitbit Charge 6 vs Pixel Watch 3: Sleep and health tracking

Overall, I was impressed by the sleep tracking data on the Fitbit Charge 6 and the Google Pixel Watch 3. The insights are very similar, with the devices automatically recording sleep duration, stages (light, deep, REM), and waking times.

I also found them both to be accurate in comparison to my Coros as well, which is a win for both smartwatches.

Where they differ is in health tracking. It's clear the Google Pixel Watch 3 has the edge here, simply because I got more for my money. For example, I like to know my Readiness Score (a score that reveals how ready you are to exercise, taking your strain and recovery into consideration). On the Fitbit Charge 6, I had to invest in Fitbit Premium (at £7.99 per month). On the Google Pixel Watch 3, I got this included.

Both devices record skin temperature variation, which I was impressed by. While this isn't an exact science, it can be useful for understanding how well your body is recovering from exercise and other activities in life, with a higher skin temperature suggesting inflammation or impending illness.

Winner: Google Pixel Watch 3

Sleep data is readable on screen and in the Fitbit app for both the Google Pixel Watch and the Fitbit Charge 6. (Image credit: Ciara McGinley)

Fitbit Charge 6 vs Pixel Watch 3: Smartwatch features

The Google Pixel Watch 3 reminds me of the Apple Watch Series 10 in many ways. The device has complete integration with other Google products, for starters, in the same way the Apple Watch has integration with Apple products. I can control my Pixel phone, Nest door camera, and Google TV, reply to Gmail, pay for coffee with Google Wallet, and get around with Google Maps, all from my watch.

Of course, you have to have these devices and be using these platforms to make use of them, but I've found few other smartwatches that offer this level of cross-device integration. The Google Pixel Watch 3 perfectly blends helpful smartwatch features with fitness tracking excellence.

The Fitbit Charge 6 does have some helpful features in this department, but the Google Pixel Watch also has them. This includes call and text notifications, alarms, timers, and connectivity with Google Maps and Wallet.

Importantly in the Pixel Watch vs Fitbit debate, you can connect to music apps like Spotify on the Google Pixel Watch 3, but you only have access to YouTube Music with the Fitbit Charge 6.

Winner: Google Pixel Watch 3

Is the Google Pixel Watch as good as Fitbit?

Yes, the Google Pixel Watch 3 is as good as the various Fitbit types - and possibly even better. The design is more intuitive and sleek. There are more free health tracking features to take advantage of, and you'll get a plethora of smartwatch features to make your day easier.

The Fitbit Charge 6 is, in my opinion, still an excellent fitness tracker. It records workouts with accuracy, is easy to use, and monitors sleep very well. It is more basic than the Google Pixel Watch 3, but that's reflected in the price.

For less than £150, I truly believe you can't do better than the Fitbit Charge 6. It's almost half the price of the Google Pixel Watch 3 but still offers enough fitness and health data to record your workouts and make serious changes to your wellbeing. It's also a great fitness tracker for those looking to cover the basics and get 10,000 steps in, or those new to fitness who want a little more than what the Fitbit Inspire 3 offers.

If you have a little more to spend, then the Google Pixel Watch 3 is a must-buy. It's a little more advanced, with detailed running metrics to complement a range of advanced fitness metrics missing on the Fitbit Charge 6.