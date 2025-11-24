I wear a Garmin watch every day - the only 12 deals I recommend in the Black Friday sale

With Black Friday just a couple of days away, the Garmin sale is back and better than ever before. I've been browsing deals on the Forerunner, Vivoactive, Venu, and Fenix ranges to bring a selection of the top discounts into this one guide.

If you're looking to take your running, cycling, swimming, or gym workouts more seriously in 2026, finding your best Garmin watch will certainly help. With advanced insights into your workouts, including ground contact time and vertical oscillation to help runners improve their form, one of these fitness trackers can truly make a difference.

Wondering which Garmin is right for me? I've also got you covered with buying advice, tips for finding the right watch for you, and alternatives to consider in the sale.

Best deals in the Black Friday Garmin sale

Forerunner

Save £100 Garmin Forerunner 965 GPS: was £499 now £399 at Sigma Sports Read more Read less ▼ Built with both touchscreen and button navigation, the Forerunner 965 seamlessly blends stunning design with advanced running metrics. Along with detailed insights into your form and performance, there's an integrated race widget to see how you'll fare the next time you come to a start line.

Save £100.59 Garmin Forerunner 255: was £299.99 now £199.40 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Calling all runners! The Garmin Forerunner 255 has you covered, with advanced running data, including ground contact time and vertical oscillation, and Training Load, which reveals how your workouts are impacting your body.

Save £79.01 Garmin Forerunner 165: was £249 now £169.99 at Argos Read more Read less ▼ Also, one for runners is the Garmin Forerunner 165. This one is a little more affordable at just under £170 in the sale, and has all you need to hit your personal best. There are 11 days of battery life, along with built-in GPS and Garmin Coach.

Garmin Forerunner 55: was £179.99 now £115.90 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Looking to do your first 5km? The Garmin Forerunner 55 is the perfect running watch for beginners, rivalling the Fitbit Charge 6. It even has predicted race times and a recovery advisor to help you make the most of your training.

Vivoactive

Save £29 Garmin Vivoactive 6: was £279 now £250 at very.co.uk Read more Read less ▼ While not a huge saving like the one I've seen on the Garmin Vivoactive 5 (above), if you want to opt for the latest and greatest in the Venu collection, this is the best deal in the Garmin sale on the Vivoactive 6.

Fenix

Save £220 Garmin Fenix 8: was £819 now £599 at Currys Read more Read less ▼ The Fenix 8 is a rugged smartwatch with advanced GPS navigation, premium training and health tracking sensors, and specialist features - including an LED torch. For endurance runners, cyclists, walkers, and swimmers, it's the one to watch - now at a discount.

Save £80 Garmin Fenix E: was £519.99 now £439.99 at Argos Read more Read less ▼ By design, the Fenix E is the affordable option in the Fenix collection. It's missing a few advanced features that the Fenix 8 has, but it still comes packed with everything you'd need to navigate the outdoors with dual-band GPS, round-trip routing, and a 48-hour GPS battery life.

Save £236.40 Garmin Fenix 7 PRO: was £649.99 now £413.59 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Fractionally cheaper than the Fenix E in the Garmin sale, the Fenix 7 PRO is a great option for those who enjoy hiking and getting outside. Like the 8, this watch has a built-in LED torch, bright screen, and an updated heart rate sensor for even more accurate tracking.

Venu

Which Garmin watch should I buy in the sale?

I have three Garmin watches that I'd recommend to anyone - and two of them are in the Garmin sale for Black Friday 2025. Firstly, the Garmin Vivoactive 6 is my favourite for those who enjoy all workouts, from running to Pilates. It has over 40 workout modes, nap detection, and all-day stress tracking, among other impressively advanced features, and it all comes wrapped up in a sporty and lightweight design.

The second is the Garmin Forerunner 265. This is my top pick for anyone who enjoys running or treadmill workouts, with its advanced metrics built into every running profile - including ground contact time, vertical oscillation, and power. The smaller size comes in fun pink or green options, unique to the 265, which is another bonus.

My third recommendation is the Garmin Venu 4. However, this one is unlikely to be in the Garmin sale for Black Friday this year as it's a brand-new release. If you fancy its smartwatch designs over the more fitness-heavy styles, then I can recommend the Garmin Venu 3S as a watch that is on offer right now.

It's almost as good as the Venu 4, complete with excellent smartwatch features, detailed workout tracking, sleep metrics, and stress insights. You'll also be able to listen to your favourite music without your phone and download your favourite apps to use on your wrist.

As always, though, it's important to weigh up your options. For example, take a look at the Garmin Vivoactive vs Venu collections as these are similar in many ways - and very different in others.