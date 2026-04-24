Running the marathon - or know someone who is? 6 last-minute tips from an expert fitness trainer

With the London Marathon just two days away, it's fair to say there will be some nervous faces walking around the capital this weekend. If you've taken on the challenge, then you'll know that most of the hard work is done.

Your best running shoes have covered hundreds of miles during training, and it's time for the main event.

Sherica Holman is an Apple Fitness+ trainer, a multi-time marathoner, and is also running the race this weekend. "I've run three marathons. London will be my fourth, and I'm so excited," she says.

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1. Stick to your routine

The adage is 'nothing new on race day', and it's worth remembering. Whether it's a new type of energy gel, electrolyte, or running socks, it's not worth jeopardising your day with something you haven't tried before.

"There's a lot of temptation to try new things leading up to it, but remember, if it worked for you in training, then it's definitely going to work for you on the day," she says.

2. Prioritise rest the day before

The day before a marathon isn't the time to be rushing around or sightseeing in the capital. An easy walk around is fine - accidentally doing 10,000 is not.

"Hydrate, rest, and sleep," urges Sherica. That means getting eight hours of core sleep if you can and spending more time wearing pyjamas than in workout leggings.

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That being said, whether it's last-minute nerves about getting to the start line or concerns that you may have packed one too few energy gels, drifting off can be a challenge. Anxiety about not sleeping isn't going to help. Close your eyes, and even just being in bed, resting your body, is a good thing.

3. Stick to foods you know

For meals the day before, stick to foods your body knows and make it as simple as possible.

Pasta, rice, and simple carbohydrates will be a good base for your digestive system. Add a little protein with some meat or tofu, but avoid sources like beans as these are rich in fibre - something you don't want to be adding to your body the night before a race.

Drink plenty of water throughout the day, but avoid loading up the night before, as it could disrupt your sleep and potentially dilute the body's electrolytes if you drink too much.

4. Don't go out too fast

Built-up energy, nerves, and the excitement of spectators may encourage you to go out of that starting line a little faster than your training plan would want you to. Avoid doing this, says Sherica. While it might feel great at mile three, by the time you get to mile 10, you'll be feeling the consequences.

"I know the energy and the adrenaline are high at the beginning of the race, but just make sure to pace yourself, that way you can finish strong before the end. I use my Apple Watch's pacer feature to stay on target mile by mile," she says.

5. Recover well

Sleep and rest should be the go-to recovery methods, says Sherica. "Make sure that you're fueling and hydrating post-race. Personally, I don't have much of an appetite post-run, so I love a big smoothie. I put all my nutrients in it so my body can fuel faster. My appetite comes back a few hours later, and I fuel with a vengeance."

Humantra Electrolytes Powder, 20 pack £28 at Amazon UK You don't need electrolyte supplements to recover from a marathon (foods like leafy greens, dairy, fruits, and vegetables all have them) but they certainly make it easier. The Humantra powders are among the tastiest I've tried and sit well on the stomach after a long day.

6. Remember to enjoy it

At the end of the day, exercise (even a marathon) is supposed to be enjoyable! So, soak up the atmosphere and have a good time.

"I love long runs. It's a great space to fully disconnect and be able to just find your peace. You get to be more present," says Sherica.