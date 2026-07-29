I gave myself a French mani at home using just 3 polishes, no tools or fiddly brushes - and it actually looked good

I never thought I'd say this, but I managed to give myself an at-home French manicure, one that was actually compliment-worthy, using only polishes, no tools or tiny brushes.

With the 2026 nail trends being a wash with subtle and barely-there looks, like coconut cream nails and rosewater-like tints, I too found myself wanting to embrace the natural nail movement. Alas, though, I had a somewhat rough and ready canvas to work with after months of back-to-back gel appointments, and so decided to try a French manicure. Though notoriously tricky to do on yourself, my thinking was that this tip-enhancing design would help cheat the look of very uniform and healthy-looking bare nails, without them actually having to be either of those things.

I got to work with three Manucurist polishes, no stampers or tiny brushes involved, because A). I didn't have any and B.) I have no patience for them anyway. To my surprise, this little faux-natural-nail experiment worked. So well, in fact, that my fellow beauty team members ac