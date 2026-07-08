Coconut cream nails are the latest milky look to rival classic brights this summer

While bright sunshine and sorbet manicures are always a lovely choice for the sunny season, coconut cream nails take inspiration from the sweet, tropical fruit, delivering a wash of milky freshness and a chic, minimalistic finish that will go with everything.

It's safe to say that subtle looks, like pearl nails, have so far ruled this season's nail trends. Of course, that doesn't mean that juicy sorbet nails or sparkling ocean-like shades aren't still in, but we've definitely spotted a rise in softer, milky nail polishes - the sort that offers a very elegant and versatile look. The latest, in fact, takes this genre of sheer, elegant manicure to the next level, seeking to mirror a swirl of fresh coconut cream, dolloped over a chilled dessert or stirred into coffee. Coconut is, after all, a signature summer fruit, scent and flavour, so it only makes sense that it should inspire your next manicure too. To us, coconut cream nails are soft, versatile and ever-so-slightly warmer than your classic milky white manicure.

So, if you're a lover of very minimalistic nails and want a hue that feels timeless, easy to wear, but also bears a subtle nod to the summer season, here's how to recreate this creamy look - both at home and in the salon.

Why coconut cream nails are the chicest choice for a subtle summer mani

As mentioned, subtle and creamy nail looks have become incredibly popular this year, with new iterations popping up almost weekly. The latest comes with a very delicious-sounding name attached and a velvety freshness that really does mirror a splash of coconut cream.

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As the name suggests, this look is very creamy indeed and personally, we think there are a few ways to interpret this chic trend. The first is, by just taking inspiration from coconut cream, in general, with a sheer and cream-coloured polish or by opting for a shade that has a hint of brown - to really capture the signature look of coconut, from its furry shell to its milky white innards. Think OPI's Tiramisu For Two polish, for instance. Both are very stylish options and definitely nail the milky brief.

Our coconut cream nail picks