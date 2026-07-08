The 12 cooling beauty buys our team has stashed in the fridge, ready for the heatwave

Another heatwave is inbound, but our beauty team is way ahead of it with a trio of soothing essentials already chilling in the fridge as we speak - ready to provide instant relief from the sweltering scenes.

While you typically go to your fridge to satisfy your hunger and grab a cold drink, with temperatures once again set to soar, it can also alleviate that sticky-hot feeling from your skin, too. If you've thought ahead and stocked its shelves with your best eye creams, face moisturisers and cryo tools, that is. Right now, our team's own fridges are lined with cooling essentials, ready to apply and spritz whenever the heat gets a little too much to bear. And in case you're not sure what exactly to add to your shopping list, we've each shared our three go-to heatwave picks that were soothing to begin with, but are best served chilled.

From cooling and glow-boosting mists to the best Korean face masks, these are the 12 products you'll find alongside the butter in our team's fridges right now.

Take it from us - these are the 12 beauty buys to stick in your fridge, quick

While there's not much we can do to fully escape 30°C heat, things like fans, icy drinks and cooling skincare can afford a little reprieve, and in terms of the latter, we have quite a few tried and tested recommendations for you.

Naomi's cooling essentials

In Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson's fridge, you'll find Biodance's Collagen overnight masks, which she grabs for quick cooling before she goes to bed, as well as Dr Althea's Calming Pads and Caudalie's iconic Beauty Elixir. The latter, she spritzes over her face and neck whenever she passes the fridge.

Sennen's cooling essentials

For Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett, she's got a mist, eye patches and a cooling face mask waiting in the wings (of her fridge).